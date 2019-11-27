It Is Darkest Before The Dawn For Himax Technologies

Most of what could have gone wrong has already done so, which makes it unlikely that Himax will fall much further after big declines over the last two years.

Himax should be able to correct its prior mistakes, which may be enough to make 2020 a better year than 2019.

Tough conditions in the display drivers market are mostly to blame, but some missteps by Himax have aggravated the situation.

Himax suffered a bigger loss in Q3 than Q2 and guidance suggests more losses in Q4 to cap off a disastrous year that saw the company fall into the red.

Himax Technologies (HIMX) released its Q3 earnings report on November 7. It contained some upbeat news, but it was for the most part, a downbeat report. So much so that someone could be tempted to short the company as a result. However, while shorting may have made sense in the past, it may no longer be such a wise move. Especially not at current levels the stock is at. Why will be covered next.

Q3 2019 earnings report

The headline numbers in the Q3 report do look horrible for Himax. Worse, losses seemed to have accelerated from Q2. Revenue dropped from $188M a year ago to $164M, a 12.8% decline. The non-IFRS profit of $4.5M last year turned into a $6.9M loss. Gross margins stayed flat sequentially, but are lower by 390 basis points YoY.

Q3 2018 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 QoQ YoY Revenue $188.4M $169.3M $164.3M -3.0% -12.8% Gross margin 23.4% 19.5% 19.5% 0% -3.9% IFRS profit (loss) $0.9M ($5.2M) ($7.2M) -39.4% -907.6% IFRS profit (loss) ADS $0.005 ($0.03) ($0.042) -39.4% -907.6% Non-IFRS profit (loss) $4.5M ($4.8M) ($6.9M) -44.0% -254.3% Non-IFRS profit (loss) ADS $0.026 ($0.028) ($0.04) -44.1% -254.3%

Source: Himax

Himax is in the red and the Q4 guidance calls for the bleeding to continue. IFRS loss per ADS is forecast at $0.03-0.045 and non-IFRS loss per ADS at $0.027-0.042. Revenue is expected to stay flat sequentially with a slight improvement in gross margin. Change in product mix, weak demand, increased competition, lower prices and increased costs are all expected to hurt profitability.

A weak market

Himax is probably best known for its display driver integrated circuits (“DDIC”) and this is where it’s hurting the most. If revenue is broken down by product line, display drivers for large-sized panels are the worst performer with revenue down by 24.5%. The sequential declines suggest that the situation has gotten worse.

Q3 2018 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 QoQ YoY Display drivers (large) $66.3M $59.3M $50.1M -15.6% -24.5% Display drivers (small/medium) $85.0M $81.7M $77.1M -5.6% -9.2% Non-driver products $37.1M $28.3M $37.1M +31.1% -0.1% $188.4M $169.3M $164.3M -3.0% -12.8%

Non-driver products were a bright spot after declining by 0.1%, but with an increase of 31.1% QoQ. However, this is not expected to last. Management mentioned in the Q3 earnings call that:

For non-driver IC business, we expect revenue to decrease by around mid-single digits sequentially in the fourth quarter.”

A transcript of the Q3 earnings call can be found using this link.

Himax did make further progress with customer diversification. Innolux used to be Himax's largest customer when it accounted for 64.6% of revenue a decade ago. This percentage has fallen to 9.8% in 2019. Original equipment manufacturers (“OEMs”) from China are the biggest customers for Himax. Thus far in 2019, China has contributed $345.8M out of a total revenue of $497M.

Himax encountered setbacks in a number of areas. The revenue decline was mainly caused by lower sales of DDIC for TVs and smartphones. The weak conditions in both market segments are at the core of Himax's problems. From the Q3 earnings call:

For the third quarter, we recorded net revenue of $164.3 million, a decrease of 3% sequentially and a decrease of 12.8% year-over-year. The sequential decline was mainly due to the anticipated lower sales into TV and smartphone segments.”

But the headwinds also extended to the automotive business, which has grown for many years. However, growth has turned below-average in 2019.

Likewise, for automotives, automotive this year has been a below-average year in terms of growth for us after many years of wonderful growth, which led us to the #1 position in terms of market share worldwide.”

Nonetheless, the automotive segment continues to buck the overall trend. In the future, 3D sensing solutions could become a bigger growth driver. Especially with many smartphones adopting additional sensors to enable new applications like AR/VR.

However, our automotive business delivered a modest sequential growth in the third quarter as reported earlier. We expect the most positive momentum will carry into the fourth quarter attributable to market share gains of a certain of our customers. Q4 sales for this segment will increase by more than 15% sequentially.”

As a whole, there were far more negatives in the Q3 report than positives. With so much negativity, it’s easy to become skeptical of future prospects. But this does not have to be the case.

Why 2020 could be different for Himax

It may not be the only one, but it’s clear that DDIC is the major reason why Himax is struggling. If Himax is to recover, DDIC will need to improve. While Himax is not sure about the prospects for the TV market, it’s much more confident about the smartphone market. Next year is projected to be a much better year. From the Q3 earnings call:

On small panel, firstly, on smartphone, we said it we repeat it again and again in our prepared remarks, that 2019 has not been a good year for us. I think we’ve learned the lesson, so I indicated first quarter we are likely to see a strong rebound. And we’re also likely to see a strong rebound for the entire of next year.”

