Natural Gas: Assessing If The Market Is Getting Too Bearish

We think the time to go long is still too early for now. Over the next 10-days or so, the weather models may remain bearish biased before seeing green shoots to the bull side towards the middle of December.

January is the highest heating demand month. So while the end of December may be bearish leading to even lower prices, that does not mean it cannot transition to a bullish January.

While the early part of December will be colder than normal, this will transition to a warmer than normal outlook.

First, we will say this: The recent sell-off is warranted as both ECMWF-EPS and GFS-ENS turned bearish for the 10-15 day range.

For the week ending 11/22, we have a draw of 25 Bcf. This compares to -59 Bcf last year and -57 Bcf for the five-year average.

Welcome to the maybe too bearish edition of Natural Gas Daily!

Housekeeping item first.

For the week ending 11/22, we have a draw of 25 Bcf. This compares to -59 Bcf last year and -57 Bcf for the five-year average.

Is The Market Getting Too Bearish?

First, we will say this: The recent sell-off is warranted as both ECMWF-EPS and GFS-ENS turned bearish for the 10-15 day range.

Source: HFIRweather.com

As you can see in the 10-15 day range for the GFS-ENS, the Alaska trough pattern you see on the top left is going to foreshadow a warmer than normal East Coast, which would be bearish for heating demand. ECMWF-EPS is showing the same outlook. So while the early part of December will be colder than normal, this will transition to a warmer than normal outlook.

According to Commodity Wx Group, this could potentially imply a warmer than normal rest of December, which would be bearish on prices.

But that's not the point of this article. The point is that we are now entering the heart of the winter gas trading season and volatility is the name of the game. Price is one variable to determine which side is currently skewed in favor, and while we see overall natural gas prices still slightly overvalued, we think the risk/reward dynamic is changing.

For those who follow natural gas closely, January is the highest heating demand month. So while the end of December may be bearish leading to even lower prices, that does not mean it cannot transition to a bullish January.

In fact, the bearish end of December may even increase the odds of a bullish January.

What we are simply saying is that if you are a natural gas bear today, don't be too bearish. Yes, prices may still have some downside near term as the 15-day trend continues to be bearish, but remember where prices are trading at as well. If prices get too low, the odds then favor going long if the weather outlook improves.

We think the time to go long is still too early for now. Over the next 10 days or so, the weather models may remain bearish biased before seeing green shoots to the bull side toward the middle of December.

We will be watching weather models closely to determine when we will go long.

For readers that have found our natural gas articles insightful, we think you should give HFI Research Natural Gas a try. We provide the following to subscribers: Come and see for yourself why we are the largest natural gas community on Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.