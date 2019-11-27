General Mills: Results Are Better, But Valuation Is Still Too Dear

At current valuations, the company itself looks good, but the valuation still isn't there. I don't like market premiums to FMCGs going forward, and GIS remains a "Hold."

Even during the depths of the last dip in October, I considered the stock at best "almost" fairly valued.

General Mills has dropped both compared to the S&P 500 and to its own historical share price since I wrote my last article.

In my last article, I went neutral on General Mills (GIS) after a rather spectacular rally following the dip of January of 2019. As a result of this improvement, shareholders from this time could enjoy mid-level double-digit percentage returns including dividends on a conservative grocery/food stock.

However, since returning to above-fair value (excluding historical market premiums), share prices have stagnated and the stock has dipped, before once again recovering slightly.

It makes sense, given that some of the company's core issues remain. My interpretation is that investors/the market woke to just at what sort of undervaluation the company was before, now not being sure whether General Mill's core troubles will truly be solved.

No new quarterly report has been released. What we do have is a different sort of valuation, and I've received several questions about whether I consider the company buyable at this time.

To that, my answer is "No."

General Mills - an update

Investors seem to have woken up to just what sort of undervaluation was offered for this recession-resistant quality FMCG in January when GIS was trading at almost 12 times earnings (which, by the way was a 10-year record low). The current market price/share better represents the company's average stock price over the past 10-15 years in terms of earnings.

While I viewed ~12 times earnings as extremely undervalued for this company, and while I view the company as an excellent business overall, I think there are reasons why today's valuation doesn't take into fair consideration the overall risks that still remain to the business. More specifically, I don't believe that a company like General Mills, given its debt and certain issues, should be traded at a market premium.

What do I mean by issues?

1. Debt

Debt is a natural course in the life cycle of a company. It is, in fact, demonstratively inefficient to not use debt in relation to the weighted average cost of capital of a business (WACC) when considering certain equity/debt ratios and capitalization structures for most companies. Debt isn't a bad thing - and balancing the capitalization ratios properly is a good thing.

The question becomes whether General Mills has an appealing debt-to-equity ratio, to which I say "no, not really."

The company's current debt, when looking at 10Q-filings, comes to almost 4X net debt/adj. EBITDA. Even for a conservative consumer staple FMCG company, this is stretching it a bit.

It's stretching things because:

There's interest risk here, and while a company like GIS won't have trouble refinancing current and long-term debt even if interest rates rise, the refinanced debt will have higher rates and impact annual interest cost, even more, impacting earnings. Interest expenses are already high, and have risen over the past 3 years.

At current levels, the company would need 4 years to pay back its current debt with company EBITDA - but even doing so would be impossible given that the company pays a generous dividend and will (probably) not cut or remove the dividend.

Moody's (among other rating agencies) downgraded GIS on the Blue Buffalo M&A, going to a Baa2. This was a two-notch downgrade from an earlier A3-rating, something not to take lightly and something creditors aren't taking lightly either.

Significant amounts of current debt become due within the FY20 fiscal. While GIS could certainly refinance this debt, I expect this, if this is the case, to once again be done at a higher interest rate given the company's current credit rating. This is especially true if the debt is refinanced because company cash flow can't pay down the debt. Interest expense is already high - piling onto it through refinanced debts at higher rates represents more risk.

Don't misinterpret my stance here. I don't view General Mills' debt as a problem on the order that the company is uninvestable - I believe the M&A of Blue Buffalo and the company's strategy will pay off in the long run.

I'm saying that I don't think that the current valuation, at a market premium, correctly prices in the short-term and mid-term risk of company debt.

2. Projected growth is low

Investing in General Mills at a 5%+ yield even considering the low, single-digit growth back at the beginning of the year was, as I see it, easy.

The company was materially undervalued to fair-value historical trends and given just what sort of company this is, it was "easy" from a valuation-perspective to forecast an eventual resurgence (either in the short or long term), provided that things didn't get worse.

