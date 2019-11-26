In Case You Missed It - Here Are The 5 Things You Need To Know About Curaleaf Earnings

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Curaleaf as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA PREMIUM. Click here to find out more »

As the earnings season comes to a close for the cannabis industry, I want to put some perspective around Curaleaf’s reported results to provide insight and color on the five topics driving Curaleaf and our industry.

Three Revenue numbers, why? And what should I focus on?

All three. But we believe that Managed Revenue is the best measure of our business from quarter to quarter, while Pro Forma Revenue is the best indicator of our long-term growth profile. This is also true for other companies in our space that have been highly acquisitive and report similar metrics. For the past three quarters we have reported Total Revenue, Managed Revenue and Pro Forma Revenue. Total Revenue includes all retail and wholesale revenue generated from businesses that are fully owned and operated by Curaleaf today. Managed Revenue adds all revenue generated from businesses that we currently manage. For example, in New Jersey, where we hold significant market share, we are unable to consolidate all of our revenue due to nuanced regulations in the state. Under those regulations, the operating entity is a not-for-profit and serviced via a management contract, and therefore only the management fee income is recognized in our Total Revenue number. The revenue generated by the not-for-profit in excess of the management fee is included and reported as Managed Revenue. This is the figure that most accurately reflects the revenues for all of Curaleaf. We are working to consolidate all revenues to improve transparency and reporting standards that will make comparing revenue figures easier for investors.

In 2019, you may have noticed, we announced several acquisitions of companies that we believe best position us to be the leader in our industry. We provide our current and prospective shareholders Pro Forma Revenue to provide a better sense of our full scale and growth, assuming the businesses purchased were operating under Curaleaf ownership as of the reported period.

Our M&A Strategy

Over the past 12 months, there has been rapid consolidation across the industry, with many bolt-on deals as well as major, game-changing acquisitions. The multitude of transactions has led many to term the frenzy of activity as a ‘land grab’ across the industry, but the past year has been about companies investing for future growth at all stages of the value chain – dispensaries/retail, distribution, processing and cultivation/grow. So far in 2019, Curaleaf announced or closed 10 separate deals that have given us access to 7 additional states with the ability to grow to 131 dispensaries. This will provide us with a presence in 19 of the 20 most important cannabis markets in the country. However, our M&A strategy is not solely focused on increasing our presence across states but is focused on building a platform to distribute leading medical and adult-use brands in states where we can earn a strong return on our invested capital. To that end, Curaleaf purchased Select, the most popular adult-use brand on the West Coast. While the terms have been amended to more adequately reflect current market conditions, we remain confident in the potential of Select as we plan to integrate production onto our cultivation platform which should increase operating margins and to take the brand national once the deal closes. This has become fairly common across the industry over the past month as several transactions have been renegotiated. Our other significant acquisition, Grassroots, will give us access to America’s heartland and a management team with a track record of execution. Grassroots represents considerable economic opportunity, with primary operations in two very important and fast-growing markets, Illinois and Pennsylvania.

Strength in Liquidity

Limited financing options for the cannabis industry have resulted in a higher cost of capital, as compared to other industries. As a result, many companies have had to make financing decisions that unfortunately and ultimately dilute shareholders. In my opinion, this causes extra strain on businesses in a nascent industry where it is crucial to have balance sheet flexibility and support the considerable investment required to build necessary infrastructure. Fortunately, Curaleaf has not had to pursue financing options that would dilute our shareholder base, and we have taken significant steps to ensure this. We have refrained from using any financing options that include a convertible option or warrants, something that has been very common among other companies in our industry.

Curaleaf continues to consider opportunities to add leverage to our capital structure and lower our overall cost of capital, but we have chosen to remain conservative in tapping the capital markets. This is not a call on market sentiment, but rather, an acknowledgment that the public markets remain relatively expensive for the cannabis industry. As a result, most players in the space are left with limited options to finance their operations, particularly as the equity markets remain volatile. In light of this, we have seen numerous companies leverage the real estate in their portfolios, and the emergence of REITs focused specifically on the cannabis industry has provided an additional, non-traditional source of funding. These transactions typically carry relatively reasonable cap rates with more favorable terms than what may be available through more traditional channels, and I expect that we will continue to see more of these deals going forward. We closed a deal in August with Freehold Properties, pursuant to which we sold six properties in three states to Freehold, and now leaseback those properties on favorable terms.

I believe that with the strength of our balance sheet and credit profile, coupled with strong support from our founding shareholders as a source of standby capital, we are the best-positioned operator in the space from a balance sheet perspective.

Headlines and Operations

The largest competitor to our business and the industry continues to be the unregulated, illicit market, which poses a danger to patients, customers and the public at large. The vaping crisis highlights the increasing need for regulations across the cannabis industry. With the help of regulators, we can create clear and uniform guidelines that provide patients and customers with increased access to high quality, consistent and reliable products. I believe I speak for the entire regulated cannabis industry when I say that we care deeply about patients and the experiences of our customers and remain committed to delivering products of the highest quality that enable customers to consume cannabis with confidence.

Our Guidance and Where We Are Going

On our earnings call, we mentioned that we are reaffirming our Pro Forma Revenue guidance for fiscal year 2020 of $1.0 to $1.2 billion and pro forma Adjusted EBITDA margins above 30%. This makes Curaleaf the first U.S. MSO and cannabis company globally to project revenues of more than $1 billion. We remain confident that this is an achievable target given the limited-license nature and strong demand that exists in the markets in which we operate.

In my opinion, the key to investing successfully in this industry is allocating dollars to those that have positioned themselves with a clear path relative to peers, and more importantly, the ability to execute so that targets are attainable, not aspirational. There are very few companies in the industry that check those two boxes. With many companies providing Pro Forma figures, an investor should ask themselves:

Do targets align with the company’s long-term strategy?

Is the company on a path to close its announced deals?

Do I have confidence in the businesses they are acquiring?

Should they be renegotiating?

Has the company had a successful track record closing deals?

Does the company have a track record of successfully integrating businesses?

Curaleaf has been very clear in our mission to create the leading cannabis company providing consumers across the nation with high quality, reliable cannabis through a dual-branded strategy – Curaleaf for medical and Select for adult-use. We have been executing against this goal and the acquisitions of Select and Grassroots coupled with continued improvement in execution from our dedicated employees across the country, gives us an achievable path to attain our targets.

In my final thoughts for the quarter, I believe the U.S. cannabis industry is nearing an inflection point, one that Curaleaf has already reached, as more companies begin to report positive adjusted EBITDA and generate operating cash flow. Investors have endured a significant amount of volatility, which is likely to continue in the near-term, but in my view, Curaleaf is weathering the storm well and will continue to be the industry leader. The U.S. cannabis industry remains a thesis of ‘when,’ not ‘if,’ and we believe there is significant value embedded in the industry that is yet to be unlocked.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CURLF. Business relationship disclosure: This article was written by Neil Davidson, CFO Curaleaf Holdings Inc.

