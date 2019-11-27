BHP Group: This Cyclical Stock Is A Buy

Between the 6.1% yield, 3-4% earnings growth, and 0.7% annual valuation multiple expansion, BHP Group has the potential to deliver 9.8%-10.8% annual total returns over the next decade.

Adding to the case for an investment in BHP Group is the fact that the company is trading at a 7% discount to fair value.

Despite the risks, BHP Group's experienced management team and improved balance sheet, as well as strong operating fundamentals make a dividend cut more unlikely going forward.

BHP Group is the largest mining company in the world by market cap, and despite the dividend cut that occurred in 2016, the company has a history of rewarding shareholders.

As an investor with presumably decades ahead of me, I recognize that both high-yield, low-growth investments, and low-yield, high-growth investments bring unique advantages and disadvantages to the table.

On one hand, high-yield, low-growth investments are great at producing current income which can then be reinvested into other dividend growth companies for future dividend income. On the other hand, high-yield, low-growth investments generally come with reduced total return prospects, and may not be able to increase their dividends in line with inflation.

Conversely, low-yield, high-growth investments come with increased total return prospects and the likelihood of dividend increases easily exceeding inflation, which is ideal. On the other hand, a low starting yield isn't always ideal because the more cash an investment is able to produce immediately, the more one is able to reinvest their capital to grow their dividend income.

Today, we'll be examining a company on the high-yield and low-growth end of the spectrum, which is BHP Group (BBL).

We'll be discussing BHP Group's dividend safety and growth profile, its fundamentals, and the valuation aspect of an investment in BHP Group from the current price.

We'll then conclude with my estimates of annual total return potential over the next decade, which I believe will accurately account for the cyclical nature of a company such as BHP Group.

A Relatively Safe Dividend In A Cyclical Industry

We'll be analyzing BHP Group's EPS payout ratio over the past 12 months to determine the safety of its dividend in the near future.

According to page 98 of its most recent 20-F, BHP Group generated diluted EPS of $1.599 per ordinary share in FY 2019, and when we multiply that by 2 (one share of BHP Group's BBL ADR is equivalent to 2 ordinary shares), we calculate diluted EPS of $3.198 against dividends per share of $2.36 paid during that time, for a diluted EPS payout ratio of 73.8%.

Based upon the data we've discussed above, BHP Group's dividend appears to be reasonably safe given the cyclical industry that the company operates in.

It should come as no surprise that Simply Safe Dividends and I agree that BHP Group's dividend is moderately safe for the foreseeable future due to its reasonably strong balance sheet and its manageable payout ratios.

Now that we've addressed BHP Group's dividend safety in the near future, we'll be shifting our focus to BHP Group's dividend growth potential over the long-term.

When we consider that BHP Group was able to achieve 2.9% annual earnings growth over a fairly difficult past 5 years, it seems reasonable for us to conclude the company will be able to grow its earnings 3-4% annually over the next 5 years.

This would allow for annual dividend increases in the realm of 3% over the long-term, accounting for the inevitable bumps in the road when commodity prices suffer over short-term periods.

Now that we've established our expectations for dividend growth going forward, we'll be transitioning into our discussion of BHP Group's operating fundamentals.

Strong Operating Fundamentals, Investment Grade Balance Sheet, And An Experienced Management Team

Image Sources: BHP Group 2019 Annual Report and BHP Group BAML Global Metals, Mining and Steel Conference Presentation

With a market cap of $121 billion at the time of writing, BHP Group is the largest diversified metals and mining company in the world.

The company produced 238 million tonnes of iron ore, 1,689 kilotonnes of copper, 121 MMboe of petroleum, and 70 million tonnes of coal in FY 2019.

While one wouldn't think that a company of BHP Group's size would be efficient and nimble, BHP Group has been able to increase its efficiency, reducing unit costs by over 20% across the company's major assets since FY 2014.

