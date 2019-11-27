Three Cheers For General Electric: Outsider For New CFO

Hopefully, more changes will be in store for the company, including a change in GE's external auditor KPMG who has been on board for more than one hundred years.

GE has had a host of accounting issues to deal with, including investigations by the federal government, and now is getting "new eyes" to address its situation.

General Electric CEO Larry Culp has just named a person from outside GE to take on the role of Chief Financial Officer, the first outsider so-named in GE history.

Encouraging news for General Electric (NYSE:GE) followers. Turnaround CEO Larry Culp has named a new Chief Financial Officer, Carolina Dybeck Happe, for General Electric Co., someone from outside the company. I have always felt that if General Electric were to achieve a real change in culture, the whole accounting/financial area of the company would have to experience some dramatic shifts.

For years, General Electric has achieved accounting/financial goals, year, after year, after year. Analysts were continually amazed that Jack Welch, former Chairman and CEO, could produce results that met forecasts time, after time, after time, after time.

Yet, over all this time, no board member ever expressed any concern about how General Electric did its accounting. And, no auditor ever expressed any concern about how General Electric did its accounting. Oh, yes, General Electric had the same “outside” auditor, KPMG LLP, for more than one hundred years.

In my mind, this fact points to the violation of a very important management practice that I adhere to very closely. I believe that a company should change its external auditors at least once every ten years, if not sooner. A CEO, a company, a board, an executive team, should want a set of fresh eyes looking over its numbers on a regular basis. Unless they don’t.

Shareholders should want a set of fresh eyes looking over the company’s numbers, regularly, on a fresh basis. Shareholders need to find out whether or not a CEO, a board, an executive team don’t want them overseeing the preparation of the company’s numbers. And, management teams need to know about how things are changing and how they can better present their numbers.

External auditors should be independent of the company. To me, keeping the same external auditors for over a century does not make the external auditors independent of the company. Obviously, someone has some concerns over GE’s accounting practices. Both the Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating GE’s efforts. And, finally, last December, “GE also started a tender process for the appointment of an independent auditor, which could result in the replacement of… KPMG.”

But, the process has already taken up almost a whole year. Maybe they are waiting for a new CFO, which does make some sense. Yet, if they were going to wait to do something about the external auditor, why did they take so long to appoint the new outsider CFO?

Well, here is another story. The current CFO, Jamie Miller, a lifelong GE employee, who will be leaving the position as soon as Ms. Dybeck Happe takes over, has been the GE CFO for about two years. She became CFO under short-term CEO John Flannery. Ms. Miller had been a GE employee since 2008.

According to Thomas Gryta, writing in the Wall Street Journal, “Wall Street analysts long suspected that Mr. Culp… would want to have his own CFO in place, but Ms. Miller held on for more than a year before her boss decided to make a change.”

Question here… why did Mr. Culp wait so long to make the change where there were government investigations going on, where there were calls for a new, independent outside auditor, and when shareholders and others were calling for Mr. Culp to move faster? We may never know.

However, an outsider CFO has been named, although she may not start until at least January 2020. We do read that “GE's accounting team has also taken on outside help in the past 18 months, with Thomas Timko taking on the mantle of chief accounting officer, having held the same role at General Motors.”

Even though this appointment was of an “outsider” it should be noted that his appointment came 18 months ago, so he joined the company before Mr. Culp became CEO. So, General Electric has a new CFO, someone not coming from the inside ranks of the company.

There may be a new independent external auditor coming in the future. These are all pointing in the right direction. The only problem is, the whole process seems to be so messy. General Electric appears to have a problem with its accounting function. Many shareholders believe this to be true. The federal government seems to believe this is true.

So why did it take Mr. Culp so long to make these changes? This whole area seems to have needed earlier attention. Is Mr. Culp facing resistance from some members of the board? Is Mr. Culp facing some resistance from his executive team?

We may never know the answers to these questions. But, we should not forget them. So we move on into the future. The moves discussed in this post, I feel are made in the right direction. Let’s hope for the best!

