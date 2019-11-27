Borr Drilling In Talks To Amend Covenants And Delay Newbuild Rig Delivery But It's Not A Big Problem

B391

Borr Drilling (BORR) has just announced its third-quarter results. This report contains a number of interesting developments, but we’ll first start with the “obligatory” numbers. Borr Drilling reported revenues of $102.7 million and a net loss of $79.2 million. The biggest contributor to this were financial expenses which totaled $47.8 million (more on this later). Operating cash flow stayed in the red zone at -$10.6 million. At the end of the third quarter, the company had cash of $39.5 million and restricted cash of $77.1 million, while the long-term debt stood at $1.6 billion.

Now, let’s get to the key moving parts:

Borr will ask the banks to change covenants: “The company is currently in a constructive dialogue with the banks to make certain amendments to its covenants, including reducing the required book equity ratio and reduction to the minimum free liquidity requirement […] We expect the ongoing negotiations to be concluded before year end 2019”. Borr wants additional balance sheet flexibility as it has to activate rigs and take delivery of the newbuilds while the current unrestricted cash stands at less than $40 million. In my opinion, the company should have no problems changing covenants as the jack-up market is trending in the right direction. Borr wants to postpone the delivery of several newbuilds: “Borr Drilling has initiated discussions with the yard for options to extend delivery of three of its remaining newbuilds”. Borr has taken the delivery of jack-up Hermod in October and now has seven rigs under construction. All of them are set to be delivered in 2020, with delivery dates ranging from January 2020 to December 2020. Given the fact that Borr currently has 5 available premium jack-ups, it will most likely try to delay the delivery of the rigs that stand earlier in the delivery schedule to give itself time to put more rigs to work. The dramatic financial expense of $47.8 million included net interest expense of just $13.1 million, while the biggest portion of the loss was delivered by mark-to-market losses of $16.7 million on forward contracts for Valaris (VAL) shares and unrealized loss of $12.0 million related to Oro Negro. Commenting on its speculative activity, the company delivered the quote of the year (at least in my personal hit parade): “The net results from realized positions since the company’s inception is an initial estimated profit of $23.2 million and a current unrealized loss of $72.8 million, leading to estimated net loss from these activities of approximately $49.6 million. The Board has now concluded that such investments are not a core part of the company’s strategy, and the company has therefore no plans to make further investments in third party marketable securities”. Stock speculation is indeed not a core part of a drilling company strategy! Interestingly, former CEO of Schlumberger Paal Kibsgaard was appointed as a new Chairman of the Board in October, so it’s likely that we see the hand of the new Chairman in this decision. In addition to contracts reported in the previous fleet status report, Borr announced that newbuild jack-up Saga has entered into an LOI (letter of intent) for a drilling campaign in Vietnam which is set to begin in January 2020 and take 100 days. The company stated that it had good visibility on additional work for the unit, so it decided to activate the rig. Borr also added that it was in advanced discussions to contract more of its newbuilds. While it is highly unlikely that Borr will be able to find jobs for the five warm staked rigs this year, the company had good contracting success with its newbuilds this year, and I believe that it’s a “proof of concept” for the company’s strategy. Borr stated that it was open to divesting non-core rigs Atla, Balder (cold stacked jack-ups), MSS1 (the only semi-sub in the fleet) and B391 (warm stacked older jack-up). Borr stated that the total estimated value of these assets may be up to $150 million. Bassoe Offshore database estimates that the rigs are worth $75 million-$104 million, but I doubt that such valuation can be reached given the cold stacked status of the jack-ups. Anyway, Borr announced that it received conditional bids on several assets so a sale might be coming soon.

Conclusion

Obviously, the necessity to amend covenants is not what the market usually likes. At the same time, I do not expect any material problems on this front. The jack-up market is recovering, and Borr has a viable strategy. A few non-core asset sales to boost liquidity would not hurt at all. Also, it’s good that the Board is putting security speculations on hold since the company did not show good trading skills, and the current loss on these operations is significant. I maintain my positive stance on Borr for the longer-term. In the short term, the stock will likely need more help from oil prices to have meaningful upside.

