Lithium Miners News For The Month Of November 2019

Lithium prices were slightly lower in November. Mining.com - "Lithium price: Worst may be over for Australian producers."

Welcome to the November 2019 edition of the lithium miner news. This past month saw slightly lower lithium prices and private equity funds take a strong interest in the battery metal miners, suggesting the bottom is in or near.

Lithium spot and contract price news

During November, 99% lithium carbonate China spot prices were down 3.48%. Spodumene (5% min) prices were down 0.94%, and were reported in October to be in the range of US$480-550/t.

Fastmarkets (formerly Metal Bulletin) reports 99.5% lithium carbonate battery grade spot midpoint prices cif China, Japan & Korea of US$9.50/kg (US$9,500/t), and min 56.5% lithium hydroxide battery grade spot midpoint prices cif China, Japan & Korea of US$11.50/kg (11,500/t).

Lithium hydroxide, battery grade, cif China, Japan &Korea

Lithium carbonate, battery grade, cif China, Japan & Korea

Source: Fastmarkets

On November 4, Mining.com reported:

Benchmark says “with chemical production slowing, and Chinese brine stocks decreasing many expect prices to stabilise through to the end of the year, although there remains the risk that marginal reductions in feedstock pricing could allow for further price competition.”

Lithium demand versus supply outlook

On October 28, BloombergNEF released:

Will the real lithium demand please stand up? Challenging the 1Mt-by-2025 orthodoxy. We forecast battery demand for lithium chemicals will reach nearly 700,000 metric tons LCE by 2025. Adding around 300,000 metric tons LCE of non-battery lithium demand means global lithium resource demand could reach the famed “1 million metric tons LCE by 2025.” This compares to our forecast of 1.3 million metric tons of lithium resource de-risked mine capacity, and 915,000 metric tons of lithium chemical de-risked conversion capacity (45% carbonate, 55% hydroxide) by 2025. Although most of this chemical conversion capacity claims to be able to achieve battery-grade quality, we caution that 40% of this capacity is being developed by non-tier 1 producers so face headwinds in achieving quality and volume targets.

Source: BNEF

Lithium market and battery news

On November 4, Mining.com reported:

Lithium price: Worst may be over for Australian producers. In recent months Australian spodumene (feedstock for lithium hydroxide) producers have trimmed expansions plans, scaled back projects and reduced output targets in an effort to shore up the market. Despite these efforts, the price of spodumene concentrate (6% lithium) fell another 5% during October to average $480–$550 a tonne. In July last year, prices were above $900 a tonne. Benchmark says industry sources “expect spodumene prices to stabilise in the coming months, however there will be little upward pressure and the supply chain will have to clear a significant backlog of material before margins improve.”

On November 12, The Financial Times reported:

Pallinghurst and Traxys to invest $2bn in battery materials. The Pallinghurst-Traxys Battery Materials joint venture will look to take controlling stakes in lithium, graphite and cobalt projects in developed countries and invest in associated facilities that process and improve ore…“The electric vehicle and energy storage revolution is gaining pace. The future demand for the critical battery grade materials is set for explosive growth,” said Arne Frandsen, co-founder of Pallinghurst…The companies will not be targeting investments in continents such as resource-rich Africa and Latin America through the venture but only projects in North America, Europe and Australasia.

On November 13, Reuters reported:

Lithium producers hit by first big downturn of electric vehicle era. Albemarle Corp (ALB.N), Tianqi Lithium Corp (002466.SZ) and others have been producing more lithium than automakers need. Global supply exceeds demand by about 5%, according to Canaccord data. That comes as electric vehicle sales in China - the world’s largest EV market - fell nearly a third in September amid sliding government subsidies, the third consecutive monthly decline, according to Jefferies. “Current market conditions are challenging,” Luke Kissam, Albemarle’s chief executive officer, said last week. Despite the weak data, analysts and executives expect a rosy future when they look out 10 years.

