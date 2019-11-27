Mild Weather Outlook Combined With Strong Production Puts Natural Gas Bears In Control Of The Market

Natural gas prices at discounts following Monday's sharp sell-off; Tuesday continues to slide; January contract down nearly 20 cents past two trade sessions.

Investment Thesis

Weak weather adjusted demand coupled with strong production in an already oversupplied market will keep natural gas bears in the driver's seat and downside risk outweighing upside potential.

Winter contracts plunge double digits on Monday after warmer weather outlook over the weekend; the slide continues Tuesday as forecast models continue to support mild weather

On Monday, the December contract settled lower 13.4 cents ($0.134) to $2.531/MMBtu. Further down the strip, the January contract settled down 12.6 cents ($0.126) to $2.584/MMBtu, the February contract settled down 11.4 cents ($0.114) to $2.541/MMBtu, and the March contract settled down 8.1 cents ($0.081) to $2.448/MMBtu. Figure 1 below is a chart depicting the price trend of the soon to be front-month January contract over the past 24 hours.

Source: Investing.com

On Monday, the United States Natural Gas ETF (UNG), which is the unleveraged 1x ETF that tracks the price of natural gas, finished lower 4.34% to $19.83.

UNG's leveraged exposure ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN (UGAZ) and the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (BOIL), were seen lower by 13.4% and 8.86% at $13.03 and $11.73, respectively. Meanwhile, UNG's high-beta leveraged inverse ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN (DGAZ) and the ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (KOLD), were seen higher by 13.79% and 9.00% at $126.40 and $29.92, respectively.

After prices fell double digits in Monday's trading session, prices continue its slide down several cents pre-market Tuesday as forecast models didn't retract the warmer shift from over the weekend.

On Tuesday, the December contract was seen down 4.9 cents ($0.049) to $2.471/MMBtu. Further down the strip, the January contract was down 4.1 cents ($0.041) to $2.538/MMBtu, the February contract was down 3.4 cents ($0.034) to $2.501/MMBtu, and the March contract was down 2.8 cents ($0.028) to $2.412/MMBtu.

Weather pattern to deliver unseasonably warm temperatures as well as two powerhouse storm systems to the central and eastern U.S. this Thanksgiving holiday week; pattern turns cooler early December but not as intense as previously thought

The large scale upper level pattern over the next 5 days will feature a parent or broad upper level trough/cyclonic flow over the western U.S. This will promote downstream upper ridging over the central and eastern U.S. As far as temperatures over the next 5 days or through Thanksgiving Week, the western U.S. will see temperatures running colder than normal, while the eastern half of the country will see temperatures running unseasonably warmer than normal.

The pattern is conducive for active weather as two major weather systems will have major impacts over a vast majority of the country this Thanksgiving Holiday Week. These storm systems will bring a combination of rain and/or snow and high winds across the country with impacts heaviest across the western and central U.S. Figure 2 below is a map from the 0z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 0-5 day (November 25-30) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

Things then turn colder across the eastern half of the country to open the month of December in the 6 to 11-day time period or post-Thanksgiving. This is largely due to a chunk of energy breaking off from the parent upper trough over the western U.S. and shifts eastward. Additionally, upper ridging will begin building over the western U.S. as the parent/broad upper trough retrogrades westward briefly setting up a Rex Block/split flow regime over the eastern Pacific.

The main story here is that upper level troughing as opposed to ridging will dominate over Alaska keeping the pattern less amplified and the flow mostly zonal (west to east). This cuts off supply from the Arctic and instead results in the milder Pacific being the main influencer of our weather across the Lower 48. That said, the cold expected over the eastern half of the country early December will be weak and not nearly as intense as advertised late last week. Figure 3 below is a map from the 0z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 6-11 day (December 1-6) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

Upper level troughing over Alaska (a key bearish signal) continues into the 11-15 day time frame or into the second week of December. This will keep the pattern mild with any cool shots being of Canadian origin as opposed to Arctic origin. Figure 4 below is a map from the 0z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 10-15 day (December 5-10) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

Final Trade Thoughts

The December contract is nearing its expiry and warmer forecast trends into mid-December has natural gas prices on a downward spiral. Downside risk will continue to outweigh potential to the upside as long as there remains a lack in presence of upper level ridging over western North America and Alaska that would support cold air intrusions into the important natural gas consumption regions of the Lower 48. Additionally, strong production continues to serve as a catalyst for natural gas bears.

Expect a price range between $2.45 and $2.65 over the next week for the front-month December futures contract. UNG will trade between $18.00 and $21.50.

Figure 5 below is my natural gas inventory withdrawal projections over the next four weeks vs. the five-year average and the total four-week projected level vs. the five-year average.

Figure 5: Natural Gas Weekly Storage Injection/Withdrawal Projections over the next four weeks.

Source: Andrei Evbuoma

Figure 6 below is the observed or current natural gas inventory level and my forecast levels over the next four weeks vs. the five-year average.

Figure 6: Observed and four-week projected natural gas inventory levels.

Source: Andrei Evbuoma

Finally, Figure 7 below is the current storage deficit level and my four-week projected deficit levels.

Figure 7: Observed and four-week projected natural gas storage deficit.

Source: Andrei Evbuoma

Happy Thanksgiving and stay tuned for more updates!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.