FX Weekly: European Companies Are Cash-Rich

The US dollar has remained strong against most of the currencies in the past week, and we could actually see further gain in December.

Eurostoxx50 is up 25% since January and is currently trading at the high of its long-term range; how long can the equity story last in Europe?

As we are approaching the year-end, it seems that Trump is rushing to get a deal with China after nearly 2 years of intense trade war dispute.

Macro News

Global: As we are approaching the year-end, it seems that Trump is rushing to get a deal with China after nearly 2 years of intense trade war dispute that has been disrupting global supply chains and significantly reduced growth expectations. Even though some experts have started to talk about the second phase of the trade deal, which will focus on the intellectual property right (the IP Commission Report estimated that Chinese IP theft has cost up to $600bn a year to the US), officials have not closed ‘phase one’ yet and analysts estimate that it could slide into next year as China has not been manifesting any signs of rush. This will be problematic for President Trump as he needs to start focusing on the 2020 election in the coming months; he cannot spend too much time talking about the trade war.

EM equity markets have not joined the 2019 global equity rally and have been trading sideways since the beginning of the year as the US dollar has remained strong. The EM (VWO) index has been oscillating around 41 since January and is not expected to rise in the current USD environment. Due to their significant external debt exposure (especially Brazil, Turkey and South Africa), trading EM equities requires building a strong USD view. Figure 1 (left frame) shows a strong co-movement between the Asian DXY and EM equities; we can notice that the peak in EM equities in early 2018 also corresponded to the reversal in the US dollar.

Euro: Even though LT interest rates are trading at all-time lows and are negative for the core countries in the euro area, companies have significantly increased their cash holdings in the past 20 years, from 11% to 23% of nominal GDP (this is still significantly below the nearly 60% reported in Japan, but much higher than the 5% in the US). As interest rates are expected to remain low at least until 2021, companies will have an incentive to use their cash for M&As and buybacks. Even though buybacks were a positive story for US equities, the elevated political uncertainty in addition to low liquidity have both been weighing on European equities in the last cycle. Eurostoxx50 is up 25% since January and is currently trading at the high of its long-term range; how long can the equity story last in Europe?

UK: We are now standing 3 weeks away from the general election (December 12th) where 46 million voters are invited to choose an MP who usually represents a political party. At this state, there are 298 MPs among the conservative, but 326 MPs are needed for the majority to form a government out of the total 650 MPs. Latest polls put the Tories on 43% with a 14-point lead on the Labour party.

Figure 1

Source: Eikon Reuters, Bloomberg

US Treasuries Net Specs

Specs net speculative shorts reached 1M contracts in the week ending November 19th, their highest level since the end of August and up 236K in the past month. The US 10Y yield has consolidated slightly by 30bps to 1.75% in the past three months, but recent estimates for Q4 growth have significantly lowered their projections (GDPnow model estimate for growth in Q4 plunged to 0.4%, much lower than the 1.8% Blue Chip consensus).

Figure 2

Source: CFTC

FX Positioning

EURUSD: The US dollar has remained strong against most of the currencies, keeping the euro steady slightly above 1.10. The elevated uncertainty in the current market could still push preference for the greenback in the short run, and we think that euro medium term bulls should wait for lower levels to buy the pair on dips. Support on the downside stands at 1.08, while the ST resistance on the upside is still 1.1175/85.

Figure 3

Source: Eikon Reuters

GBPUSD: Cable has been very rangy in the past few weeks, oscillating at around 1.29, which corresponds to the 61.8% Fibo retracement of the 1.20–1.4340 range. Even though we remain slightly bullish on the pound in the medium term, we would also wait for lower levels to buy the dips. We can notice the formation of a potential Golden Cross as the 50D SMA should rise above the 200D SMA in the coming days. Will it be enough to lift the pair to the upside?

EURGBP: We are still long EURGBP as we think that the pair could experience a ST technical (BULL) consolidation after this long period of Sterling strength. The pair is currently trading at the low of its 3-year range; first support on the downside stands at 0.85. We set up our stop at 0.8450 to leave the pair some room.

Figure 4

Source: Eikon Reuters

USDJPY: The pair is still struggling to break through its ST resistance of 109.15, which corresponds to the 50% Fibo retracement of the 99.60–118.70 range. We missed the little October rally and we placed an entry level at 107 where we feel more comfortable in buying the pair.

NOKSEK: As the pair is approaching a long-term upward trending support line, we could see a little bull consolidation in the coming weeks. We placed a little order at 1.0460 and target a little rebound to 1.07 for a start, with a tight stop at 1.0280.

Figure 5

Source: Eikon Reuters

Chart Of The Week

In the past cycle, China has had a significant presence in Africa, especially for commodity-rich sub-Saharan countries. According the China Global Investment Tracker, out of the $2tr in overseas investment since 2005, $300bn went to Africa. Institutions have warned that African countries may be subject to a sudden spike in volatility if liquidity starts tightening as a lot of countries are struggling to grow revenues in parallel of their budgets. For instance, Zambia government debt (including publicly-guaranteed obligations), is expected to reach 96% in 2020, with an external debt of $10.2bn (38% of GDP). This chart shows that the amount of debt in sub-Saharan countries nearly doubled to 50% (as a percentage of nominal GDP) in the past ten years. This could cause serious challenges for the riskiness of these countries and their bond pricing. If the world plunges into a recession, we could see a significant rise in debt restructuring in developing countries, which would be forced to cease some of the country’s assets to pay off that debt.

Figure 6

Source: Bloomberg

Disclosure: I am/we are long EURGBP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.