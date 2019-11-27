Alaska Air: Buy Now For Double-Digit Returns Or Wait For Another Price Dip

Alaska Air: Investment Thesis

The industry - The airline industry has undergone a great deal of consolidation over the last several years. I believe that does alter the risk profile and yet the sector continues to experience relatively low P/E multiples. An excellent discussion of the re-shaping of the industry can be found in this SA podcast interview with Conde Nast Traveler Articles Editor Paul Brady. One interesting takeaway is the view the airlines still do not have pricing power, but not due to excessive competition, rather sufficient competition. That's a far more favorable situation than airlines faced in the past.

Alaska Air specifically - Alaska Air (NYSE:ALK) has provided variable returns for shareholders over the last several years. This and share price volatility suggests an investor should be seeking a higher than normal risk adjusted rate of return for an investment in Alaska Air. At the current share price of $69, and based on analysts' consensus estimates, the returns potentially available are in the double digits. However, a share buy price ~$66 has the potential to deliver returns in the high teens and above 20% per year, subject to possible P/E multiple contraction. Alaska Air current P/E multiple is 12.02 which is below its five-year historical median, but compares to peers, DAL 8.10, UAL 7.75, and AAL 5.98. I realize saying a lower share buy price will improve returns is stating the obvious, but based on past share price volatility it's not unreasonable to expect a buy price ~$66 to become available over the next few months.

About Alaska Air

Source: Alaska Air

Excerpts from the Alaska Air FY-18 10-K report,

Alaska Air Group … operates two airlines, Alaska and Horizon. Alaska was organized in 1932 and incorporated in 1937 in the state of Alaska. …Virgin America has been a member of Air Group since it was acquired in 2016. In 2018, Virgin America and Alaska combined operating certificates to become a single airline, and legally merged into a single entity. …Alaska and Horizon operate as separate airlines, with individual business plans, competitive factors and economic risks. Together with our regional partner airlines, we fly to 115 destinations with over 1,200 daily departures through an expansive network across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica. With global airline partners, we provide our guests with a network of more than 900 destinations worldwide. During 2018, we carried an all-time high 46 million guests …We organize the business and review financial operating performance by aggregating our business in three operating segments, which are as follows: Mainline - includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska's Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica. Regional - includes Horizon's and other third-party carriers’ scheduled air transportation for passengers across a shorter distance network within the U.S. under capacity purchase agreements (CPA). … Horizon - includes the capacity sold to Alaska under CPA Integration of Virgin America - ... In January 2018, Alaska and Virgin America received a Single Operating Certificate (SOC) from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), which recognizes Alaska and Virgin America as one airline. In April 2018, we transitioned to a single Passenger Service System (PSS), which allows us to provide one reservation system, one website and one inventory of flights to our guests. …The two most important milestones we have yet to complete include combining the maintenance operations of Boeing and Airbus, and reconfiguring our Airbus fleet. … to achieve a cabin experience for our guests that is consistent with our Boeing fleet. In early 2019, we will also complete the integration of our crew management systems and aim to reach a collective bargaining agreement with our aircraft technicians, the last remaining labor group that has not yet reached a joint collective bargaining agreement. … we remain committed to our vision to become the favorite airline for people on the West Coast. The acquisition of Virgin America positioned us as the fifth largest airline in the U.S., with an unparalleled ability to serve West Coast travelers. … our combined fleet is one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient in North America, …. In 2018 we were also included as one of only two U.S. airlines on the AirlineRatings.com list of the world's Top 20 safest airlines. …We believe that our low-fare model gives us a competitive advantage by providing significant value to our guests. …We are also actively managing fuel costs by flying larger, more fuel-efficient aircraft,...

Alaska Air

The following are brief but relevant excerpts from the Q3-2019 earnings call and Q&A,

About growth -

No, we're very comfortable of 4% to 6% growth. We used to talk about 4% to 8%, 8% is pretty big on a company our size now, so 4% to 6% is a pretty good clip. And if we can grow 4% to 6% per year for over four, five, six, seven, eight, nine, 10 years, that's a lot of growth. And we want to make sure that we can do it in a prudent way that keeps our balance sheet intact, where we can achieve our margin goals, ...