While things haven't gotten worse, it seems that things aren't about to get a whole lot better short term either. The company's financial flexibility in today's situation is extremely limited. It needs to work within the bounds of its current portfolio and "make it work" using those components alone. Given the inherent characteristics of the market, finding any sort of above-average growth in this sector is hard - especially with some organic volume drop seen in 1Q20, as I specified in my previous article " Why I'm Still A 'Hold' And Going 'Neutral' On General Mills."

Blue Buffalo was perhaps never meant as an M&A which was supposed to bring high single-digit growth to the company's overall portfolio. Thus far, however, what it has done is bring crashing down the earlier tradition of share buybacks. Combine this with having to pay down a mountain of debt which, using half of the cash left over after paying dividends, would take years, meaning that shareholders can expect stagnating rewards for the foreseeable future.

That's part of the reason it was so important to get the company at an attractive valuation, to begin with.

Blue Buffalo, I believe, won't exactly be a growth monster on the order which affects overall portfolio development - as we can see the last quarter - with the fact that the overall portfolio is still struggling. One can make a convincing case for the fact that overall growth in this company is stagnant and won't improve significantly for some time.

Once again - stagnating/low growth isn't something unique or unusual, nor something that necessarily breaks a company. A business doesn't need to be a star or a growth company - especially not in this sector. It can be a profitable cash cow without becoming a "dog." And General Mills, I argue, is a decent long-term cash cow.

Cash cows are placid and their growth is small/low, both in terms of revenue and consequently in terms of earnings and dividends. Not a problem if you know what you're getting into and can scoop them up at attractive valuations.

5% yield on a cash cow is, as I view it, downright amazing.

3.6% yield, at above-average market valuation, given the portfolio stagnation and debt however, once again isn't all that appealing compared to what I believe you can get this company to pay you.

So let's look at that valuation as it stands today.

Valuation

In the end, my logic here is simple. I see no reason to pay a market premium for a company that demonstrably will have a rough time funding and/or delivering future organic growth. Its potential for inorganic growth has been slashed due to financials (and will remain so for years), and its current portfolio should be considered a success if across-the-board single-digit growth on an annual basis can be delivered.

While it's possible to get positive annual returns on today's valuation in relation to fair price going forward, these returns would be close-to or below S&P 500 returns. There are better investment possibilities which can be considered relatively safe, and yield higher returns. Any drop below fair value as part of a bad quarter, which may happen, and your returns have the potential to be close to nil or negative.

That is not a situation I would want any investor to be in.

Looking at historical trends, the company's current valuation may look appealing, given trading multiples from 2013 to late 2017, but we must take into consideration the specifics of the company today.

Using the FY-average CAGR of 2.69%, valuation and looking forward, the same rates would return little more than long-term returns of CAGR 5% to 2025 including dividends.

The difference here to most companies is that I'd say, you can more or less count on this to actually occur. The company very rarely completely misses analyst estimates - current analyst precision is at 100% accuracy with a 10% margin of error. (Source: F.A.S.T. graphs)

Thesis

So - of course, you can still make money with General Mills, and investing in the share of a good company can never really, I believe, be considered a "bad" thing.

However, the valuation opportunity here is thin at the very best. Single-digit opportunities are not something investors, in my view, should be clamoring after. Even if the potential for more is technically there, the company's recent records of growth and profits combined with the high debt and coming maturities make large-scale improvements in the short term unlikely.

More likely are perhaps further quarters which at best can be described as "lackluster," resulting in market price deterioration of the common share. If we once again touch discounted levels, I'll be back buying this company, but in its current state, I'm happy sitting on my 5+% YOC and impressive return for the position as a whole.

To current would-be investors of General Mills, I say this - invest with care, and know the situation.

Thank you for reading.

Stance

Due to unchanged fundamentals and continued long-term potential headwinds in the form of stagnant growth and comparatively high debt, I view General mills a "Neutral" and a "Hold." It's a great company at the right price, but that price isn't "this" one.

