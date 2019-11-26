Intel: Time For A Dividend Raise

As we enter the final part of the year, I'm looking at names that could give investors a reason to be happy as we enter 2020. Today, I want to focus on chip giant Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), which last month announced a very strong quarter and raised its yearly guidance. With the business looking quite solid as we enter the new year, I believe investors are likely to see a nice dividend raise come.

Let me start off by saying we may not see dividend news come until the Q4 report, if the recent pattern continues. However, it was only four years ago back in 2015 that the company used a November investor meeting for its raise announcement. If results for 2020 are supposed to be strong, why not increase the dividend before then and have two separate positive events?

The chart below shows Intel's dividend history since the start of 2010. The current quarterly payout is 31.5 cents per share, or $1.26 per year. That figure just so happens to be exactly double that of what we saw in 2010, when Intel paid out a total of 63 cents per share that year. Coincidence or not, that is decent dividend growth over time, especially considering there was a 2 year or so period where the quarterly amount was not raised at all.

(Source: Seeking Alpha Intel dividend page, seen here)

Part of the reason for Intel's strong dividend growth is the company's share repurchase program. Over the past five years, the outstanding share count has come down from 4.867 billion to 4.350 billion, and it was announced at the Q3 report that $20 billion has been added to the buyback authorization. Intel spent just over $10 billion in the first three quarters of 2019 on the buyback plan, which I don't think is stopping anytime soon.

So, let's take a look at the financial aspect of this. Management has guided for free cash flow this year of $16 billion. Dividend payments for 2019 are projected to be around $5.6 billion, meaning the payout ratio for this year will be about 35%. That's actually well under the recent 5-year average of about 41.7%, based on a number of key items presented in the table below.

(Source: Intel 10-K filings, seen here)

Yes, Intel has made some big acquisitions in recent years and has bought back a good amount of stock, so it has piled up a bit of debt. Intel finished Q3 in a net debt position of about $12 billion when including all of its cash and investments on the balance sheet, but most of that debt isn't due for at least 5 years. With the cash generation of Intel currently, I don't think anyone is concerned about repayments. If the company has to, it can slow down the buyback a little here or there.

Currently, Intel revenues and non-GAAP EPS are expected to rise next year, although that doesn't necessarily mean free cash flow will too, because there are a number of items that impact the latter. For argument's sake, let's stay at $16 billion in free cash flow and get the payout ratio back up to 38%, which would mean total dividend payments rise by about 8.7% or so.

Intel's share count is down about 4.7% in the past year, but let's estimate the next 12-month decline won't be as much since shares are a bit higher and near their recent high. Even if the share count comes down by half that, combined with an increase in cash dividends paid, you'd be looking at a low double-digit dividend increase. In the table below, I've shown what a potential raise could look like across a variety of items, with my personal prediction range in yellow.

*As of Monday's close.

I could make the argument that getting things back to that average payout ratio in the low 40% area would mean a dividend raise that approaches 20%. However, I don't see the chip giant announcing such a large increase, just based on what we've seen in the past. When the company announced this year's increase, the amount was only half of what Bloomberg's prediction team thought it would be. Thus, I could see a scenario where we only get a mid to high single-digit raise, percentage wise.

In the end, investors in chip giant Intel should be looking forward to a dividend raise probably sometime in the next two months. While we most likely will get news at the Q4 earnings report in early 2020, it would be better to see a separate announcement before then. With strong free cash flow allowing for a solid quarterly dividend and strong buyback reducing the share count, getting back towards the 5-year average payout ratio area would mean a high teens percentage raise. I'm not sure Intel will go that far, but investors should be satisfied with a solid increase when the news is announced.