About networks -

I'd like to highlight that we made network adjustments that we announced during the third quarter, which are aimed at creating more desirable connections for our guests between our hubs and focus cities in California and our focus cities in the Northwest. These include flights from California to Spokane, Redmond Missoula, Boise and Anchorage. ...to your point, moving around some of this capacity has in some ways reduced some of the overlap, but net-net, we're still putting roughly the same amount of seats in California. At the end of the day, we're just pointing the airplane to different places....And so the big thing is we're moving the airplanes primarily North-South, here we're doing a lot of East West flying. Most of the airplanes as of January will be -- its north-south line, which will be more helpful, putting the Boeings and A320 Alliance transcon...

About airports and infrastructure -

not only airports, but a whole lot of our infrastructure needs a lot of investment and SETAC Airport as an example, our home it needs a lot of investment ...I sort of think airports all across the country need investment, and that's sort of the season we're entering. We've been in it to some extent, but I think the next 10-years 15-years we're going to be seeing this in a lot of airports.

Alaska Air: Assessing Historical And Potential Future Shareholder Returns

In this article and in most of my articles, I seek to show how targeting a desired return on an investment in shares can be facilitated by actually estimating what future returns will be based primarily on analysts' EPS estimates and other publicly available data. After all, gaining a return is the primary aim of most investing.

First, I provide details of actual rates of return for Alaska Air shareholders investing in the company over the last four to five years.

Table 1 - Alaska Air: Historical Shareholder Returns

For many stocks where I create a table similar to Table 1 above, I find a wide range of returns indicating a degree of volatility and risk. Table 1 above shows the results for Alaska Air were negative for three of nine different investors, each investing $3,000 over the last five years, and holding to the present. For the two most recent investment cases G and H the returns to date are 11.4% and 15.5% respectively. For the remaining four investors, their positive returns to date range from 2.5% to 6.9%. These rates of return are not just hypothetical results. They are very real results for anyone who purchased shares on the various dates and held through to Nov. 22, 2019. In the above examples the assumed share sale price is the same for all investors, illustrating the huge impact on returns of the price at which an investor buys shares.

Alaska Air: Projecting Future Shareholder Returns

If rate of return is the basis on which we judge the performance of our investments, then surely we should be seeking to estimate future likely rates of return when we are making investments. But how do we do that? I use proprietary models to generate net income, balance sheet/cash flow, and projected rates of return going out five years. Much of this is automated but still involves a great deal of research and business and data analysis to back up the projections. Let us first look at the traditional approach to assessing value of a stock for investment purposes.

Alaska Air: Qualitative Assessment Of Value Grade For Share Investment Decisions

Figure 1 below is based on data from Seeking Alpha Premium.

Figure 1

Data Source: Seeking Alpha Premium Valuation Metrics

As can be seen, Figure 1 is a qualitative assessment of Alaska Air providing an overall value grade of "B-" for share investment at current share price. Seeking Alpha Premium also provides analysts' estimates of EPS for Alaska Air as per Figure 2 below.

Figure 2 - Summary Of Analysts' Adjusted Non-GAAP EPS Estimates

I incorporate analysts' EPS estimates from both SA Premium and from Zacks Research into the averages I adopt for EPS estimates.

As for the value grading per Figure 1, EPS and EPS growth estimates are qualitative in nature and do not quantify the rate of return that can be expected for the stock in question.

Figure 3 - Non-GAAP P/E Ratios, Historical And Future Estimates

Figure 3 is primarily designed to determine an appropriate range of non-GAAP P/E ratios for determining estimated future share price levels for Alaska Air. This is necessary for quantifying estimated future rates of return. Figure 3 also informs us of past non-GAAP EPS growth rates compared to forward estimates of EPS growth based on analysts' consensus estimates. The forward EPS estimates indicate growth of 42.2% for 2019 over 2018. Based on analysts' consensus estimates, growth in EPS in 2020 and 2021 are estimated to be 10.6% and 9.6%, respectively. The 0.9% estimated EPS growth for FY 2022 is based on one analyst only. It should be understood, in quantifying the short form estimated rates of return below, I'm relying purely on the soundness of analysts' consensus estimates of EPS.

Alaska Air: Quantitative Assessment Of Value For Investment

Before developing my own detailed estimates of future earnings, cash flows, etc., for a given company, I can quantify the range of potential rates of return utilizing analysts' estimates of EPS available from Seeking Alpha Premium, Zacks Research through Nasdaq, and other qualitative data per Figures 1, 2 and 3 above. Table 2 below shows my 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard developed for this purpose, and in this case, I use the dashboard to quantify potential rates of return from an investment in Alaska Air at current share price.

Table 2 - 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard ALK Projected Rates Of Return

Note: Analysts' estimates only available to end of FY 2022.

