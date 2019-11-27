Compass Diversified Holdings: A Good Value From This New 7.875% Preferred Stock IPO

Introduction

Our goal is to present to you our IPO analysis for every new fixed-income security that enters the market and to find out if there is any trading potential. In this article, we want to shed light on the newest Preferred Stock issued by Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI). Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it definitely is worth taking a look at.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here's a link to the 424B5 Filing by Compass Diversified Holdings - the prospectus.

Source: SEC.gov

For a total of 4M shares issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $100M. You can find some relevant information about the new preferred stock in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Compass Diversified Holdings 7.875% Series C Cumulative Preferred Shares (NYSE: CODI-C) pay a fixed dividend at a rate of 7.875%. The new preferred stock has no S&P rating and is callable as of 01/30/2025. Currently, the new issue trades a little below its PAR at a price of $24.90 and has a Current Yield of 7.91% and Yield-to-Call of 8.13%. The dividends paid by this preferred stock are not eligible for the preferential 15-20% tax rate on dividends. They are also not eligible for the dividend received deduction for corporate holders. This means that the "qualified equivalent" Current Yield and YTC would be sitting at 6.59% and 6.77%, respectively.

Here is how the stock's YTC curve looks like right now:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Company

Compass Diversified Holdings (the Trust) and Compass Group Diversified Holdings, LLC (the Company), acquires and manages middle-market businesses. The Company's segments include Acquisition Corp. (5.11 Tactical), Velocity Outdoor, Inc. (Velocity Outdoor), The Ergo Baby Carrier, Inc. (Ergobaby), Liberty Safe and Security Products, Inc. (Liberty), Compass AC Holdings, Inc. ('ACI'), AMT Acquisition Corporation (Arnold), FFI Compass Inc. (Foam) and The Sterno Group, LLC (Sterno). Compass Group Management LLC manages the day to day operations of the Company and oversees the management and operations of its businesses pursuant to a management services agreement ('MSA'). 5.11 Tactical is a provider of purpose-built tactical apparel and gear for law enforcement, firefighters and military special operations, as well as outdoor and adventure enthusiasts. Sterno is a manufacturer and marketer of food warming fuel and table lighting solutions for the food service industry.

Source: Reuters.com | Compass Diversified Holdings

Below, you can see a price chart of the common stock, CODI:

Source: Tradingview.com

CODI currently has a great 2019 as it doubled its market price since the New Year. The dividend the company pays for the common stock is constant from 2013 till the present 2019 and is a $1.44 yearly dividend. With a market price of $22.68, the current yield of CODI is at 6.35%. As an absolute value, this means it pays $86.26M in dividend expenses yearly. For comparison, the yearly dividend expenses for all outstanding preferred stocks (with the newly issued Series C preferred stock) of the company is around $23M.

In addition, with a market capitalization of around $1.31B, CODI is the 5th largest 'Conglomerate', listed on the New York Stock Exchange (according to Finviz).

Capital Structure

Below you can see a snapshot of Compass Diversified Holdings' capital structure as of the time of its last quarterly filing in September 2019. You also can see how the capital structure evolved historically.

Source: Morningstar.com | Company's Balance Sheet

As of Q3 2019, CODI had a total debt of $690M, ranking senior to the newly issued preferred stock. The rank of the new Series C preferred shares is junior to all outstanding debt and equal to the other preferred shares of the company, the Series A and Series B, that totals $190M.

The Ratios Which We Should Care About

Our purpose today is not to make an investment decision regarding the common stock of CODI but to find out if its new preferred stock has the needed quality to be part of our portfolio. Here is the moment where I want to remind you of two important aspects of the preferred stocks compared to the common stocks.

Preferred shareholders have priority over a company's income, meaning they are paid dividends before common shareholders.

Common stockholders are last in line when it comes to company assets, which means they will be paid out after creditors, bondholders, and preferred shareholders.

