Baozun: A Much-Needed Opportunity

E-commerce in China is still growing fast and should provide a long revenue growth runway for Baozun in the future.

After reporting Q3 results, Baozun (BZUN) dropped nearly 20% to below $35 due to a small miss on both revenues and earnings. Although this drop may seem frightening, we see it as a temporary overreaction by the market and another chance to buy shares of a fast-growing and profitable business on the cheap. Baozun provides a crucial service to hundreds of MNCs in the world, yet is only valued at $2 billion. We expect the strong positioning of Baozun to get more appreciation from Mr. Market in the future, thus leading to a higher valuation and share price.

Source: google images

What is Baozun

Baozun is a leading brand e-commerce service partner in China. It helps brands execute their e-commerce strategies in China by selling their goods directly to consumers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass all aspects of the e-commerce value chain, covering IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing and fulfillment.

With e-commerce in China growing rapidly in scale, more leading brands view e-commerce as a critical part of their expansion strategy. However, as the industry also grows in complexity, brands rely on Baozun as their trusted partner to provide local knowledge and industry expertise in executing and integrating e-commerce strategies. This helps brand partners avoid significant investment and risks associated with establishing and maintaining their own local infrastructure and developing their own capabilities.

Opportunity

e-commerce is huge in China, being over 3x that of the US market, according to eMarketer. Many of the top brands around the world want to penetrate this market, yet they do not properly understand the market. This means they may need to sell on a platform like Taobao, but this means they cannot customize their site. Baozun lets them specialize in what they do best while providing the crucial infrastructure needed to run an e-commerce website, and everyone is happy.

Source: Baozun presentation

Baozun has been enormously successful, partnering with many leading brands around the world like Nike (NYSE:NKE), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), etc. It seems to be the number one channel for MNCs around the world to enter China.

Source: Baozun website

This has led to strong and accelerating growth in number of brand partners as more and more brands realize the importance of selling to the Chinese consumers. Do note that this chart shows growth on a YTD basis - On a YOY basis growth is even more impressive as Baozun only had 132 brand partners in Q3 of last year.

Source: Baozun presentation

And the increasing number of brands on Baozun has helped grow GMV and revenues immensely. Despite a worrying slowdown in Single's Day GMV last year, growth continued this year and accelerated substantially, blasting over the $10 billion RMB mark, representing over 53% growth over last year's numbers.

Source: Baozun presentation

As the metrics above show, Baozun is growing quickly, benefiting from the growth of the Chinese e-commerce industry, which management believes will continue in the future as the Chinese economy continues to grow.

E-commerce in China continues to show tremendous resilience, despite the challenging macroeconomic environment, and it's today more active and innovative than it's ever before, ever be. Chinese consumers' purchasing power and average spending per person increases. According to National Bureau of Statistics, e-commerce remains a major driving force in China's greater economy, with e-commerce sales accounting for over a fifth of the country's retail sales. Source: Baozun Q3 2019 call

Also, unlike many other earlier stage companies, Baozun is profitable since 2016 and net income is growing at a rapid pace. Despite the slowdown in 2018, growth has accelerated in 2019 to over 70% growth YOY.

Source: Baozun presentation

As the number of brands trying to enter China increases, we believe Baozun will be in the best position to benefit from this, having not only a successful track record but also having the best reputation. The path ahead for Baozun is very bright, and we expect Baozun to become much larger and much more successful in the future. Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) seems to agree, owning over 15% of Baozun. Even the number one e-commerce company in China can't deny that Baozun is crucial to the success of e-commerce in China.

Source: Baozun 20F

Valuation

Despite the incredibly long growth runway, the lack of competitors in this space, the backing by Alibaba, and strong profitability and growth, Baozun trades at an extremely conservative multiple, trading at just 40x forward earnings. This is despite growing revenues at 41% YOY and income from operations at nearly 50% YOY.

In comparison, Shopify, which provides a similar service except to smaller sellers, currently is unprofitable, yet has over $30 billion valuation. Shopify recently acquired Six River Systems, a fulfillment company, which makes its business model much more similar to Baozun.

Takeaway

Overall, the drop in Baozun is just another opportunity for savvy investors to pick up a great growth company at a great valuation. A few years later, when the US-China trade war fears die down, we fully expect Baozun's valuation to improve as investors start to focus on the e-commerce opportunity in China.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BZUN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.