The rates of return in Table 2 above assume EPS results in accordance with analysts' consensus estimates per Fig. 2 above, and a constant P/E ratio of 12.02. The P/E of 12.02 is based on Alaska Air's current P/E ratio of 12.02 (share price $68.76 divided by Q3-19 non-GAAP TTM EPS of $$5.72 per Fig.2 above). This is 5.78 below the sector non-GAAP TTM median P/E of 17.8 per Fig. 1 above. The assumed 10.8% increase in share price in Q4 to $76.19 is derived from estimated Q4 TTM adjusted non-GAAP EPS of $6.34 multiplied by the assumed constant P/E ratio of 12.02. There's no certainty the P/E ratio will remain constant ~12.02, but Fig. 3 above does show the 12.02 is less than Alaska Air's historical median non-GAAP P/E ratio of 12.39. Based on analysts' consensus EPS estimates, and a constant P/E ratio of 12.02 projected returns are ~19%, 16% and 12% for a share investment at current share price and holding to end of FY 2020, 2021 and 2022, respectively.

The Dashboard will hopefully seem less daunting if I walk you through it from top to bottom.

Analyst Estimates non-GAAP EPS TTM - The EPS amounts come straight from Figure 2 above.

P/E Ratio Non-GAAP EPS TTM basis - Through end of FY 2019, the P/E ratios are calculated by dividing actual/projected share price by actual/projected EPS. For FY2020 to FY2022, the P/E ratio is input through the assumptions section further down in Table 2.

Share price at buy date/end date - The buy date share price is the share price at which you are targeting to buy the shares. It's either the current share price or the lower entry share price you are targeting per the assumptions further down in Table 2. The end share price is the calculated share price at the end of the period you are planning to hold your investment.

Dividend increases included in the base projections are my estimates of a $0.025 to $0.03 per share quarterly dividend increase occurring in the first quarter of each year, following the recent historical pattern.

Rate of Return ("IRR") - This is the projected rate of return you will achieve based on the assumptions that have been input. The rates of return calculated here are calculated on the same basis as the actual rates of return per Table 1 above.

Current share price - This is a direct input that can be changed from day to day as the share price changes.

Change start share price - This allows changes to the starting buy share price if the current share price does not indicate a satisfactory rate of return for your requirements. Particularly with a ticker showing a degree of volatility, there can be opportunities to buy at a lower share price than the current share price. This function allows to determine in advance at what share price you would find the indicative rate of return attractive (see also worked example further below).

Current QTR dividend eligibility - By putting in both the targeted buy date and the ex-dividend date (for dividend paying stocks), the current quarter's dividend will be included or excluded from return calculations. Note, in the current quarter, Alaska Air stock went ex-dividend on Nov. 18, 2019.

Share price over current price/previous quarter - This allows to project a higher or lower share price at end of or during Q4-19 by adjusting share prices by a percentage up or down. In Table 2 above, I have input assumptions that share price will increase by ~11% by end of Q4.

P/E ratio (adjusted non-GAAP EPS basis) - Rather than modeling share price changes by a percentage increase or decrease, share prices for FY 2020 to FY2022 are projected on the basis of multiplying assumed P/E Ratio by Analysts' EPS estimates for each year. The P/E Ratio assumption for FY 2020 to FY2022 is assumed to remain at the current level of 12.02.

Other outcomes for shareholders show the proceeds projected to be received from the investment, and projected share price growth rates and dividend yields flowing from the input assumptions.

Alaska Air: Targeting A Satisfactory (To You) Return On Investment

The problem with waiting until shares are cheap to buy is they may have become cheap because the outlook for the stock and its earnings has worsened. But there can be a considerable volatility in the price of shares with no discernible change in outlook, as shown in Figures 3.1 and 3.2 below.

Figure 3 Alaska Air Versus S&P 500 Index - 1 Year To Date

Data by YCharts

The S&P 500 is trading today ~3110, well above a year ago. Alaska Air shares are trading around the same level a year ago. In between, Alaska Air share price has shown considerable volatility compared to the S&P 500.

Timing Stocks Vs. Timing The Market

Targeting to buy stocks at a favorable entry price is quite different and should not be confused with timing the market. Timing the market requires you to increase or decrease the total value of your portfolio of stocks depending on the direction you perceive the market is heading. Regardless where the market is heading, individual share prices fluctuate independent of market movement.

