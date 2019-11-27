Fossil: Persisting Headwinds Tell Me Holiday Expectations Are Lofty

Given these factors, I remain bearish on the company's year ahead and believe that the upcoming holiday season expectations are unrealistic.

The company has the potential to expand in the growing Asia-Pacific region and revamp its smartwatch operations, but have failed to gain traction in recent years.

Fossil (FOSL) was once a dominant market force in the apparel business, selling watches, fashion apparel and jewelry, but has faced a tough time along with other brick-and-mortar retailers as more and more of our shopping shifts online. The company's business model is further being challenged by the changing consumer spending habits of the younger generations who spend less on "stuff" and more on experiences, hindering the company's sales target markets. An influx of cheaper goods from around the world as delivery costs continue to decrease is only further straining the company's operations.

The company did put in place a restructuring plan to help mitigate some of these headwinds and have successfully reduced its overhead and overall expenses by hundreds of million of dollars in the past few years, but this has not been able to stem the core operating difficulties it faces and it has continued to lose sales volume for the past few years.

Overall, the company is poorly positioned heading into the 2019 holiday season, with little to no emergence into new technologies it once claimed were critical for its long-term survival. The company acquired Misfit in 2015 which was considered a good step forward as active smart wearable technologies were gaining traction. Since then, however, it sold its mysterious smartwatch tech to Alphabet's Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) and remains a pure retailer in the swatch and smartwatch markets for the time being.

Cost Savings Not Overcoming Headwinds

The company's cash load took a hit as it restructured its operations and as its sales continue to drop. At the end of 2018, the company held over $400 million in cash and now holds just under $150 million, signaling a tough operational environment.

That being said, a portion of this drop was expected as it headed into the holiday season, as evident by inventories jumping from $375 million to $570 million. However, cash at this point last year was $100 million higher.

This does make the company more reliant on a blowout holiday season to make up for the lower overall performance throughout the year, and a tough holiday quarter can put the company in a state of operational deficiency.

The company did manage to pay down $27 million in long-term debt over the same time period, going from around $269 million to $242 million. It pays around $35 million every year in interest expense, down from $42 million in the prior year. The company has also done a lot to lower its SG&A expenses to save cash, saving $100 million in the first nine months of this year compared to 2018.

With all the above cost savings though, the company has not yet put forth a concrete way to reverse its sales drops and has been experiencing a ~15% decline in sales for the past few years on a quarterly basis.

Expectations Overoptimistic

Fossil reported $787 million in the 2018 holiday quarter, 15% lower than 2017's $920 million. Analysts now expect the company to report $754 million in this year's holiday quarter, a drop of only 4%. Given that the factors which moved the company's sales down from the previous year's holiday season are unchanged and the rest of the year's revenues have dropped around 16%, I believe the company will miss its sales expectations and report around $700 million for the quarter.

Analysts now expect the company to report sales of $2.26 billion for 2019 after 2018 came in at $2.54 billion, an 11% decrease. For 2020, they expect the company to report a further 13% drop to $2 billion. On the profitability side, analysts still expect the company to report a profit of $0.28 per share for 2019 but that figure is expected to fall to $0.20 in 2020 as restructuring initiatives cease to generate cost savings.

In the TTM, including the 2018 holiday season, the company reported net income of $2 million, meaning that a holiday sales quarter of under $700 million might mean it reports a loss for the year.

Long-Term Risks

The company does have the infrastructure to turn around its operations and it's entirely possible it releases a sustainable turnaround plan in the coming months as it gets a feel of the holiday season. The emergence of smartwatches as a key driver of growth for companies like Apple (AAPL) and other companies has the potential to drive growth for the company.

Another positive factor which has the opportunity to emerge as a money maker is the company's operations in the Asia-Pacific region, which did actually grow in the first nine months of 2019 from $115 million to $129 million. The surge in smartwatch fashion technology in the region can prove to be a sustainable revenue-generating source for the company's faltering Americas and European sales region in the years to come or at the very least provide enough sales and cash for the company to execute a turnaround plan.

Valuation Lofty

At the moment, the company is trading at around 26x its forward earnings even though no growth is expected by any analyst or financial institution. Most other companies which operate multiple retail segments are trading around 10x forward earnings and Fossil should not be any different.

The one factor which the market must be taking into account is the recent smartwatch acquisition sprees by various technology behemoths like Google's purchase of Fitbit (FIT) and other companies buying sports technology companies. This does present a premium to the company's fair value and move its multiple up to around 15x.

This presents a price target for 2019 of $4.20 based off a 15x multiple to $0.28 EPS expectation, a near halving of its current price of $7.43.

Conclusion

Overall, the company is positioned to sustain its operating environment for the next 12 months as it explores other turnaround efforts or resort to M&A. The company's Asia-Pacific operations should continue to rise slowly and offset some of the US and European headwinds and lower sales volumes.

However, given the fact that analysts are expecting the company's holiday sales to only fall about 4% compared to last year while the rest of the year declined over 16%, I believe these expectations are unrealistic and that the company will miss its holiday season quarterly sales expectations.

These factors retain my bearish stance on the company even whilst I remain on the lookout for a sustainable turnaround plan to utilize its market positions as well as its vast network of retail operations around the world.