On November 18, Euractiv reported:

Breaking new ground: The EU’s push for raw materials sovereignty......“We have identified with the Member States that there are 10 potential mining projects for lithium that, if developed, could allow the EU to move from 1 to 30% of the world production by 2030,” he said. It appears to have worked. The bank’s energy lending policy, rubber stamped last week, is the first to include mention of critical raw materials.

On November 21, Reuters reported:

BMW orders more than 10 billion euros' worth of battery cells. BMW said it had boosted its order with CATL to 7.3 billion euros from an original booking announced in mid-2018 that was worth 4 billion euros. It said the contract would last from 2020 to 2031. BMW said it had also signed a battery supply contract with Samsung SDI worth 2.9 billion euros, valid from 2021 to 2031.

On November 22 Bloomberg reported:

Battery giants hit by slump in China’s electric vehicle market. CATL and BYD Co. saw sharp declines in sales of electrified-vehicle batteries in September as demand weakened in China, where the government is cutting subsidies in the EV sector. Sales by market leader Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. fell 10%, while BYD’s slumped 71%, causing it to lose its No. 3 ranking to South Korea’s LG Chem Co., SNE Research said. CATL had 26.6% of the global market in the first nine months, followed by Panasonic Corp. at 24.6%.

On November 22, Reuters reported:

As lithium prices drop, private equity investors hunt for deals. Private equity groups and other investors have grown emboldened by the lithium industry’s malaise, forging plans to invest billions of dollars in mining projects to develop the electric vehicle battery metal. Carlyle Group-backed Traxys and other non-traditional investors and lenders say they sense a buying opportunity, as electric vehicles grow in popularity and fossil fuels are phased out in a rising number of countries. “Now is the time to invest,” said Erez Ichilov, managing director of Traxys Projects, which earlier this month launched a $2 billion fund with metals financier the Pallinghurst Group to invest across the electric vehicle supply chain. “When you look at how under-invested this value chain is, $2 billion is not a lot.” The Pallinghurst-Traxys Battery Materials fund plans to focus on lithium projects, as well as copper and graphite, in developed economies to reduce risk, Ichilov told an industry conference earlier this month.

Lithium miner news

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB)

On October 31, Albemarle announced:

Albemarle announces completion of lithium joint venture with Mineral Resources Limited.....Decision made to idle Wodgina mine based on current market conditions.

On November 6, Albemarle announced: "Albemarle reports third quarter growth." Highlights include:

(Based on year-over-year comparisons unless otherwise noted)

"Net sales of $879.7 million increased 14%, excluding foreign exchange impact of 1%, largely driven by strong volume and favorable pricing.

Earnings were $1.46 per diluted share, an increase of 22%.

Adjusted EPS were $1.53 per diluted share, an increase of 17%.

Adjusted EBITDA was $254.4 million, an increase of 8%."

Notable Developments

"Completed previously announced lithium joint venture with Mineral Resources Limited on Oct. 31, 2019; funded Wodgina mine project and other general corporate projects with $1 billion, borrowed from new $1.2 billion unsecured credit facility.

Previously announced Company's full year 2019 adjusted diluted EPS outlook is $6.00-$6.20 from $6.25-$6.65.

Initiating cost management program targeting over $100 million in savings over a two-year period."

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

On November 20, Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. announced: "SQM reports Earnings for the third quarter of 2019." Highlights include:

"SQM reported net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 of US$211.2 million (US$ 0.80 per ADR). (down from the corresponding 9 months US$331.2m (US$ 1.26 per ADR). Q3 2019 earnings were $US60.5m (US$ 0.23 per ADR), down from US$83.5m (US$ 0.32 per ADR) in Q3 2018.

Revenues for first nine months of 2019 were US$1,471.4 million, lower than revenues in the nine months of 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 reached 33%."

Investors can read the company's latest presentation here.

Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium [SHE:002460] [HK: 1772], Mineral Resources [ASX:MIN], International Lithium Corp. [TSXV:ILC] (OTCPK:ILHMF)

On November 19, 4-traders reported that Ganfeng Lithium have called for an Extraordinary General meeting for January 7 2020.

(Chengdu) Tianqi Lithium Industries Inc. [SHE:002466]

No news for the month.

