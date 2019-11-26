Technically Speaking For 11/26

The natural rate of interest and unemployment have been trending lower over the last five years: Both are theoretical, unobservable numbers. The former is the level at which interest rates are neither restrictive nor expansionary. The latter is the lowest rate of unemployment that would not create inflation. Combined, these two numbers indicate that interest rates are low and will probably be low for some time.

Fed Chairman Powell explains the thought process that led to the Fed lowering rates this year (emphasis added):

As the year began, growth appeared robust, but the economy faced some risks flowing mainly from weakening global economic growth and trade developments. Foreign growth, which slipped in the second half of last year, slid further as 2019 progressed. While weaker foreign growth does not necessarily translate into similar weakness here, it does hurt our exporters and presents a risk that the weakness may spread more broadly. At the same time, business contacts around the country have been telling us that trade-related uncertainties are weighing on their decisions. These global developments have been holding back overall economic growth. Manufacturing output, which had only recently surpassed its level before the Great Recession, has declined this year and is again below its pre-recession peak. Business investment has also weakened. In addition, inflation pressures proved unexpectedly muted this year. After remaining close to our symmetric 2 percent objective for much of last year, inflation is now running below 2 percent. Some of the softness in overall inflation is the result of a fall in oil prices and should not affect inflation going forward. But core inflation—which omits volatile food and energy prices—is also running somewhat below 2 percent.

The former is partly hypothetical (foreign events could seep into the US economy, lowering growth) and partly real (business investment spending has been declining for the last 3-4 quarters and in some areas is contracting). The latter is a real-time development that is now the central issue facing central bankers around the globe. The balance of the Fed's thinking is preventative -- they lowered rates out of concern for potentially negative future developments.

Tomorrow the BEA releases another revision to third-quarter GDP. That makes this a prudent time to look at 4QGDP projections, which are less than impressive:

All indicators are that the strong trend of consumer spending will continue: unemployment is low, wages are rising, and confidence is high. Business investment has been decreasing for the last few quarters and will likely continue to be weak. The US-China trade war is still hurting trade and government spending is softer. In other words -- let's hope for a really big Christmas season.

Let's look at today's performance tables: The good news is that most of the major ETFs were higher. After that, the news gets a little murkier. The long end of the Treasury market occupied two of the top three positions. Of the equity indexes, the mid-caps were the top performer but they only rose 0.38%. Other large-caps indexes were better performers. Small-caps were up modestly. 7 out of 11 sectors were higher. Of the losers, only energy was off sharply (-1.04%). Defensive sectors occupy the number one and two spots. Real estate had a solid day (+1.32%). Staples also performed pretty well, gaining 0.88%. Discretionary rounded out the top three. After that, the performance begins to drop: basic materials rose 0.52% while industrials were 0.29% higher.

The 1-day charts show an interesting split in performance. Let's start with the SPY: The SPY rallied until 12:30PM then trended mostly lower until right after 3PM. Then the ETF caught a major bid and ended the day just shy of its daily high. Compare the SPY to the IWM. After spiking at the open, it trended lower throughout the session. And, while the SPY caught a major bid at the end, the IWM continued to trend lower, closing just above its open.

This tells us that traders, while optimistic about something, were still cautious enough to shy away from smaller-caps at the end of the session.

However, there's some good news for the bulls. Let's start with the 1-year charts for the 10 largest members of the XLF (the third-largest member of the SPYs): All of the banks -- Bank of America (BAC), Citigroup (C), JP Morgan (JPM), US Bancorp (USB), and Wells Fargo (WFC) -- are in the middle of decent rallies. None of the charts are in bad shape. Traders are betting that with the Fed cutting rates, the net interest margin (the difference between what banks pay on deposits and charge for loans) will rise, increasing profits.

And then there are the top 10 members of the XLK (the largest member of the SPY and QQQ): The only bad chart is Cisco (CSCO), which just broke below a recent low. Even Mastercard (M) -- which typically is a slower moving issue -- recently broke through key levels.

Both of these trends in the large components of two important sectors bodes well.

Barring a major news event, expect tomorrow to be a nothing day.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.