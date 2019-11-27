Valaris Scores Many Jack-Up Contracts; Floaters Lag

Valaris DS-18 (former Rowan Relentless)

Valaris (VAL) has just announced new contract awards. Valaris was born from the combination of major drillers Ensco and Rowan, so the company’s size obliges it to score a decent number of contracts every month. Valaris added backlog of approximately $285 million following the prior fleet status report that was published a month ago.

Floaters

Drillship Valaris DS-18 got a one-well option from EnVen in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. The estimated duration of the job is 45 days. The rig will work from February 2020 to March 2020. Bassoe Offshore estimates that the day rate is $180,000. Also, the rig got a two-well contract with an undisclosed operator in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, which is expected to begin in June 2020. The estimated duration of the job is 180 days. Bassoe Offshore estimates that the day rate is $200,000. The difference between the estimated day rates is due to the fact that EnVen contract had priced options, so it carried the prior day rates. Following the execution of a one-well option by EnVen, Valaris will also have a chance to score another one-well option which should keep the rig busy up until the beginning of the next contract. Drillship Valaris DS-15 got a one-well contract with Eni (E) in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. The work is expected to begin in November 2019, while the estimated duration of the job is 30 days. Bassoe Offshore estimates that the day rate is $180,000. The rig also got a two-well contract with CNOOC offshore Mexico. That job is expected to begin in April 2020 with an estimated duration of 160 days. Bassoe Offshore estimates that the day rate is $190,000. It is worth noting that the rig also has a contract with Murphy (MUR) in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico – this contract lasts from January 2020 to March 2020 and has a one-well option.

Valaris continues to focus on keeping its working rigs busy. Valaris DS-18 and Valaris DS-15 were contracted until February 2020 – March 2020, so the company was focused on finding additional jobs for these rigs. A number of drillships will have contract roll-offs in the first half of this year: Valaris DS-10 (March 2020; four 1-year priced options – this contract carries the biggest potential of backlog increase), Valaris DS-9 (May 2020; two 1-well priced options), Valaris DS-7 (March 2020; five 1-well priced options), Valaris DS-4 (April 2020; four 1-well priced options). In this situation, the warm stacked drillships (Valaris DS-17, Valaris DS-11, Valaris DS-6) have little chance to return to work in the near term since other rigs need jobs and the market is still in the challenged state. The cold stacked rigs Valaris DS-3 and Valaris DS-5 have little chance to return to work ever again.

The fleet update had no news on the company’s semi-sub segment. Semi-subs Valaris 8504 and Valaris MS-1 remain warm stacked in Malaysia. Soon, Valaris will have to find jobs for Valaris 5004 (contract ends in March 2020; the rig was built in 1982 and its survival is in question), Valaris 6002 (contract ends in January 2020, the rig was built in 2001 and worked for Petrobras (PBR) for many years) and Valaris 8503 (contract ends in April 2020; there’s one 140-day option). All in all, the company’s semi-sub segment clearly remains in a difficult situation.

Jack-ups

Jack-ups enjoyed more activity than floaters:

Jack-up JU-292 got a six-well priced option with ConocoPhillips (COP), offshore Norway. The rig will drill for 300 days from early May 2020 to late February 2021. Bassoe Offshore estimates that the day rate is $185,000. Jack-up JU-290 will provide accommodation services offshore Norway from early February 2020 to late March 2020. Bassoe Offshore estimates that the day rate is $110,000. After this job, the rig will proceed to a contract with Lundin in Norway from April 2020 to December 2020. Jack-up JU-249 got a one-year extension for its contract with Chrysaor in the North Sea. The rig will work from November 2019 to November 2020. Another 1-year priced option remains. Jack-up JU-144 got a 12-well contract with Eni (E), offshore Mexico. The rig will work for two years from April 2020. Bassoe Offshore estimates that the day rate is $90,000. Jack-up JU-122 got a one-well priced option from Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B) in the North Sea. The rig will work for 150 days from November 2020 to April 2021. This contract has six 1-well priced options remaining. Jack-up JU-117 got a two-well priced option from an undisclosed operator, offshore Trinidad. The rig will work for 60 days from February 2020 to April 2020. Bassoe Offshore believes that the operator is CGX Energy (OTCPK:CGXEF) and that the day rate is $90,000. Jack-up Valaris JU-115 got a four-month priced option from Mubadala Petroleum, offshore Thailand. The rig will work from March 2020 to July 2020. The estimated day rate is $85,000. This contract has two 4-month priced options remaining. Jack-up Valaris JU-87 got a 21-well contract with Exxon (XOM) in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. The contract, which begins in November 2019, has an estimated duration of 295 days. This rig was built in 1982, so it had real chances to head to the scrapyard if a new contract was not found in a timely manner. Bassoe Offshore estimates that the day rate is $50,000.

This fleet update was very eventful on the jack-up side. This is not a big surprise – the jack-up market is trending in the right direction, and the combined jack-up fleet of Ensco and Rowan is very competitive. The jack-up news will surely act as a positive catalyst for Valaris, but the same cannot be said about the company’s floater segment which continues to experience problems. Currently, Valaris’ shares are making a speculative upside move which may continue for a while unless oil prices experience downside. Fundamentally, the company needs a material improvement on the floater side to have a chance for a sustainable upside trend in its stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VAL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.