Why The Bear Attack On Teva Pharmaceutical Must End

Teva Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TEVA) barely settled back to the double-digit $10 range when WSJ sources reported that Federal prosecutors will include it in an investigation. If true, the rally in TEVA stock will take a pause. In time, the drop back below $10 will prove temporary. The company will eventually settle with the government on the opioid crisis. If the settlement costs come in lower than expected, investors may express relief by buying more shares of Teva.

Criminal Probe of Opioid Makers

Six companies, including Teva, received grand-jury subpoenas from the U.S. attorney's office. But because the probe is in the early phases, the renewed uncertainties put an end to the rally in Teva stock. Yet investors should not over-react to the news. The Controlled Substances Act states that evaluating drugs as "to whether such drug or other substance should be so controlled or removed as a controlled substance." But since the government previously approved the drugs, it cannot look only at drug manufacturers like Teva. It needs to investigate the entire supply chain, from doctors to drug stores to hospitals.

Teva and the other drug manufacturers did not violate the DEA guidelines when distributing the drug through the health system's channels. If it did, the FDA would already have acted to stop the opioid production and distribution. Teva's 8% drop on Nov. 26 is likely a result of the market's knee-jerk reaction. As investors look at the improving fundamentals, the stock should trade back at $10.00 at the very least.

Debt Refinancing

Strong demand for its debt allowed Teva to upsize its debt offering from $1.5 billion to $2.1 billion. The Senior Notes due in 2025 will pay a 7.125% interest rate, while the EUR 1.0B Senior Notes due in 2025 pay 6.000%. Interest rates are high but are due to the non-investment grade rating. The company aims to have a net debt/EBITDA of below 3 times, a cash-to-earnings of over 80%, and an operating income margin of 27% within 3-5 years over the FY2018 base year.

Bears may point to Teva's debt levels at $25.7 billion in Q3/2019. And while this is high, it is $8.3 billion lower than the $34 billion debt as of Q3/2017. Cash flow growth will continue improving in the quarters ahead. The company already cut base operating costs by $2.9 billion since 2017. After cutting FTE by ~11,550 and reducing manufacturing facilities by 11 to 69, a $13.3 billion annual cost base is achievable.

Revenue Re-acceleration

Teva stabilized the decline in global generic sales. Revenue of $2.224 billion in Q3/2019 is nearly unchanged from last year. New revenue sources, including Austedo and Ajovy, will continue increasing so long as prescriptions for them increase. In addition, stabilizing Copaxone revenue in the U.S. suggests $257 million in quarterly net sales will continue in future quarters.

Teva's third quarter was potentially a trough year with operating profit just above $1 billion. Yet it is still too early to speculate confidently that Copaxone sales will hold up as another generic competitor for the 40 milligrams Copaxone enters the market. Conversely, if no new competitor enters the market, then the drug's pricing will be relatively stable.

Valuation

12 analysts who cover Teva stock are net bearish. The average price target is $9.73 and ranges from $7.00 to $20.00. Teva's most recent rating from is from Jefferies and has a 'hold' rating:

Alternatively, investors may forecast their own fair value on Teva stock. In a 5-year DCF EBITDA exit model, a 6.5 times terminal EBITDA multiple suggests that the stock is worth ~$12:

Investors may want to assign a lower discount rate. In the case above, the discount rate is 11%. A more stable company like Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) or Merck (NYSE:MRK) would have a discount rate of 8-9%.

Your Takeaway

Teva may have enjoyed a technical rebound from the $6.00 range to $10.00. Investors should notice that the entire drug manufacturing sector rebounded in the last few months, too. This may explain why my Bausch Health (NYSE:BHC) 'buy' idea is up 24% since publication. With the technical buying momentum at an end, Teva must hold its own by demonstrating a fundamental improvement in the business. This already started in the third quarter and has a good chance of continuing into 2020. As that rebound story unfolds, bears will have to end their bearish attack on the stock.

