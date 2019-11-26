Williams-Sonoma Keeps On Going - More Upside

The company once again raised its full-year guidance and should be able to rise to at least $75 on the mid-term.

I have written a number of bullish Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) articles over the past couple of years. Even though I am not a fan of retail stocks in general, there are a number of stocks I am impressed by and consider to be go-to stocks for traders and investors looking for consumer exposure. Williams-Sonoma is one of these stocks. The company just revealed another impressive quarter as everything seems to be going right. Earnings are up big, margins are improving, and comparable store sales are proving the success of the business model. Add to that an interesting valuation. Almost necessarily to say, I continue to love this stock.

Here's Why Q3 Was Another Success

I always like to start by looking at the (often adjusted) bottom line. This gives us a good summary of the company's performance without having to go into too much detail. In the case of Williams-Sonoma, we see that the last time the company reported contraction was back in Q1 of 2017. Since then, the company has been in a rock-solid uptrend. The just-revealed Q3 numbers are no different as adjusted EPS reached $1.02. This is slightly above expectations of $1.00 and 7% higher compared to the prior-year quarter.

Now, let's look where growth came from and how the company is preparing to continue this growth trend.

Let's start by mentioning what I consider to be the best number of the earnings release: comparable store sales. Comparable store sales (hereafter referred to as 'comps') improved by 5.5%. This is an impressive number because of two reasons. The first one being the fact that the third quarter was measured against a very strong prior-year quarter as comps were up 3.1% in Q3 of 2018. Adding to that, and related to the first reason, the company accelerated comps growth by 240 basis points.

This is impressive as the company is operating in a highly fragmented furniture market. One should also mention that e-commerce was a huge sales driver. Total e-commerce sales improved by 9% pushing e-commerce sales to a new high of 57% of total sales. It really impresses me that an established furniture and related products retailer founded in 1956 is now getting more than half of its sales from its online channel. It shows how well this company has been doing.

As the table above shows, the company saw strength across the board. The largest brand Pottery Barn saw a comps improvement from 1.4% to 3.4%. West Elm even saw an acceleration from 8.3% to 14.1%. This massive improvement was due to success in new product introductions like made-to-order upholstery complemented by categories key to customer acquisitions, which includes decorative accessories as well as textiles.

West Elm benefited from the company's ongoing commitment to sustainability. 20% of the assortment is handcrafted. The goal to deliver $3 million in fair trade premiums to workers by 2020 is a year ahead of schedule.

The Pottery Barn marketplace was another successful initiative as it provided customers with a larger assortment and more choice. The apartment assortment of smaller space solutions is adding value and converting new and younger customers.

Overall, it seems that the company is able to continue to deliver unique value, which is absolutely key as a lot of well-established retailers are struggling to find reasons why they should exist in a retail environment that continues to shift to online channels - let alone that the retail market is highly fragmented as I already briefly mentioned.

Margins Continue To Show Strength

Adding to that, it is very important for retailers to keep margins up. Attracting sales by lowering prices is 'always' an option to deliver short-term success, but long-term sales growth and higher margins are something a lot of companies struggle with. Williams-Sonoma saw a gross margin decline from 36.5% in the prior-year quarter to currently 36.0%. This gross margin deleverage of 50 basis points was the result of the incremental impact from the China tariffs as well as higher shipping costs resulting from a higher mix of furniture sales. Note that this might sound worse than it actually is as the impact from tariffs has doubled while gross margin was up from the prior-year quarter. One reason why this was achieved was by lowering occupancy costs from 13.1% of total sales to 12.4% of total sales.

SG&A as a percentage of total sales declined to 28.4% from 28.9% in the prior-year quarter as sales growth outperformed employment and advertising costs.

Operating income was flat compared to last year at 7.6%. Year to date, operating income margin is up 30 basis points.

Guidance Has Been Upgraded - Again

Another point I have to mention is that the company once again raised guidance. In my previous article, I already discussed a higher outlook. Luckily, I get to do that in this article as well. Williams-Sonoma has raised the lower end of its guidance range. For example, full-year sales are now expected to reach at least $5.77 billion. This is $70 million higher compared to the outlook given in the second quarter. The upper bound of the range is unchanged at $5.90 billion. Comps growth is expected to grow at least 3.5%. This is up from 3.0%. The upper bound of the range is also unchanged in this case at 6.0%. Diluted earnings per share are expected to grow between 7% and 10%.

Takeaway

Williams-Sonoma continues to be a good buy. The company continues to prove that its turnaround is working. The company is seeing both strong brick-and-mortar and online sales growth and is even able to accelerate comps despite an already solid performance in 2018. In addition to that, the company is stabilizing margins in a tough environment thanks to rising wages, transportation costs, and tariffs.

In addition to that, I like that the stock is not that 'expensive' as the company is trading at 13.7x next year's expected earnings and a dividend yield of 2.9%. I like companies that offer a lot of potential capital gains and pay you while you are holding the stock.

I also like that the company is testing support around $65. I think we are seeing a setup that could push the stock back to $75 on the mid-term. The biggest downside risk is a slowing consumer, but given that building permits are strengthening, I think this company will continue to deliver solid results in Q4 and likely Q1 of 2020.

Stay tuned!