Based on our research and experience, these are the most important metrics we use when comparing preferred stocks:

Market Cap/(Long-term debt + Preferreds) . This is our main criteria when determining credit risk. The bigger the ratio, the safer the preferred. Based on the latest annual report and taking into consideration the latest preferred issue, we have a ratio of 1,310/(690 + 290) = 1.33 , indicating a good level of coverage of the debt and the preferred stocks.

. This is our main criteria when determining credit risk. Based on the latest annual report and taking into consideration the latest preferred issue, we have a ratio of 1,310/(690 + 290) = , indicating a good level of coverage of the debt and the preferred stocks. Earnings/(Debt and Preferred Payments). This is also quite easy to understand approach. One can use EBITDA instead of earnings, but we prefer to have our buffer in what is left to the common stockholder. The higher this ratio, the better. The ratio with the TTM results is 220/(70 + 23) = 2.36, which is also an excellent buffer for the preferred stockholders and the bondholders' payments.

The Compass Diversified Holdings Family

CODI has two more outstanding preferred stock, listed on the NYSE:

Compass Diversified Holdings 7.250% Series A Non-Cumulative Preferred Shares (CODI.PA), and

Compass Diversified Holdings 7.875% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Preferred Shares (CODI.PB)

Source: Author's database

The other two "relatives" also pay a not-qualified dividend, pays quarterly distributions and have no Standart & Poor's rating. However, all three differ with something from each other. CODI-A also pays a fixed-rate distribution as the new IPO but unlike it, it is not cumulative. CODI-B, in turn, is cumulative like CODI-C but it is paying a fixed-to-floating, not a fixed-rate, dividend. Still, if we look at the returns, with a market price of $25.08, CODI-B has a current yield of 7.85% and Yield-to-Call of 8.10%, while CODI-A with the price of $24.38 has 7.43% CY and 8.71% YTC. If we compare them to the 7.91% CY and 8.13% YTC, we can see CODI-C having the highest Yield-to-Worst of the family. Although, this is expressed in only 0.06% better current yield than "B" as "B" has three years more of call protection and with its floating element, an interest rate protection. Generally, I find CODI-B the best option from the family.

In addition, in the following chart, you can see a comparison between CODI's preferreds and the fixed-income securities benchmark, the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF). Driven by the common stock performance, the preferred stocks look incomparable to the benchmark, despite that they are part of its holdings.

Source: Tradingview.com

Furthermore, there is one Corporate bond, issued by the company:

Source: FINRA | CODI4619582

CODI4619582, as it is the FINRA ticker, is rated a 'B-' and has a Yield-to-Maturity of 5.078%. This should be compared to the 8.13% Yield-to-Call of CODI-C, but when making that comparison, do remember that its YTC is the maximum you could realize if you hold the preferred stock until 2024. This results in a yield margin of around 3.05% between the two securities.

Sector Comparison

Except for CODI-A and CODI-B, there are one more series preferred units and a term preferred stock from the "Conglomerates" sector (according to Finviz.com) - SPLP-A and GMRE-A. Except for GMRE-A, they all require a Schedule K-1 from their holders.

Source: Author's database

The full list:

Source: Author's database

All Preferred Stocks and Units with K-1

The chart below contains all preferred stocks and units with Schedule K-1 with non-suspended distribution, by their Yield-to-Call and Current Yield.

Source: Author's database

For a better idea, SPLP-A is also excluded from this chart, as its Yield-to-Call is 127%.

Schedule K-1

Subject to the discussion in “Material U.S. Federal Income Tax Considerations” in the accompanying prospectus, neither the trust nor the company will incur U.S. federal income tax liability; rather, each holder of Series C Preferred Shares will be required to take into account his or her allocable share of gross income (excluding capital gains) in an amount equal to distributions paid in respect of such shares. It is anticipated that such gross income will be wholly or largely interest income. The trust is treated as a partnership for U.S. federal income tax purposes, and will issue a Schedule K-1 to holders of Series C Preferred Shares.

