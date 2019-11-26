CenturyLink: The Latest Refinancing

Over the last few months, I've been detailing the ongoing progress that communication services company CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) has made in improving its balance sheet and lowering its interest costs. A major part of this process has been the benefit of lower global rates, especially in regards to some of the company's variable rate debt. Recently, the company announced a major refinancing of one of its subsidiaries' term loans, which will further reduce interest expenses as well as push back the debt's maturity.

When the company acquired Level 3, one of the debts it took on was "Tranche B 2024 Term Loan". As the latest 10-Q filing shows, this term loan has had a little more than $4.61 billion outstanding throughout this year, and it carried an interest rate of LIBOR + 2.25%. Based on the benchmark rate, this particular debt carried a 4.754% rate at the end of 2018 and finished Q3 2019 with a rate of 4.294%. As I detailed in a previous article on the name, LIBOR rates have been coming down quite dramatically, lowering the interest expenses on this debt as well as a few others the company has based on LIBOR. The chart below shows the 1-month LIBOR rate.

(Source: St. Louis Fed page, seen here)

As of last Friday, this benchmark rate was down to just over 1.70%, which represents a 31 basis point decline so far in Q4. Had the company stood pat, interest expenses would have continued to come down, but management took the opportunity to refinance the term loan. Essentially, the now old debt has been broken up into three pieces, as detailed in last week's 8-K filing:

The 2024 Term Loan is expected to be refinanced with a new $3.11 billion senior secured Tranche B 2027 Term Loan which will mature on March 1, 2027 ("2027 Term Loan") and with the proceeds from a recently announced and priced Level 3 Financing senior secured notes offering, which includes $750 million aggregate principal amount of its 3.400% Senior Secured Notes due 2027 and $750 million aggregate principal amount of its 3.875% Senior Secured Notes due 2029, subject to the execution of definitive documentation and satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions. Upon closing, the new 2027 Term Loan will bear interest at LIBOR plus 1.75 percent, with a zero percent minimum LIBOR, and will mature on March 1, 2027. The 2027 Term Loan was priced to lenders at par, with the payment to the lenders at closing of an upfront 25 basis point fee.

Essentially, the company is locking in about a third of the previous term loan at fixed rates, roughly 42 and 89 basis points below where the debt's rate finished Q3 2019. This will save about $10 million a year in interest. The really favorable item here is that the new term loan got a 50 basis point haircut to its "LIBOR +" term, which immediately cuts interest costs by more than $15 million a year. CenturyLink also pushed out the maturities to 2027 and 2029, respectively, for the new pieces.

Based on the current LIBOR rate, this refinancing action will save the company about $35 million a year in interest. While, on the face of it, that doesn't seem like much, given the greater than $2 billion interest total for the company this year, I showed via the chart below in my Q3 earnings article how the savings are starting to really add up. For a company only producing about $300 million in net income a quarter right now, cutting interest expense by $60 million year over year in Q3 was a big deal.

(Source: CenturyLink quarterly/annual filings, seen here)

As LIBOR rates continue to decline, CenturyLink management continues to do a good job of getting its interest costs down. Last week's refinancing was the latest debt move that will reduce annual interest expenses, and it also pushes out debt maturities later into the decade. With the moves already made this year, plus repayments happening this quarter, we could see the name reduce its interest costs next year by at least $300 million, or perhaps even more if LIBOR rates continue their downward trend. Management is certainly making the right financial moves now, which is why shares are up almost 55% from their yearly low and the dividend still yields 6.70% on an annual basis.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

