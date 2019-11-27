The Walt Disney Company's Frozen Success

The 2019 calendar year is already shaping up to be great for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) and its shareholders. After having a handful of other movies deliver astounding box office results, the entertainment conglomerate saw a significant haul for the weekend launch of Frozen II, the sequel to its highly-successful Frozen film that was released in 2013. This is a great way to continue the 2020 fiscal year and to celebrate the 2019 calendar year for the firm, but if history has shown us anything, we should expect more to end out the year.

A major box office success

By all accounts, Frozen II was a box office success during its three-day weekend premiere. According to CNBC, the film brought in $127 million to the domestic box office. This sat nicely between the $100 million to $140 million analysts anticipated. In the international box office, the film fared even better, bringing in box office receipts of $223 million. In all, this brought the film's opening weekend to $350 million. Another source indicated similar performance, with the domestic box office raking in $130.3 million and the international box office earning $228.2 million for a global weekend release intake of $358.5 million. To put this in perspective, the first installment in the franchise, Frozen, brought in a domestic box office its first weekend of $93 million.

This is excellent news, and it's a sign that the future might be bright for the film. The first Frozen film, for instance, went on to achieve amazing heights. Its total domestic box office $400.7 million, while its international box office was $871.7 million, bringing its global box office to $1.27 billion. In fact, excluding Disney's remake of The Lion King (which the company does not consider to be an animated film), Frozen was the highest-performing animated movie at the global box office Disney ever released and is currently the ninth-highest rated of all of their films of all time.

More likely than not, Frozen II will go on to top the $1 billion mark, making it the sixth movie released by the company this year to do so. The five other firms can be seen in the table below. It is important to keep in mind, though, that the weekend box office, while important, is not the end-all, do-all when it comes to determining a film's success. Both Finding Dory and Incredibles 2 performed better than Frozen II on their opening weekends, and while both went on to exceed over $1 billion globally, they fell short of the lower-opening Frozen (Incredibles 2 by $29.5 million and Finding Dory by $244.5 million).

*Created by Author

**$ in Millions

While many of Disney's films this year have been blockbusters, not all of them have. Dumbo, for instance, received only $347.9 million globally. Maleficent: Mistress of Evil went on to generate only $472.4 million globally. These are still strong showings compared to what you might expect of other studios, but by Disney's standards, the results are rather lackluster. To illustrate for you just how dominant Disney is at the box office this year, you need only consider that 5 of the top 6 films at the box office so far this year have been films produced by the business. The sole outlier was Spider-Man: Far From Home, which was produced by Sony Pictures, a subsidiary of Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE). It saw global box office receipts of $1.13 billion, with only $390.5 million of that coming from domestic viewers.

What's really exciting here is just how much the company has come to dominate the box office in recent years. To see this, we need only look at the image below. Unfortunately, it does not count the international box office, but it does provide a convincing argument for the domestic one. Over the past few years, the company's films have gone on to see a surge in their share of the market, even as ticket counts haven't really moved much. That's certainly exciting for shareholders to see.

*Taken from The Numbers

The future looks bright for Disney

It's a great thing for Disney's movies to do well, but the truth is that they don't really even need to. Nor are they a perfect measure of the company's underlying health and long-term prospects. This is because Disney is not a movie production company. It's an entertainment ecosystem. Even if a movie has lackluster performance, the company goes on to make money from it by featuring it at its highly profitable resorts, by selling toys to kids, by generating streaming revenue, by making video games, and far more. Films are just the start of the cycle. Of course, it is ultimately better for the company when its studios do well. As an example, consider the performance of the company's Studio Entertainment business over the past few years. Between 2017 and 2019, revenue at the segment jumped 33.2% from $8.35 billion to $11.13 billion. Over that same period of time, segment operating profits jumped 13.7% from $2.36 billion to $2.69 billion (though it hit a high of $3 billion in 2018).

*Taken from The Walt Disney Company

As the movie business fared well, so did the company's other major segments. Its Media Networks business, for instance, saw revenue rise 16.6% from $21.30 billion to $24.83 billion. The revenue at its Parks, Experiences, and Products segment, meanwhile, grew 13.9% from $23.02 billion to $26.23 billion. Profits also fared well during this period, with Media Networks reporting that profits grew 3.9% from $7.20 billion to $7.48 billion while, over the same period of time, and its Parks, Experiences, and Products segment surged 23.2% from $5.49 billion to $6.76 billion.

Besides the company being a true juggernaut over time, there's also the prospect that this year's wins may not be over. Next month, the company is going to release its final installment in the Star Wars franchise. The first film of the reboots, Episode VII, went on to generate $2.05 billion at the box office globally. Episode VIII was a disappointment by comparison, but it still went on to generate $1.32 billion around the world. Even non-core films like Rogue One can do well, going on to see a global box office of $1.05 billion. The only real 'flop', which management at Disney chalked up to Star Wars fatigue, was Solo: A Star Wars Story, which saw a global release of only $393.15 million. More likely than not, the final installment coming out next month, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, will go on to push the company to 7 box office releases this calendar year above the $1 billion mark.

Takeaway

Right now, Disney is going through a really awesome time, and investors in the firm should be proud and excited for what the future holds. The company has demonstrated true staying power above and beyond what any other player in the space has been able to achieve, and it's likely that in the years to come it will continue to prove why it's the top dog in this space, as well as in the other markets it operates in.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.