Source: 424B5 Filing by Compass Diversified Holdings

Other Special Clauses In The Prospectus

Tax Redemption

If a Tax Redemption Event (as defined under “Description of the Series C Preferred Shares—Tax Redemption Event”) occurs prior to January 30, 2025, the company, at its option, may cause the trust to redeem the Series C Preferred Shares, in whole but not in part, upon at least 30 days’ notice, within 60 days of the occurrence of such Tax Redemption Event, out of funds received by the trust on the corresponding trust preferred interests and legally available therefor, at a price of $25.25 per Series C Preferred Share, plus any accumulated and unpaid distributions thereon (whether or not authorized or declared) to, but excluding, the redemption date.

Repurchase at the Option of Holders upon a Fundamental Change

If a Fundamental Change (as defined under “Description of the Series C Preferred Shares—Repurchase at the Option of Holders upon a Fundamental Change”) occurs, unless, prior to or concurrently with the time we are required to make an offer to repurchase the Series C Preferred Shares, we provide a redemption notice with respect to all of the outstanding Series C Preferred Shares, we will be required to offer to repurchase the Series C Preferred Shares, out of funds received by the trust on the corresponding trust preferred interests, at a purchase price of $25.25 per Series C Preferred Share, plus any accumulated and unpaid distributions thereon (whether or not authorized or declared) to, but excluding, the date of purchase.

Distribution Rate Step-Up Following Failure to make Repurchase Offer

If (I) a Fundamental Change occurs and (II) we do not give notice prior to the 31st day following the Fundamental Change to repurchase or redeem all the outstanding Series C Preferred Shares, the distribution rate per annum on the Series C Preferred Shares will increase by 5.00%, beginning on the 31st day following such Fundamental Change. Notwithstanding any requirement that we offer to repurchase or redeem all the outstanding Series C Preferred Shares, the increase in the distribution rate is the sole remedy to holders in the event we fail to do so, and following any such increase, we will be under no obligation to offer to repurchase or redeem any Series C Preferred Shares.

Source: 424B5 Filing by Compass Diversified Holdings

Use of Proceeds

The estimated net proceeds from the sale of the Series C Preferred Shares in this offering by the trust will be approximately $96.3 million (or approximately $110.9 million if the underwriters exercise their over-allotment option in full), after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated public offering costs. We intend to use our net proceeds from this offering for repayment of term loans under our credit facility and for general corporate purposes.

Source: 424B5 Filing by Compass Diversified Holdings

Addition To The ICE Exchange-Listed Preferred & Hybrid Securities Index

With the current market capitalization of the new issue of around $100M, CODI-C is a potential addition to the ICE Exchange-Listed Preferred & Hybrid Securities Index during some of the next rebalancings. If it manages to keep the market value above $100, it will also be included in the holdings of the main benchmark, the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF) which is the ETF that seeks to track the investment results of this index, and which is important to us due to its influence on the behavior of all fixed-income securities. I'll just remind you about the last year rally in the fixed-income borne from the redemption of the two "giants" HSEA and HSEB and the released cash of over $600M used from PFF to buy more of the rest of its holdings.

Conclusion

As fixed-income traders, we follow every preferred stock or baby bond, which is listed on the stock exchange. As such, CODI-C is no exception, and the homework we always do we share it with the public. It is not necessary for the IPO to be an arbitrage and a bargain but in many cases, the new security happens to be better than the ones already trading on the market.

The company's financials are good, it is well-leveraged, and the common stock is currently paying 4x more dividend of what it will be needed for the preferred stocks that are sitting higher in the capital structure. If we look at its yields, it is giving 0.05% higher YTW (equal to its Current yield) than CODI-B but CODI-B has a farther away call date meaning it has 3 years more of call protection and also has an interest rate protection. Also, as a positive feature is also the more than 3% lower yield of the corporate bond. I find it as a drawback that there is a lack of securities in the sector, and except for the K-1 chart, a further comparison cannot be made. After all, it is always good when considering a specific issue to see it from different angles. Generally, I find as a good value CODI-B and CODI-C for the risk it takes.

