Lions Gate: Still Searching For Scale

I've added to my position since I last wrote about the company because of price action and valuation, and because I continue to believe in the takeover thesis.

Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A) (LGF.B) reported earnings for Q2 on November 7. The company's results came in ahead of expectations.

As we've come to expect, the internal stats are both good and bad, depending on the particular segment one is examining. Overall, the story remains the same in that management is playing a waiting game - waiting for a buyer, that is. Everyone reading this is most likely familiar with the tale.

I'm glad to see some strength in the movie segment this quarter, as I feel management needs to concentrate on making that a more consistent performer. Also, Starz was reported to have made solid gains in its over-the-top product. That strategy is key to growth for the division as it faces challenges in the linear world.

I am long Lions Gate, and in fact added to my position since my last article on the company. I continue to speculate that management will get its act together and aggressively put together a better content slate, and that some sort of transaction will take place that will add value to the stock (I concede: the latter point is taking much longer than I expected).

Lions Gate's Q2

The company delivered adjusted earnings per share, diluted basis, of $0.22 per share. As stated, this was good enough to beat consensus by a penny. But that little triumph is short-lived, in my mind anyway, as that adjusted number was the exact same stat earned in last year's quarter, so we're not seeing much in the way of growth. The six-month adjusted per-share income showed a significant drop: $0.21 versus $0.40. The top line did show solid growth, rising 9% in the quarter to $983 million and 6% during the six months to $1.9 billion.

Movie distribution did well this time around. Revenue increased 7% to just under $406 million. Profit jumped from $13 million last year all the way up to over $51 million during the recent quarter. Gross contribution was up significantly, and SGA expenses were flat. The company cited a solid slate performance and the post-theatrical sales of the latest John Wick entry. Comments made during the earnings call talk a bit about new efficiencies in this division, so I'm assuming that may have helped, but there's nothing specific about the large difference other than the movies themselves. Hopefully, the company was able to sell more tickets with less advertising costs, or perhaps this is just simply a case of timing issues in the film business. Would have liked more comment on this, but what's really important is that management seems to get that movies are still important even in the context of a focus on OTT strategy (i.e., Starz). Perhaps bolstering the variable nature of the Hollywood business model is the observed performance in the six-month stat: the top-line expanded 8% to over $800 million, but gross contribution was down $8 million to roughly $110 million and profit decreased 10% to $58.6 million.

The television segment also saw growth, with revenue jumping to $270 million from over $150 million a year ago; the six-month frame was roughly $550 million versus $430 million. Gross contribution saw growth over the six months, but the quarterly metric was flat at just under $20 million. Profit rose from $9 million to $12 million during the three months. Timing on production delivery, as well as strong content, was cited as an explanation.

Media networks sales were flat at $374 million for the quarter, but profit was down, at $105 million versus $123 million. The Starz OTT strategy drove the downturn, as the streaming-services segment continues to run at a loss even as the top line in that part of the business expands. The Starz networks as they exist on multichannel video-programming platforms experienced declines in both revenue and profit. Starz grew global subscriber count by 1.8 million year over year, the new tally being 27 million. Over-the-top expanded to 5.6 million subscriptions, with the growth being 1.2 million subscriptions on a sequential basis.

Adjusted free cash flow took a big dive this year. For the quarter: roughly $60 million versus $100 million last year. For the six months: $85 million versus better than $210 million last year. And that's with some monetization of receivables this year. Of course, the company is in the film business, so the net borrowings for production activities represent investments for future content, which the company obviously requires.

Discussion

So, overall, by Lions Gate's standards, it might feel like a typical quarter: some good points (an earnings beat) and some bad points (content-delivery timing, cash-flow ebb). Management seems confident in the future judging by the conference call. Lions Gate is almost literally fighting its way through the Hollywood system: picking up this film for distribution, making that co-financing arrangement, spreading risk, and developing as many ideas as possible in all kinds of genres and formats. If you're a shareholder and you're trying to figure out some sort of cohesive strategy built by limiting the scope a bit, then best of luck to you; Lions Gate, to me, is basically doing everything and anything it can to keep its content business going.

All the while, it is searching for scale. You might think Starz was the savior in that regard, but apparently it is not, as the company has been open to selling the streaming unit. For now, it remains attached. It also remains a good weapon to wield in the streaming wars, but it is having problems in the non-over-the-top world, specifically as it regards continued carriage on Comcast (CMCSA). There's strong content on the channel, but with Disney (DIS) on the rise with its new streaming service/bundle, competition is increasing.

Management expects - again, from the call - that television and movie distribution will remain strong for the rest of the fiscal year. I hope that turns out to be the case. I've criticized the company in the past for not focusing on a more commercial slate, and I still feel that way. Reading between the lines of company statements, it seems as if Lions Gate does want to influence the slate a bit more in that regard, at least in a well-meaning way, but I still have my doubts, if I am to be honest.

The company didn't want to discuss too many details as it concerns the growth in Starz subscribers. An analyst asked about that, as well as the issue of people turning the service off versus new subscribers. The company says it intends on using data to grow the business, and perhaps it will succeed in that regard, but the goal should be to get that growth as fast as possible and as high as possible. Currently, that might require radical approaches, such as day-and-dating product, or near day-and-dating product. That probably isn't going to happen, no matter how many times I write about it, of course, as Lions Gate remains composed of two separate cultures with two separate goals: the sell-content-to-other-platforms component versus the stream-content-to-a-wide-subscriber-base component. A shared vision between the two parts will hopefully come about at some point, especially if a buyer does not materialize for a long while.

One potential wildcard in the Lions Gate story is the seeming increase in value for content libraries, specifically episodic. An example can be seen in this article about the money Carsey-Werner Television expects to make over the next several years, not only from the streaming wars which is the focus of the piece, but also from, I would add, general syndication and digital networks. The company should be able to serve a lot of markets, as well as especially streaming, with its many hours of episodic. Its vast film library should also be attractive to companies looking to fill in the gaps left by series being shuffled around (e.g., the Seinfeld rights sale).

I will add as well that the company seems intent on reducing debt. The company has $2.8 billion of long-term borrowings on the balance sheet, and that thankfully was flat compared to last year. It was stated in the call that efficiencies in working capital would be pursued, as well as other options like a capital raise (of course, the company would like a buyer, as well!). When I look at the interest expense, I definitely see a need to get going on this.

Conclusion

Here is a chart of the stock (as of the time of writing):

Data by YCharts

The trend has been decidedly down over the last twelve months. Yet, I have added to my position.

The stock actually has a good valuation rating on the SA quote system. If you take that into account with the price action, it does make sense to consider the stock a potential value play in the media sector.

But there are risks, the big one being Starz and its issue with growing in terms of Comcast's position on the service. Lions Gate is going to have to work overtime to turn the channel into an OTT asset. Again, with Disney out there, it's an issue.

I've owned the stock for a long time and have stated in the past that I intend to see this to the acquisition as I believe some company will recognize value in the library and the overall content business. This stock is not for those who are risk-averse, especially now. I believe too that management needs to do more. When I look at the business and consider the assets, I continue to infer potential, even without a buyer. At some point, the company should hit upon a new formula for sustained success. With content libraries expanding in value, one would think Lions Gate would be in at least a decent enough position. I have decided to remain patient with this speculative investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CMCSA, DIS, LGF.A, LGF.B. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.