Whether building or re-weighting a portfolio, targeting favorable prices for share additions does not require periods of not buying at all. With 1View∞Scenarios Dashboards set up for each of the stocks in your portfolio, it's possible to select for additional purchases those stocks in your portfolio that presently have the most favorable indicative future return at current or targeted share prices. Fig. 3 above shows Alaska Air's share price was mostly below $66 over the last 12 months. Let's try targeting an entry price of ~$66 for Alaska Air shares to see the potential effect on returns.

TABLE 3 - 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard Alaska Air Projected Rates Of Return

Table 3 uses the same assumptions as in Table 2 above, except for a lower share price of $66.00 at entry. At the lower share buy price, potential returns for FY 2020 to FY 2022 are in the range ~13% to 23%, compared to the range of ~12% to 19% buying at the current share price per Table 2 above.

Alaska Air: Rate Of Return Projections - Consensus, High, And Low - Stress Test

Table 4 - 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard Alaska Air Projected Rates Of Return

Comments on Table 4 -

A range of estimates included - In Table 4 above, I have shown the expanded form of the 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard, including analysts' consensus, high and low adjusted non-GAAP EPS estimates.

- In Table 4 above, I have shown the expanded form of the 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard, including analysts' consensus, high and low adjusted non-GAAP EPS estimates. Consensus High and Low EPS cases - The scenario is for buying at the current price of $68.76 but with the P/E ratio for FY2020 to FY2022 reduced to 10.0. The 10.0 is arrived at by discounting the current P/E ratio of 12.02by ~17%, for the purposes of stress testing the investment. For the consensus case, the lower multiple results in projected rates of return of ~3% for FY2020, ~7% for FY2021, and ~6% for FY2022. The high case shows returns of ~9% for FY2020 and FY2021, ~6%, and 5% for FY2022. The low case shows negative return of <1% FY 2020 and positive returns of ~5%, and 6%, respectively, for FY2021 and FY2022. On that basis, Alaska Air stands up to stress testing fairly well for an investor with a 2 to 3 year plus horizon.

Alaska Air: Limitations Of This Short Form Analysis

The short form analysis carried out above relies heavily on analysts' estimates of future adjusted non-GAAP EPS for Alaska Air going out three to four years. Having said that, there are a considerable number of analysts (see Fig. 2 above) providing estimates for Alaska Air, so the consensus estimates are broadly based. The number of analysts covering the stock reduces in the outer years so reliability of estimates will reduce for those years. For small-cap stocks of interest but with limited analyst coverage, I find it useful to produce own detailed estimates. This can reveal opportunities not necessarily captured in analysts' consensus estimates. I do not expect that's likely in the case of reasonably well-covered stocks such as Alaska Air.

Alaska Air: Conclusions

Depending on individual investor's return requirements, Alaska Air is of interest at present. Based on Table 1 above, shareholders have earned variable returns over the last four to five years, depending on their buy price. Buying at the current share price of $68.76 could provide low to high double-digit returns, if the P/E ratio were to remain at the present 12.02. But, given the volatility of the share price, there could be opportunities to buy below the current share price, maybe ~$66. That could set up a patient investor for possible rates of return in the high teens and above 20% over the next few years.

Alaska Air: Additional Considerations

As per summary below, there is a wide disparity between the P/E ratios for the six major US-based airlines.

Summary Table - Six US-Based Airlines

It's not certain why there is such a wide range of P/E ratios for these six airlines. Uncertainty brings risk, but it also brings opportunity. At Analysts' Corner, we are currently undertaking a more in-depth look at these six airlines to see if there is any mispricing in the marketplace that would make an investment in one or more of these airlines advantageous over the others.

If you wish to be notified of future articles, please click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article. Or become an Analysts' Corner member and share investing ideas with a like-minded group: Bleisure travel has the airline industry on a growth path – join in discussing our in-depth reviews of 6 significant airlines.

Access 1View∞Scenarios™ dashboards to allow scenario testing for tickers of interest.

You are welcome to register today with Analysts' Corner to take advantage of market sentiment and company fundamentals, to objectively target rates of return, rather than make purely qualitative assessments based on imperfect and inappropriate data.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The opinions in this document are for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell the stocks mentioned or to solicit transactions or clients. Past performance of the companies discussed may not continue and the companies may not achieve the earnings growth as predicted. The information in this document is believed to be accurate, but under no circumstances should a person act upon the information contained within. I do not recommend that anyone act upon any investment information without first consulting an investment advisor and/or a tax advisor as to the suitability of such investments for their specific situation. Neither information nor any opinion expressed in this article constitutes a solicitation, an offer, or a recommendation to buy, sell, or dispose of any investment, or to provide any investment advice or service. An opinion in this article can change at any time without notice.