Novartis' Latest Acquisition Of The Medicines Company Sets It Up For A Large Market

Novartis (NVS) announced that it would acquire The Medicines Company (MDCO) for $9.7 billion. This buyout was at $85 per share which was a 25% premium to the closing price on Friday. This acquisition comes at the most opportunistic time in that an NDA filing for inclisiran is expected in Q4 of 2019 and then an MAA filing is expected thereafter in Q1 of 2020. This will be good for Novartis in that it lives up to its reputation of establishing therapies that transform the therapeutic landscape for diseases. However, there are some risks in entering the bad cholesterol treatment space with other major competitors like Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) and Sanofi (SNY) with Praluent and Amgen (AMGN) with Repatha.

Massive Acquisition Which May Take Time To Pay Off

Novartis has certainly spent a lot of cash to acquire The Medicines Company, but as I briefly discussed above, it makes sense why. The NDA and MAA filings for inclisiran are expected to be filed in the coming months. That means Novartis just came in time to scoop up the company. The biggest question is, will the acquisition ultimately pay off? There's some perception that it might be a good deal in the long term. That's because in the short term, there are still a few headwinds. The first headwind involves going up for regulatory approval. In this sense, I believe that there is a good chance for approval both in the United States and in Europe. That's because the company was able to meet on all primary and secondary endpoints in several late-stage studies. Specifically, these studies were: ORION-9, ORION-10, and ORION-11. These studies were looking at safety and efficacy of inclisiran in being able to treat patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) and familial hypercholesterolemia (FH). In essence, the goal was to see if inclisiran could lower LDL-C (bad cholesterol) for these patients. Inclisiran is a small interfering RNA ((siRNA)) inhibitor targeting PCSK9. This an important target when treating patients with elevated LDL-C levels in the blood.

Potential Risks To Be Considered

There are several risks with the latest acquisition by Novartis.The first item of risk to note involves inclisiran itself. That's because The Medicines Company did not develop the drug. It was developed by Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY), which means it is entitled to sales also. That means not only does Novartis have to navigate through the competitive landscape, but it has to split sales with Alnylam as well. The Medicines Company had developed a license and collaboration deal many years ago with Alnylam. That's why Alnylam will be entitled to a low to high teens royalty percentage on net sales. I briefly discussed above about the competition. Both Regeneron and Sanofi have Praluent and Amgen has Repatha. Not only will Novartis have to ultimately go against these competitors, but it will also have to fight to get sales of its drug. There is a lot of skepticism in this space based on sales of Praluent and Repatha. Before either of these drugs hit the market, analysts were expecting multi-billion dollar blockbuster drugs. Unfortunately, both of these drugs have failed to live up to the PCSK9 treatment hype. A lot of that reason has been because of pricing. Both drugs were priced at about $14,000 or more per year when they first hit the market. Despite the lowering of the price of the drugs since then, sales of these cholesterol-lowering drugs have not improved. For example, in March of 2019 Regeneron and Sanofi lowered the cost of Praluent to $5,850 per year. This was a price reduction of 60% and that still didn't help improve sales all that much in the short term. I think the biggest reason is that statins are priced at $4 per month with discount generic programs. Insurers haven't yet fully committed to wanting to push Repatha and Praluent all that much. In the short term, these companies face headwinds. They may start to pick up in the long term little by little, but the path for sales on these drugs is not all that great at the moment. On the flip side, Novartis may have some advantages with inclisiran. For instance, this treatment only needs to be given 2 times per year. On top of that, the manufacturing process for inclisiran is less expensive and there might be some pricing flexibility in terms of what price it can be set at. This is the key though, it will ultimately depend on how much the cost of the treatment ends up being. That will be key to getting insurers to pay and to drive up sales if and when inclisiran is ultimately approved by regulatory authorities.

Conclusion

Novartis acquiring The Medicines Company for $9.7 billion is a bit of a risky proposition. I believe it could possibly add value in the long term, but there are several key items that must happen. For instance, I already described the first hurdle which is to get through regulatory approvals. I believe that Novartis should be able to get this done based on the safety and efficacy data to date. The bigger risk involves obtaining massive volume of sales. It won't be easy because of a few risk factors, including pricing so that insurance will want to cover the treatment and competitors that have failed to live up to the PCSK9 hype. These are the risk factors involved with the latest transaction. In terms of pricing, it will depend on how much inclisiran will ultimately end up costing. The good news is that the cheaper cost of manufacturing should give Novartis better pricing flexibility. It also has the advantage in that it only needs to be given to patients twice per year. As long as Novartis can obtain increased sales compared to the other PCSK9 inhibitors, then it should do well in the long term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.