Livent Corp. (LTHM)[GR:8LV] - Spun out from FMC Corp. (NYSE:FMC)

On October 29, Livent Corp. announced: "Livent hosts groundbreaking ceremony for construction of additional lithium hydroxide production facilities in Bessemer City, North Carolina......Expansion is expected to enable Livent to produce an additional 5,000 metric tons of lithium hydroxide per year."

On November 5, Livent Corp. announced: "Livent releases third quarter 2019 results." Highlights include:

"Revenue of $97.7 million.

GAAP net income of $18.0 million and GAAP earnings per diluted share of 12 cents.

Adjusted EBITDA of $28.2 million; adjusted earnings per share of 12 cents."

Investors can read my recent article "Livent Is Looking Cheap."

Orocobre [ASX:ORE] [TSX:ORL] (OTCPK:OROCF)

No significant news for the month.

Upcoming catalysts include:

H2 2020 - Olaroz Stage 2 (42.5ktpa) commissioning.

H1 2021 - Naraha lithium hydroxide plant (10ktpa) commissioning (ORE share is 75%).

You can read the latest investor presentation here, or my article "An Update On Orocobre."

Galaxy Resources [ASX:GXY] (OTCPK:GALXF)

On November 18, Galaxy Resources announced: "Galaxy corporate strategy and projects update." Highlights include:

"Focused and simplified corporate strategy to accelerate growth.

Targeting a Final Investment Decision (“FID”) on Sal de Vida stage one in Q2-Q3 2020.

Simplified Sal de Vida flowsheet developed in-house that greatly reduces technical complexity and risk.

Sal de Vida execution to be staged in multiple modules and the new product strategy considers initial commercialisation of a primary lithium carbonate to accelerate earnings realisation.

Sal de Vida stage one expected to be primarily funded from the balance sheet.

Mt Cattlin operations focused on optimising production and costs whilst meeting customer demand.

James Bay works focused on advancing the asset to an execution decision on an integrated project solution."

Upcoming catalysts include:

2020 - James Bay FS.

Investors can read my recent article "Galaxy Resources Plan To Be A 100,000tpa Lithium Producer By 2025", and my CEO interview here, and the latest company presentation here.

Pilbara Minerals [ASX:PLS] (OTC:PILBF)

On October 28 Pilbara Minerals announced: "September 2019 quarterly activities report." Highlights include:

Production and marketing

"As previously advised,production was moderated at the Pilgangoora Project in response to customer requirements and current market conditions.

Focus continued on further plant optimisation/improvement works, and the draw-down of stocks.

Production of 21,322 dry metric tonnes [dmt] of spodumene concentrate at 6.06% Li2O (June Quarter: 63,782 dmt).

Shipped tonnes of 20,044 dmt of spodumene concentrate (June quarter: 43,214 dmt), including parcels of both SC6 (6% Li2O) and SC5.5 (5.5% Li2O).

Tantalite concentrate sales of 12,171lbs (June Quarter: 38,856lbs).

First sales contract for secondary tantalite concentrate signed subsequent to the quarter-end for 36,500 lbs (nominally 30% Ta2O5), with delivery to occur in October 2019.

First shipment to China’s Great Wall Motor Company completed in August, pursuant to the new offtake agreement for 20,000 dmt per annum over a period of approximately six years."

Corporate

"A$111.5 M equity raising announced, comprising a A$55.0 M strategic placement to China’s largest EV battery manufacturer, CATL, a A$36.5 M underwritten institutional placement and a A$20.0 M Share Purchase Plan [SPP].

Binding terms reached with South Korean conglomerate, POSCO, for the formation of an incorporated joint venture [JV] in South Korea to build and operate a 40ktpa LCE primary lithium hydroxide downstream chemical processing facility, with finalisation of approvals and execution of agreements expected during the December Quarter 2019.

Despite strong interest from several credible parties, Pilbara Minerals’ Board elected not to pursue the sale of a minority interest in the Pilgangoora Project in a softening market.

