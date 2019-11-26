15% Recession Probability In The Next 6-12 Months (Turning Points For The Week Of November 18-22)

There is some weakness in the leading indicators, primarily in manufacturing data. But a majority of the indicators are positive.

The purpose of the Turning Points Newsletter is to look at the long-leading, leading, and coincidental indicators to determine if the economic trajectory has changed from expansion to contraction - to determine if the economy has reached a "Turning Point."

Overall conclusion: my recession probability for the next 6-12 months is 15%. Overall, the data is positive. There is no stress in the financial markets, housing is in good shape, and employers continue to hire new employees. The recent yield curve inversion along with weak manufacturing data are the main reasons for my 15% probability.

Long-Leading Indicators

From Zacks (emphasis added):

Total earnings (or aggregate net income) for the 469 S&P 500 companies that have reported results already are down -1.2% from the year-earlier level on +4.3% higher revenues ... ... Total 2019 earnings or aggregate net income for the S&P 500 index are expected to be down -1.5% on +2.4% higher revenues, which would follow the +23.1% earnings growth on +9.3% higher revenues in 2018.

FactSet offers some key color: defensive sectors (utilities, consumer staples, real estate, and healthcare) are more likely to have revenue and earnings growth. And, finally, there is this data from Zacks.com: large-caps are seeing the revenue and earnings growth while small caps are suffering. The data is mixed: the good news is that revenue is growing; the bad news is that large-caps and defensive sectors are benefiting. This is the kind of skew we'd expect to see at the end of an economic cycle.

Finally, there is little financial stress: Above the three measures of financial stress from three separate Federal Reserve banks. All are at low levels.

Long-leading conclusion: corporate earnings are soft but still positive. There are no signs of meaningful financial stress, which typically precedes a recession.

Leading Indicators

Let's start with the yield curve: The 10-3 spread has come in a bit but is still positive. We see the same trend with the 7-3 (red) and the 5-3 spread (in green).

The belly of the curve is still positive, but the spreads have come in a bit this week.

This leads to the question of whether the fact that the curve has already inverted is determinative of a recession of not. As I previously noted, we currently don't have a precursor event such as an oil price spike or financial crash, which may limit the yield curve's efficacy as an economic predictor. But also note this post over at Econbrowser, which offers a counter-argument.

Turning to other leading indicators, we still have the pattern of weak industrial data. Capital goods orders are soft, which has been caused by a weak manufacturing sector. In absolute numbers, orders are trending sideways (left chart), while the Y/Y percentage change is now modestly negative (right charts). This is causing ... ... a continual decline in the number of hours worked in the manufacturing sector.

But the housing market is in good shape ... ... as shown in the 1-unit building permits data. The absolute number (left) is now at a cycle high while the Y/Y percentage increase is positive and rising (right chart).

And the labor market is positive: The 4-week moving average is still at low levels.

Leading indicators conclusion: while still concerning, the yield curve's situation has improved, while manufacturing data is soft. These two factors are the prime reason for my 15% recession probability in the next 6-12 months. Other leading indicators are positive.

Coincidental Data

Most of these indicators are positive. Job growth has slowed but is still positive. Rising income is supporting an increase in retail sales. The only weak area is industrial production:

Industrial production started to decline at the end of last year (left chart). It's risen a bit since the early Spring, but growth is weak. On a Y/Y basis (right chart), the pace of growth is now negative.

Manufacturing is the main reason for this decline: The Manufacturing sector's production dropped sharply last year (left chart). It's risen modestly since but is growing weakly. The sector is contracting on a Y/Y basis (right chart).

Coincidental data conclusion: most of the data here is positive. The strongest data is the jobs market, which is contributing to rising wages and strong retail sales data. Industrial production is the only area of weakness. The biggest potential problem here is that international weakness is imported. That hasn't happened yet due to the size of the US market, but it's definitely something to keep an eye on.

