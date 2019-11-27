DGRO Is A Fund I'm Bullish On In 2020

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) as an investment option at its current market price. I continue to view DGRO as one of my best-performing long-term dividend holdings, and plan on adding to my position in 2020. The fund's dividend growth objective remains attractive in a low interest rate environment, and we sit with lower interest rates now than where we started the year. Further, the fund has plenty of bullish momentum, as it leads other dividend strategies. This performance is largely being driven by strong gains in the Financials sector, which is leading the market right now. On the backdrop of a modestly strong Q3 earnings season, DGRO has multiple individual holdings that are out-performing. The fund's top stocks are handily beating expectations, while also delivering dividend growth. Finally, with trade headwinds remaining a concern, investors may like DGRO's overweight exposure to the Financials sector. The sector is often overlooked as a way to reduce trade volatility, and its valuation is much more attractive than traditional trade hedges such as Utilities and Real Estate.

Background

First, a little background on DGRO. The fund is managed by BlackRock (BLK) and its objective is to "track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. equities with a history of consistently growing dividends." Currently, DGRO is trading at $40.87/share and yields 2.19% annually. DGRO is a fund I have recommended for a long time, and continued to do so during my June review. In hindsight, this continues to be a good call, as DGRO has been beating the S&P 500 since then, as shown below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

With 2020 just around the corner, I wanted to re-evaluate DGRO to see if I should continue expecting positive returns, or if now was a good time to take some profit. After review, I believe the fund remains as a buy, and I will explain why in detail below.

Short-Term Strength

To start, I want to illustrate a key reason why DGRO has remained a core dividend holding of mine for quite some time. This reason is simple: performance. DGRO continues to show me above-average returns, all while offering a dividend objective that I find appealing. While I mentioned its short-term spread over the S&P 500, DGRO has also been beating out other dividend-oriented funds from BLK. To illustrate, consider the year-to-date return of DGRO, compared against the return of the iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY), iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV), iShares International Select Dividend ETF (IDV), and iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO), shown below:

Source: CNBC

As you can see, the momentum is clearly on DGRO's side, and its performance has been handily beating its peers from BLK. Of course, this is past performance, and does not guarantee similar out-performance will continue going forward. While I can't say with any certainly whether DGRO will beat these peer funds by the same margins next year, I expect the fund to continue to win out in terms of total return, and I will focus on my outlook next.

Dividend Growth Continues

During my last review, I highlighted how DGRO has seen double-digit dividend growth (on a year-over-year basis) for multiple years in a row. This is a metric I view extremely favorably, as a "Dividend Seeker," and is probably the most important reason I decided to go overweight this particular ETF. While I have been quite pleased with its performance over the years, I continue to critically examine the dividend growth metric, because if it begins to falter, I would re-evaluate my decision to make this fund such a large part of my portfolio.

Fortunately, in terms of dividend growth, 2019 has offered more of the same, and I am certainly pleased. To illustrate, consider the distributions paid in Q1-3 in 2018, compared against what DGRO has paid out during the same time period this year, as shown in the chart below:

Q1 - Q3 2018 Distributions Q1 - Q3 2019 Distributions YOY Growth $.61/share $.70/share 14%

Source: iShares (with calculations made by Author)

As you can see, DGRO continues to deliver on its core objective, and my takeaway from this is quite positive. Dividend growth is a key attribute I look for in my core holdings, and none have delivered such consistent marks on this metric as DGRO. With low interest rates set to persist next year, this attribute will continue to be attractive for me, as I am sure it will for many other investors also. Therefore, this gives me plenty of comfort to remain overweight this particular fund in the year ahead.

Financials Sector - Strong Performance, Domestic Focus

I now want to shift to a discussion of the underlying holdings of DGRO, with a specific focus on the top sector and top holdings. First, I will discuss the top sector by weighting, which is Financials. This has been DGRO's top weighting for a while, and the exposure has grown since my prior review, from around 18% of total fund assets to almost 20% today, as shown below:

Source: iShares

Clearly, what is going on in the Financials sector has a big impact on DGRO's overall performance, so I want to discuss why I believe this exposure will be an asset next year.