Cash balance as at 30 September 2019 of A$60.9M (30 June 2019: A$63.6M). Subsequent to quarter-end an additional A$70M of cash was received from investors following the successful completion of the equity raising."

On November 13, Pilbara Minerals announced:

Strong recovery performance.....66%-71% lithia recovery range and average 68.5% lithia recovery demonstrated between 6 -10 of November during steady-state production. Further recovery optimisation expected over the coming quarters as the moderated production strategy continues. As previously outlined, recovery performance is a key contributor to unit cost reductions and Pilbara Minerals is targeting cash operating costs of USD$320 -$350/dmt CFR China (SC6.0 basis) from June 2020 once steady-state nameplate recovery (and full production volumes) are sustained.

Upcoming catalysts:

2020/21 - Stage 2 commissioning timing to depend on market demand.

Investors can read my recent article "An Update On Pilbara Minerals" and an interview here.

Altura Mining [ASX:AJM] (OTC:ALTAF)

On November 1, Altura Mining announced:

Altura completes October shipments of lithium concentrate. Altura Mining Limited has concluded its October shipments of high quality lithium product to Chinese offtake partners, with the completion of loading of the vessel Panvision....

On November 4, Altura Mining announced:

.....Altura Mining Limited has achieved another record month of lithium concentrate production in October, with total output of 17,951 wet metric tonnes [WMT]. The Company’s Pilgangoora mine and process plant in the Pilbara region of Western Australia is now effectively achieving nameplate annual production of approximately 220,000 tonnes of spodumene concentrate.

On November 20, Altura Mining announced:

......Altura Mining Limited has successfully completed its non-renounceable Entitlement Offer raising a total of $9.155 million....at an issue price of $0.06 per share.

On November 22, Altura Mining announced:

Altura ships record lithium concentrate cargo. Altura Mining Limited is continuing to achieve consistent sales of high quality lithium concentrate and has this week shipped a record cargo of approximately 17,500 wet metric tonnes [WMT] of spodumene concentrate to customers in China. The latest shipment is the 17th to be exported since Altura commenced production at its Pilgangoora mine in July 2018, taking total shipments to date to approximately 142,000 dmt. Altura Managing Director James Brown said he was delighted with the record shipment. "Altura has established itself as a key supplier to the lithium sector, successfully producing, selling and shipping premium concentrate. The high quality of our concentrate, which is low in mica, low in iron, contains no sulphur and has an optimal moisture content, makes our product highly sought after by battery manufacturers and lithium converters in China."

Investors can read my latest article "An Update On Altura Mining."Investors can also read a company presentation here.

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV [NA:AMG] [GR:ADG] (OTCPK:AMVMF)

On October 30, AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. announced: "AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. reports third quarter 2019 results." Lithium highlights include:

Financial Highlights

"AMG completed its share repurchase program which returned $89.9 million to shareholders in 2019.

Revenue decreased by 18% to $269.9 million in the third quarter 2019 from $328.1 million in the third quarter 2018.

EBITDA was $24.4 million in the third quarter 2019, a 59% decrease compared to the same period in 2018.

Annualized return on capital employed was 16.1% in the third quarter 2019, as compared to 32.8% in the third quarter 2018."

On November 14, AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. announced:

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. starts basic engineering for a lithium hydroxide refining plant in Germany. AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. today announced its subsidiary, AMG Lithium GmbH, Frankfurt, has commenced basic engineering for a “battery grade” lithium hydroxide facility. It has applied with Investitionsbank Sachsen-Anhalt, Germany, for a governmental grant for the construction of a lithium hydroxide refining plant to be located in Elsteraue/Zeitz. Detailed engineering for that plant will begin by the end of this year.

Upcoming catalysts:

2020/21 - Stage 2 production at Mibra Lithium-Tantalum mine (additional 90ktpa) to begin. No recent timeline updates on this.

Neometals (OTC:RRSSF) (Nasdaq:RDRUY) [ASX:NMT]

On October 28, Mineral Resources announced: "FIRB approval for Wodgina transaction."

On October 30, Neometals announced: "Quarterly activities report for the quarter ended 30 September 2019. Cash $107.1 million, receivables and investments at $9.4 million."

Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Project:

"September quarter negotiations formalised post the period end-MOU with global processing plant manufacturer, SMS Group, granting an exclusivity period over JV to commercialise Neometals’ recycling technology.

Recycling pilot test-work nearing completion with key cathode metals being recovered and upgraded to chemical products for the battery supply chain; and.

Commercialisation and market evaluation running in parallel with preparations for European demonstration trial plant at SMS Group facilities."

Lithium Refinery Project:

"Commencement of jointly funded evaluation pursuant to MOU with leading Indian power conglomerate for the development of the first lithium refinery in India using Neometals annual offtake option from Mt Marion.

MOU contemplates the production of primarily lithium chemicals (predominantly lithium hydroxide (“LiOH”) at a minimum rate of 10,000tpa LiOH equivalent.

Successful production of multiple types of commercial quality synthetic zeolite products from various sources of lithium refinery residue. Production of synthetic zeolite could eliminate significant disposal costs and generate significant co-product revenue from a market multiple times larger than the lithium market."

Exploration activities:

"Mt Edwards exploration highlights include high grade massive sulphide nickel assay results from small drilling campaigns over existing and newly acquired deposits. Drill programs have successfully tested high grade nickel sulphide near and within existing Mineral Resources.

A systematic program is underway to build/realise value from Mt Edwards via geophysics guiding targeted drilling together with acquisitions and applications to grow the project size."

On November 8, Neometals announced: "Battery recycling pilot update –key cobalt milestone achieved." Highlights include:

"Pilot test-work advancing well with copper, cobalt and manganese recovery complete – nickel and lithium to commence imminently with substantive completion in December 2019.

Successful pilot results are the key milestone for 50:50 JV formation with German conglomerate, SMS Group.

Joint preparations underway for European demonstration plant and engineering cost study."

Lithium Americas [TSX:LAC] (LAC)

On November 12 Lithium Americas announced: 'Lithium Americas reports third quarter 2019 results." Highlights include:

Cauchari-Olaroz lithium project (“Cauchari-Olaroz”):

"Construction activities are on schedule to support the start of production by early 2021.

Overall the project is 25% complete with 42% of construction capital costs committed including 24% spent.

13 of the 40 production wells are complete with a further seven under execution.

Earthworks for the ponds is 70% complete with five ponds lined, three more in progress and four filled with brine.

Erection of a warehouse and a soda ash storage building is well advanced.

Process plant construction continues on schedule to support mechanical completion by the end of 2020.

Currently 730 people are working on Cauchari-Olaroz, including 265 employees and 465 contractors.

In August, Ganfeng Lithium Co. Ltd. completed a $160.0 million investment (“Project Investment”) in Cauchari-Olaroz increasing its interest to 50% from 37.5% and reducing the Company’s interest from 62.5% to 50%.

Lithium Americas’ 50% share of Cauchari-Olaroz’s construction costs is expected to be fully-funded with $221.0 million still available under the Company’s credit and loan facilities.

Completed and filed on SEDAR a definitive feasibility study for production capacity of 40,000 tonnes per annum of battery-quality lithium carbonate."

Thacker Pass lithium project (“Thacker Pass”):

"Plan of Operation deemed complete by Bureau of Land Management with major permits for Phase 1 expected to be received by the end of 2020.

Partnered with Sawtooth Mining LLC, a subsidiary of NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NC) and The North American Coal Corporation, in a long-term mining contract to provide mine engineering, construction, operation and reclamation services as well as certain mining equipment.

Produced over 5,000 kg of high-quality lithium sulphate at the process testing facility in Reno, Nevada.

Engaged third-party vendors to engineer and design lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide evaporator and crystallizer as well as provide performance guarantees and product samples.

Commenced a definitive feasibility study with a Phase 1 production capacity of 20,000 tonnes per annum lithium carbonate equivalent which is expected to be complete by mid-2020.

Entered into a contract with The Industrial Company to complete key aspects of the feasibility study.

Project permitting and DFS costs are expected to be funded from available cash on hand.

