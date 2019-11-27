Griffin Industrial Realty - A Bet On E-Commerce Growth At Half Price

Overview

Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF) owns over 4 mm sqft of warehouses in Hartford, CT; LeHigh Valley, PA; Charlotte, NC; and Orlando, FL. The warehouse portfolio represents about 80% of the Griffin's value and it continues to grow over time. They also own a 433k sqft office portfolio and a little over 2,000 acres of land in Hartford, CT (after 2019 land sales). The excess land holding comes from being a subsidiary of another public company that used to grow tobacco in the area north of Hartford, CT. In recent years, e-commerce have taken share away from brick and mortar retail. This results in a growing need for warehouses to deliver goods to consumer. This trend should continue for foreseeable future. Griffin has benefited from this recent trend as businesses continue to improve delivery time.

Valuation

Comparable public companies such as Prologis, EastGroup, First Industrial, and Duke Realty, Monmouth Real Estate, and Stag Industrials trade at a much lower cap rates and higher $/sqft valuations relative to GRIF. Liberty Property Trust was recently bought out by Prologis for $12.6bn. As a group, these warehouse REITs trade at about 4.5% cap rate. Griffin trades at 7.5% cap rate based on an annualized NOI figure of $24.6mm (using Q3 2019 results). In addition, Griffin owns over 2,000 acres of land. If we apply a $20-30k per acre valuation, the land is worth $40-60mm total. This is free upside that most of the comparable REITs do not have and is worth $8-12 per share on a $39 stock.

Ticker Public Industrial REITS Net Debt and Preferred ($mm) Share Price Market Cap ($mm) EV ($mm) NOI ($mm) Cap Rate PLD Prologis $13,681 $87.00 $56,524 $70,205 $2,588 3.69% EGP EastGroup $1,112 130.92 $5,027 $6,139 $242 3.94% FR First Industrial $1,628 41.42 $5,343 $6,971 $319 4.58% LPT Liberty Property Trust $3,581 58.7 $9,451 $13,032 $535 4.11% DRE Duke Realty $3,253 34.84 $12,933 $16,186 $675 4.17% MNR Monmouth Real Estate $1,159 14.78 $1,407 $2,566 $131 5.10% STAG STAG Industrial $1,551 30.63 $4,196 $5,747 $337 5.86% Average 4.49% GRIF Griffin $130 $38.90 $197 $327 $24.60 7.52% Implied EV($mm) Implied Share Price Potential Upside High Cap Rate (5.86%) $419.54 $57.09 47% Low Cap Rate (3.69%) $667.33 $105.96 172% Average Cap Rate (4.49%) $547.82 $82.39 112%

Source: Public SEC filings and REIT supplemental reports

If we assume that Griffin deserves to trade at a 100bps of cap rate higher than the average of the public comps, then GRIF's $24.6mm of run rate NOI divided by 5.5% cap rate implies a value of $443mm. Add in roughly $60mm estimate for 2,000 acres of land that GRIF still owns, we have a $503mm valuation. If we net out $130mm of net debt, we have a fair value of $373mm. Divided by 5.07mm shares, we have an implied share price of $73.57 or 89% upside.

Industry M&A Activities

Prologis, the largest warehouse REITs, has also been buying warehouse portfolios. Prologis has bought DCT Industrial for $8.5bn, IPT Industrial for $4bn, and Liberty Property Trust for $12.6bn. Blackstone, a well known real estate private equity firm, have been consolidating the warehouse network in the US since 2009. Since 2016, Blackstone has bought LBA Realty, High Street Realty, Westcore Properties, Principal Real Estate Partners, Cabot Industrial, Pure Industrial, Canyon Industrial, FRP Holdings' warehouses, Gramercy Property Trust, and Harvard's warehouse portfolio. In 2019 alone, Blackstone bought GLP Pte for over $18.7bn and Colony's industrial portfolio for $5.9bn,

Land Valuations

Another way of valuing Griffin is by backing out the $60mm of land, the implied enterprise value would be $267mm. This would imply that Griffin is trading at a 9.1% cap rate versus the average of 4.5% for the comparable public companies.

Griffin has sold and bought these land parcels historically:

Fiscal 2017

Sold 67 acres in Phoenix Crossing for $10.3mm or $153k per acre

Sold 76 acres in Southwick, MA for $2.1mm or $27.6k per acre

Fiscal 2018

Sold 49 acres in Southwick, MA for $0.85mm or $17k per acre

Bought 22 acres warehouse development parcel in Charlotte, NC for $2.6mm or

Fiscal 2019

Sold 280 acres in Simsbury for $7.7mm or $27.5k per acre

Sold 116 acres for $1.6mm or $13.8k per acre

Bought 44 acres of warehouse development land for $5.7mm

The land sale prices range from $13.8k on the low end to $153k on the high end. The land holding also contains parcels that are zoned for warehouse development including parcels that Griffin bought. These parcels tend to be worth over $100k per acre. Thus, a blended value of $30k per acre makes sense. One can also use $20k per acre to be conservative. In short, the land value adds another $8 to $12 per share to the value of Griffin.

Over time, Griffin will sell off these land parcels and use 1031 exchange and convert them into warehouses.

Track Record of Growth

Griffin also continues to develop warehouses and use proceeds from land sale and exchanges into warehouses via 1031 transactions. This converts a non-income producing asset into an income producing asset. This strategy has worked for Griffin in recent years and helped Griffin grow their NOI. According to the 2018 10-k, Griffin also can build 440k sqft of warehouse in New England Tradeport in Hartford, CT. They also own some parcels in Charlotte, NC and the LeHigh Valley that they can build more warehouses on.

Rental revenue has grown from $20.6mm in 2014 to $34.4mm annualized as of Q3 2019. NOI has grown from $12.8mm in 2014 to $24.6mm annualized as of Q3 2019. They have also grown leased square footage from 1.9mm in 2013 to 3.8mm as of Q1 2019. Their share count has stay roughly the same. Griffin has funded these growth by using FFO, taking on some non-recourse property debt and using 1031 exchanges to buy warehouses or development sites.

Griffin has grown their warehouse portfolio, revenue, NOI, and FFO in the last 10 years. Despite all these improvements, the share prices has only increased from $33.46 on December 30, 2013 to $38.90 toda. This company presentation provides a good overview.

Summary

Using the average cap rate of comparable companies, Griffin's sum-of-the-parts value is worth 112% higher than its trading price. This value should grow over time as the company generates cashflow and develops additional warehouses. In addition, the public REITs and real estate private equity firms could acquire Griffin due to its low valuation leading to a large one day share price gain.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GRIF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We may buy or sell the stock without providing additional updates. We source our figures mainly from SEC filings, press releases, company presentations, REIT supplemental disclosures, and publicly available trading figures. Please conduct your own research. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell stock.