Grain Prices To Trade Sideways To Lower Heading Into December

Weather seen as support to the upside for corn with warmer, but wetter-than-normal conditions across the central U.S. to have impacts on harvesting.

Corn harvest now stands at 84%, up from last week's 76% but still behind last year and the 5-year average.

Investment Thesis

With the season and year coming to an end, expect grain prices to trade sideways (neutral) to lower.

Grain markets finish mixed on Monday; strong gains from wheat, up 2.50%

On Monday, the U.S. March corn futures finished up 0.53% to $3.8000, with the U.S. January soybean futures down 0.52% to $8.9238 and the U.S. March wheat futures finishing higher 2.50% to $5.3200. For the less-volatile, un-leveraged Teucrium ETF grain products, the Teucrium Corn ETF (CORN) finished up on Monday 0.64% ($0.09) to $14.54, with the Teucrium Soybean Fund (SOYB) down 0.13% ($0.02) to $15.16 and the Teucrium Wheat Fund (WEAT) up 2.46% ($0.13) to $5.58. Figure 1 below is a price trend chart of the front-month March futures contract for corn over the past week.

Source: Investing.com

Figure 2 below is a price trend chart of the front-month January futures contract for soybeans over the past week.

Source: Investing.com

Figure 3 below is a price trend chart of the front-month March futures contract for wheat over the past week.

Source: Investing.com

On Monday, the December Chicago Soft Red Winter Wheat (SRW) futures were seen up 13.2 cents to $5.320, with December Kansas City Hard Red Winter Wheat (HRW) futures up 11 cents to $4.442. MGEX's Hard Red Spring Wheat (HRSW) December contract was up $0.054 to $4.982. Further down the strip, the March contract was up $0.062 to $5.130. Figure 4 below is a price trend chart of the front-month December futures contract for spring wheat.

Source: MGEX

USDA inspections remain strong for soybeans; wheat and corn weaker than prior weeks though still in line with trade range

Monday's export inspection report showed corn from the week ending November 21 at 605k metric tonnes. This came in less than last week's mark of 651k metric tonnes and within traders' expectations range of 550k-750k metric tonnes. Year-over-year shipments are down 57%. Mexico (296k) and Columbia (143k) were the main destinations.

Wheat reported 421k metric tonnes, less than last week's 463k metric tonnes, but within, albeit the higher end of traders' expectations range of 300k-500k metric tonnes. Wheat inspections included 92k metric tonnes of Hard Red Winter (HRW) and 163k metric tonnes of Hard Red Spring (HRS). Year-over-year shipments are up 22%. The Philippines (120k), and Japan (73k) were the main destinations.

Soybeans came in at 1,943k metric tonnes, more than last week's 1,538k metric tonnes and more than the traders' range of 1,200k-1,800k metric tonnes. Year-over-year shipments are up 18%. China (1,350k) was the main destination. Figure 5 below is Monday's grain inspection chart for the week ending November 21, 2019.

Source: USDA

Corn harvest improves week over week, but still lags behind last year and the 5-year avg.; 2009 only year since 1995 to lag behind this year

On Monday afternoon, the USDA issued its weekly crop progress report. The report showed that as of November 24, corn harvested is at 84%. That's behind both last year's 93% and the 5-year average pace of 96%. Figure 6 below is a graph comparing the years (since 1995) of corn progress in the harvested phase of development.

Source: Andrei Evbuoma

Winter wheat emerged is at 87%. That's slightly ahead of last year's 85% but slightly behind the 5-year average pace of 90%. Of the winter wheat planted, 52% is in good-to-excellent condition. That compares to 52% a week ago and 55% last year.

Soybeans harvested is at 94%. That's on the same pace as last year's 94% and slightly behind the 5-year average pace of 97%.

Other crops of note from Monday's report include:

Peanuts - 96% harvested (up 3% from the prior week)

Sorghum - 97% harvested (up 4% from the prior week)

Cotton - 78% harvested (up 10% from the prior week)

Sunflowers - 56% harvested (up 9% from the prior week)

Here is the link to this week's USDA's Crop Progress Report.

Unseasonably warm temperatures and wetter-than-normal conditions with two major storm systems expected through Thanksgiving Week; pattern turns colder early December but anomalies still near normal levels

As far as the weather for agricultural purposes, the pattern will be active over the next couple of weeks, but especially this week. There are two large storm systems that are forecast to impact a vast majority of the country this Thanksgiving Holiday Week/Weekend (one before Thanksgiving and one after). These powerhouse storm systems will bring a combination of rain and/or snow and high winds. This will impact late corn harvesting efforts this week that should potentially send prices higher (to the upside). Figure 7 below is a map showing the seven-day accumulated precipitation forecast (Tuesday morning to next Tuesday morning) across the Lower 48.

Source: NOAA

Figure 8 is a map from the 0z GEFS depicting a wetter-than-normal pattern over a vast majority of the country in the 1-7 day time frame (November 25-December 2).

Source: Tropical Tidbits

In terms of temperature, the pattern this week will be favorable. With upper level troughing dominating the western U.S. ridging downstream will give way to unseasonably warm temperatures across the central and eastern U.S. The pattern does turn cooler next week (early December), but to near seasonable levels. The outlook for early December warmed over the weekend reducing the risk of any stress from the previously forecasted intense cold to now less cold. Overall, the pattern over the next couple of weeks is mild with limited cold risk and a mainly near normal to warmer-than-normal pattern. Figure 9 below is a map from the 0z European ECMWF ensemble depicting the 0-5 day (November 25-30) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

Figure 10 below is a map from the 0z European ECMWF ensemble depicting the 6-11 day (December 1-6) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

Figure 11 below is a map from the 0z European ECMWF ensemble depicting the 10-15 day (December 5-10) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

Final Trade Thoughts

Overall, I expect grain prices to run sideways to lower into December with the season coming to an end.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.