The first reason is, simply, performance. Recent earnings results from the largest financial institutions have been roundly positive, and this bodes well for DGRO investors. In fact, over the past three months, the Financials sector has been roundly beating the S&P 500. Further, on the backdrop of a relatively strong Q3 earnings season, top banks such as Wells Fargo (WFC), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), and Bank of America (BAC) (all holdings in DGRO), have been leading the market as well, as shown below:

Source: CNBC

Clearly, the short-term momentum is on the side of the large banks. While this could change quickly, there is a second reason why I like Financials right now, and believe this momentum could continue. Specifically, this relates to on-going trade disputes, and the economic uncertainty they have brought. While the "risk-on" trade has been winning of late, the market has been quite complacent when it comes to trade risk, in my view. While there continuously looks to be progress in the U.S.-China trade relations, we are often given conflicting signals on what is actually happening. While the messages turned positive a few days ago, we saw some statements over the weekend that suggested an upcoming deal may not be so simple. As reported by CNBC, U.S. national security advisor Robert O’Brien stated the U.S. was still hoping to make a "Phase 1" trade deal by the end of the year, but cautioned:

we’re not going to turn a blind eye to what’s happening in Hong Kong or what’s happening in the South China Sea, or other areas of the world where we’re concerned about China’s activity

Source: CNBC

Clearly, there are still outstanding issues the U.S. and China will need to work through, and that does not seem to bode well if a trade deal is supposed to be signed in the next five weeks.

Of course, this is a more macro view of the economy, so investors may be wondering why this relates to the Financials sector specifically, and DGRO by extension. The reason is that Financials, broadly, have a domestic focus, especially when compared to the rest of the market. While many investors think of Utilities and Real Estate as best ways to obtain pure domestic exposure, Financials can often be overlooked due to the more cyclical nature of the sector. While Utilities and Real Estate do obtain a higher share of their revenue domestically, the Financials sector has the third least foreign exposure based on this metric, as illustrated in the chart below:

Source: FactSet

As you can see, Financials is heavily exposed to the U.S. economy and less so on the rest of the world, especially when compared to the broader market.

My point here is not to suggest that Utilities and Real Estate are not good options for a more defensive, domestic portfolio. Those two sectors are clearly the leaders when it comes to domestic exposure, and have long been considered preferred methods to ride out a volatile market. But my point is that investors may want to simultaneously consider Financials, because it is also a reasonable way to guard against trade uncertainty. Aside from its exposure also being primarily domestic, it is priced much cheaper than the other two sectors. To illustrate, consider the chart below:

Sector Financials Utilities Real Estate Trailing P/E 13 24 34

Source: Baird

As you can see, the Financials sector is markedly cheaper, and that could certainly pique investor interest going forward. My point here is that even if investors consider Utilities and Real Estate better hedges against trade volatility in theory, the price to own that exposure may give them pause. If it does, the Financials sector, and DGRO by extension, could be a back-up plan.

Top Holdings Performing Well

Digging deeper into the underlying holdings of DGRO, I want to focus on the top three stocks in the portfolio, which collectively make up almost 10% of the total fund. In my review, I am impressed with the recent results of these companies. In fact, there is strength across the board, as shown below:

Company Q3 EPS Q3 EPS Surprise Q3 Revenue (billion) Q3 Revenue Surprise (million) Recent Dividend Hike Apple (AAPL) $3.03/share Beat by $.19/share $64.04 Beat by $964 5% Microsoft (MSFT) $1.38/share Beat by $.14/share $33.05 Best by $815 11% JPM $2.68/share Beat by $.23/share $29.34 Beat by $978 13%

Source: Seeking Alpha

As you can see, these appear to be firms firing on all cylinders. They are recording strong revenues and profits, to the point where they all handily beat expectations last quarter. Further, they are also following through with dividend growth as well, cementing their continued inclusion within the fund. While I would not put too much emphasis on any one particular stock holding within a diversified ETF, the fact that all three of DGRO's top holdings seem to be holding up well in a difficult economic climate tells me this fund is justified as one of my core holdings.

Bottom Line

I see plenty of merit in adding to my DGRO position in the new year. The fund's performance outshines multiple other dividend-oriented funds, and its dividend growth metric continues to impress. The top sector, Financials, and top holdings like AAPL, MSFT, and JPM are all performing very well in the short term, which tells me the recent momentum could certainly carry over into 2020. Further, while Financials are not typically thought of as a defensive sector, its relative valuation and large percentage of revenue obtained domestically could prove it is a reasonable way to avoid some U.S.-China trade-induced volatility. Therefore, I remain long DGRO, and suggest investors give the fund serious consideration at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DGRO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.