A key focus of Himax in 2019 has been touch and display driver integration (“TDDI”) for smartphones. However, TDDI has been beset by a series of unexpected setbacks. It started in 2018 when foundry issues led to Himax being unable to deliver on customer expectations. This had two major consequences for Himax.

First, Himax missed out on a significant amount of design wins in 2018 that could have contributed to revenue the following year. Secondly, Himax was forced to set priorities to cope with supply shortages. Himax decided to focus on shipping smartphone TDDI for full HD+ as opposed to HD+ in order to capitalize on the higher revenue and margins of the former. Unfortunately for Himax, it made the wrong choice in hindsight.

Smartphone OEMs chose AMOLED displays instead of TDDI displays in full HD+ designs due in part to the inability of the latter to support under-display fingerprint sensor technology. TDDI was relegated to mid-level and low-end models with HD+ resolution, a segment Himax had decided to avoid.

The decision by Himax to pass on HD+ opportunities to focus on full HD+ left it with little market share for HD+ solutions. It put the company on its heels, which will take time to make up.

While we expect the 2019 smartphone TDDI sales to increase more than 40% against last year, the growth will be below the target we set for ourselves. Even the outlook for smartphone TDDI remained weak in Q4 we do anticipate a strong rebound for Q1 2020 and a robust growth for next year.”

Regardless, sales of TDDI for smartphones have grown by 40%. A good number, but they could have been better under different circumstances. But next year could be better for two reasons. Himax will have had time to rectify its previous mistakes and the fact that its foundry issues are no more. Himax will be in a position to participate in as many design wins as possible, which was not the case previously.

In the meantime, TDDI demand continues to grow. OEMs are constantly looking for ways to cut costs and make their smartphones even thinner. TDDI accomplishes both. As a result, TDDI is growing quickly.

TDDI demand 2020 (projected) 695M 2019 595M 2018 450M 2017 310M 2016 50M 2015 2M

Source: Himax

Under-display fingerprint sensor technology may now be compatible with TDDI. This removes an advantage AMOLED has had over TDDI, which is used in LCD displays. Technological advances like this could help TDDI, especially since traditional DDIC in smartphones is being replaced by either AMOLED or TDDI. Adoption of TDDI for other applications like tablets could also help boost revenue in 2020.

The big wildcard

There is another factor that could greatly facilitate a turnaround at Himax and that is the issue of capacity constraints at relevant fabs. From the Q3 earnings call:

So I think next year, pricing pressure, I can’t say is going to go away because the competition continues, right? And smartphone outlook is not looking very, very promising, I mean certainly with the 5G coming and all that. But I think the one thing that can change the picture is the capacity situation.”

DDIC is mostly manufactured in 8-inch fabs, which also manufacture fingerprint readers. The latter could cause capacity constraints due to their popularity. If Himax is correct that there will not be enough capacity at 8-inch fabs, then Himax could be a beneficiary since it can fall back on 12-inch fabs. Himax is better placed than the competition to cope with capacity constraints. Capacity constraints could give prices a major lift, which should benefit Himax.

Source: Wikimedia Commons

Investor takeaways

The last two years have been dreadful for Himax. The stock has fallen from $13+ in late 2017 to just over $2. The drop coincided with the transition at Himax from a money-making business to a money-losing business. Himax went from $27.7M net profit in 2017 to a net loss of $14.7M for the first nine months of 2019. The Q4 outlook calls for more losses, which means that Himax will end the year with a loss for the first time in many years. However, the Q4 guidance does suggest some slight improvement may be around the corner.

Net profit (loss) EPS 9M19 ($14.7M) ($0.085) 2018 $8.6M $0.05 2017 $27.7M $0.16

The losses are primarily caused by the weak market for DDIC, which in turn is the result of the market for display panels. The market for large displays is especially troublesome due to an oversupply. But the market for small display drivers has also struggled with unit shipments of smartphones shrinking after many years of growth.

The panel oversupply is outside of the control of Himax since there's not much it can do about it. But missteps on the part of Himax have also aggravated the situation. Himax focused on the wrong market segment, which greatly influenced TDDI revenue this year. However, these missteps can be corrected. The fact remains that OEMs have every incentive to replace traditional DDIC with TDDI. It’s up to Himax to ensure that the company takes advantage of this.

There are several reasons why 2020 could be a better year for Himax than 2019. Prior mistakes will have worked its way out. Himax is unlikely to make the same mistakes twice. Both the TV and smartphone markets are in a slump from which they can recover. The question is when and not if. Most of the headwinds are already factored in.

To short Himax at current levels is to assume that conditions will get worse for Himax. That could happen, but it’s more likely that Himax will experience some improvement next year. Himax has already fallen by so much over the last two years. To short a stock that is down by so much is very risky and arguably not worth it.

With this in mind, it’s appropriate to be neutral on Himax. The stock may not recover in 2019 and the Q4 report will deliver more losses. Nevertheless, the stock is unlikely to drop much more if only because pretty much everything that could have gone wrong has already done so. If Himax had decided differently in 2018, the bad numbers in recent quarters would be much better. The year 2019 is therefore more likely to be an outlier than a sign of things to come.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.