Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF: Enjoy Yield Curve Steepening With This 8.5% Yielding ETF

Yield curve steepening

A possible trade deal between the U.S. and China could have a significant impact on the global economy and that has helped reduce recession fears. President Trump wants the economy to be in good shape for his re-election and a trade deal would help him a lot. The potential for a trade deal is of course a significant catalyst for long-term interest rates that are on the rise now. The move away from recession concerns is also evident in the steepening of the yield curve, now at its widest level since March.

Exhibit 1: Yield curve steepness

The yield curve is vital to banks’ profitability, as they make their money from the difference between low rates on deposits and higher rates on loans.

Financials and the yield curve

While many feared financials might continue to drop as the yield curve became more and more inverted, Tony Dwyer from Canaccord Genuity reminds us this was not the case in the past two economic cycles. Financials bottomed in relative performance when the yield curve spread reached about 35 basis points for both the 1990s and 2000s cycle. The sector actually outperformed the market from that point on as the curve flattened more.

According to KBW, deposit betas, which track how fast deposit costs for the banks are rising compared with interest rates, are about half what they were the last time the Fed raised interest rates.

Exhibit 2: Fed funds versus deposit rates

So this actually means that the “yield curve” for the big banks is much steeper than the actual treasury yield curve and hence their net interest margin is healthier than one would expect at first sight.

Smaller banks are less able to withstand a flattening yield curve, according to research by the Fed. For the overall U.S. banking system, the effect on profitability of yield-curve flattening — the lowering of the difference between the yields of short- and long-term debt — lasts about a year and is relatively small. After the first year, the impact on large banks’ profitability becomes positive; for smaller institutions, it stays negative and becomes larger.

Exhibit 3: Impact yield curve flattening

When yield-curve flattening is likely to affect smaller banks more strongly, the opposite is true for yield curve steepening. Now the most positive impact will be on smaller banks.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is based on the KBW Nasdaq Financial Sector Dividend Yield Index. That is a dividend yield-weighted index of companies principally engaged in the business of providing financial services and products. The portfolio is more or less fifty/fifty invested in financials and mortgage REITs.

Exhibit 4: Subindustry allocation

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF charges a 0.35% management fee. However, many of the financial companies the fund invests in (like BDCs) also charge management fees. The result is the fund reports another 2.07% in acquired annual expenses, which brings the total expense ratio to 2.42%.

When we look at the style allocations, the Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF can be labeled small-cap value.

Exhibit 5: Style allocation

We already saw that the yield curve has a huge impact on financials and mortgage REITs and the same can be said of value stocks and small caps. That’s why we like the Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF: it’s a bet on small-cap value stocks like financials and mortgage REITs.

If we look at the yield curve (the spread of the 10-year Treasury yield over the three-month yield), its steady flattening has been almost perfectly in line with the underperformance of value. The value rally (and the momentum crash) in September coincided with the start of the yield curve steepening.

Exhibit 6: Value and the yield curve steepness

Since July 2009, the movement of the yield curve has had a big impact on the performance of the five equity factors identified by the economists Eugene Fama and Kenneth French. A flattening yield curve aids momentum and quality while steepening aids small companies and value.

Exhibit 7: Steepening versus flattening yield curve

What’s next?

With the Fed funds target rate now at 1.5-1.75%, the Fed could, unlike other central banks, cut more — by as much as 1.5% if needed. We do not expect such deep cuts.

The Fed Funds futures market now puts the chance of no rate cut in December this year at 94.8%, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

Exhibit 8: Target rate probabilities

The Fed Funds futures market even expects rates to remain at the current level until December 2020.

Exhibit 9: Target rate probabilities

If inflation expectations show no signs of rebounding, the Fed could well reduce rates further. If inflation expectations do rebound, long-term rates will move higher. In both cases, the yield curve gets steeper and this is good news for financial stocks, mortgage REITs, small caps and value stocks.

The Fed publishes option market-based estimates of the probabilities of rising or declining inflation expectations, and it does seem that investors are now less worried about a large decrease in inflation and more about a large increase in inflation than a few weeks ago.

Exhibit 10: Option market based inflation probabilities

So the combination of higher long-term yields (thanks to a trade war deal) combined with stable short-term rates translates in a further steepening of the yield curve and improved profitability for financials. This bodes well for the Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF that focuses on small cap value stocks in the financial and mortgage REIT sectors.

If the yield curve doesn’t steepen further, you get a nice yield (8.5%).

Is it possible that long-term rates go down again? Yes, of course. If there is no trade deal and a recession, long-term rates will go down. We think the probability of this scenario (that includes deep cuts by the Fed) is fairly low. And long-term rates would need to approach zero before we get an inverted yield curve in this case.

Valuation

With an average price/earnings ratio of 10 and a price/book ratio of 1.1, the Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF is very cheaply valued compared to the stock market in general.

And it remains nice to get paid while you wait to see how things unfold.

Exhibit 11: Dividend yield

Source: Koyfin

Conclusion

A possible trade deal between the U.S. and China has helped reduce recession fears and this has led to a sharp increase in longer term rates while the Fed was at the same time cutting short-term rates. This resulted in a steepening of the yield curve, which is no longer inverted. The steepness of the yield curve has a big impact on the profitability of financial stocks and mortgage REITs. The steepness of the yield curve has also a big impact on the performance of value stocks and small caps.

We do not expect the yield curve to flatten again and so it might be a nice tactical bet on a further yield curve steepening to invest in a vehicle that focuses on small cap value stocks in the financial and mortgage REIT sectors. The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF does exactly this. And in case things stay as they are, you get paid a nice yield while you wait.