Exploring financing options, including the possibility of a joint venture partner at Thacker Pass."

Corporate:

"......As at September 30, 2019, the Company had $108.1 million in cash and cash equivalents, including $73.7 million representing the Company’s 50% share of Cauchari-Olaroz’s cash and cash equivalents and $34.4 million held by Lithium Americas and subsidiaries.

As at September 30, 2019, the Company has total available credit of $221.0 million.

The Company has drawn $83.8 million of the $205.0 million senior credit facility available to fund the Company’s share of Cauchari-Olaroz project construction. An additional $100.0 million unsecured, limited recourse, subordinated loan facility, remains undrawn and available for the Company’s general corporate purposes....."

Upcoming catalysts:

2019/20 - Cauchari-Olaroz plant construction.

Early 2021 - Cauchari-Olaroz lithium production to commence and ramp to 40ktpa.

2022 - Possible 2022 lithium clay producer from Thacker Pass Nevada (full ramp by 2025). Also any possible JV announcements prior.

NB: LAC owns 50% of the Cauchari-Olaroz project and partners with Ganfeng Lithium (50%).

Investors can read my article "An Update On Lithium Americas."

Nemaska Lithium [TSX:NMX] [GR:NOT] (OTCQX:NMKEF)

On November 15, Nemaska Lithium announce: "Nemaska Lithium provides update on Whabouchi Project." Highlights include:

"Efforts to complete an optimized project financing structure continue.

Project investment at both sites totals $392 million as at September 30, 2019.

Temporary shutdown of activities will be completed shortly at the Whabouchi mine.

Phase 1 plant to fulfill last orders before beginning of the shutdown."

Upcoming catalysts:

2019 - Whabouchi mine production on hold subject final financing.

2021--> - Hydroxide plant planned production planned to begin.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LI) - Price = US$25.06.

The LIT fund moved slightly higher for the month of November. The current PE is 19.81. Given lithium demand is forecast to rise ~4 fold between end 2018 and end 2025 the lithium sector PE of 19.81 still looks to be good value.

Finally a chart I came across this month in an excellent Fastmarkets presentation is worth some thought in light of a tough 2018 and 2019 for lithium, cobalt, and graphite miners. Also given the trade war may finally be about to turn.

Conclusion

November saw lithium prices slightly lower.

Highlights for the month were:

Benchmark Mineral Intelligence on LiOH and LiCO - "Expect prices to stabilize through to the end of the year......expect spodumene prices to stabilise in the coming months."

Lithium price: Worst may be over for Australian producers.

Lithium producers hit by first big downturn of electric vehicle era.

BNEF forecasts lithium demand as "1 million metric tons LCE by 2025."

Pallinghurst and Traxys to invest $2bn in battery materials.

As lithium prices drop, private equity investors hunt for deals. “Now is the time to invest,” said Erez Ichilov, managing director of Traxys Projects.

The EU’s push for critical raw materials sovereignty makes progress.

BMW orders more than 10 billion euros' worth of battery cells (Euro 7.3b from CATL, Euro 2.9b from Samsung SDI).

Battery giants BYD Co and CATL hit by slump in China’s electric vehicle market.

Albemarle announces completion of lithium joint venture with Mineral Resources Limited. Q3, 2019 earnings were $1.46 per diluted share, an increase of 22%.

SQM Q3 earnings fall - Q3 2019 earnings were $US60.5m (US$ 0.23 per ADR), down from US$83.5m (US$ 0.32 per ADR) in Q3 2018.

Neometals makes good progress on battery recycling and lithium hydroxide processing projects. Also good progress on nickel exploration.

Galaxy Resources pushes forward with Sale De Vida.

Pilbara Minerals improves lithium recovery to 66%-71% lithia.

Altura Mining is now effectively achieving nameplate annual production of approximately 220,000 tonnes of spodumene concentrate.

AMG starts basic engineering for a lithium hydroxide refining plant in Germany.

Lithium Americas construction activities are on schedule to support the start of production by early 2021.

As usual all comments are welcome.

