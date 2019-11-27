Normalizing Cannabis Retail With Nicole Fox

Summary

Nicole Fox is founder and CEO of AEON Botanika, a wellness cannabis company in LA, and has been a cannabis activist since 2003. She co-founded two of the first dispensaries in LA, serves on the board for Southern California Coalition, is a registered dietitian, and has background in functional and integrative medicine.

She joins the show to discuss why the cannabis industry is like building an airplane while flying it, the advantages of micro-dosing THC for women and older adults and why she pivoted into retail and wellness.

We also cover federal descheduling, why packaging and branding must have a quality product, and the lack of knowledge around CBD and hemp.