BHP Group operated four reportable segments during FY 2019, which are as follows:

Iron Ore: As noted on page 11 of BHP Group's most recent 20-F, the Iron Ore segment's principal activity includes the mining of iron ore. The segment comprised 47.0% of total underlying EBITDA for FY 2019. Copper: As stated on page 11 of BHP Group's most recent 20-F, the Copper segment's principal activities include the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold. The segment made up 19.5% of total underlying EBITDA in FY 2019. Petroleum: As indicated on page 11 of BHP Group's most recent 20-F, the Petroleum segment focuses on the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. The segment accounted for 16.1% of total underlying EBITDA for FY 2019. Coal: As noted on page 11 of BHP Group's most recent 20-F, the Coal segment focuses on the mining of metallurgical coal and energy coal. The segment composed the remaining 17.4% of total underlying EBITDA in FY 2019.

Now that we have a better understanding of the basics of BHP Group's business, we'll be delving into the operating fundamentals.

Image Source: BHP Group BAML Global Metals, Mining and Steel Conference Presentation

Since FY 2016, BHP Group has been able to reduce its costs 5% across its portfolio due to successful cost cutting measures and increased efficiency.

BHP Group has also proven itself to be efficient with the allocation of capital over the past number of years as illustrated in the slide above.

The company's ROCE excluding Onshore US has surged from just below 5% in the company's difficult FY 2016 to just under 20% in FY 2019.

Expanding upon the reason for optimism going forward is the fact that 10 of 13 petroleum exploration and appraisal wells were successful, the Oak Dam discovery of iron oxide copper gold could prove to be a meaningful growth catalyst to BHP Group, and that licenses were obtained for the Orphan Basin for petroleum.

Image Source: BHP Group BAML Global Metals, Mining and Steel Conference Presentation

As illustrated above, BHP Group has plenty of options at its disposal, with varying levels of returns, risks, and optionality to power growth going forward.

BHP Group has a number of projects currently in execution, including South Flank, Atlantis Phase 3, Mad Dog Phase 2, and Spence Growth Option, which will provide meaningful production growth in iron ore, petroleum, and copper, respectively.

There are a number of options that BHP Group could also pursue depending upon the strategic objectives of the company, which include Nickel West expansion, Olympic Dam Expansion Project, South Walker Creek, and Spence Materials Reprocessing.

Image Source: BHP Group BAML Global Metals, Mining and Steel Conference Presentation

All told, BHP Group is aiming for ROCE of 20% in FY 2022 (at FY 2017 prices).

This increase in efficiency and ROCE will be driven by a variety of actions, including BHP Group's goal of 10% unit cost reductions at bulk operations, as well as continuing to invest in projects that are conducive to reaching ROCE of 20%.

The extent of BHP Group's future growth options in the next few years is ~$14 billion spanning commodities and time periods, which is enough to move the needle for even a company of BHP Group's size.

Image Source: BHP Group Debt Investors

Aside from reasonably strong operating fundamentals, BHP Group also boasts firmly investment grade credit ratings, with long-term credit ratings of A and A2 from S&P and Moody's on stable outlooks, respectively.

Image Source: Simply Safe Dividends

When we delve deeper and analyze the debt ratios of BHP Group, the investment grade credit ratings from S&P and Moody's are further supported.

In its previous fiscal year, BHP Group maintained a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 0.60, which is well below Simply Safe Dividends' preference of 1.5 for mining companies. This indicates that BHP Group would have little trouble paying off its debt if it desired to do so.

Taking it a step further, BHP Group boasted a net debt to capital ratio of 0.21 in its previous fiscal year, which is once again well below Simply Safe Dividends' preference of below 0.4 for mining companies. This reinforces the idea that BHP Group possesses a relatively conservative capital structure.

Finally, BHP Group produced an interest coverage ratio of 15.01 in its previous fiscal year, which exceeds Simply Safe Dividends' preference of 8 for mining companies.

By examining both the credit ratings from major agencies and analyzing the debt ratios of BHP Group, we arrive at the conclusion that BHP maintains a conservative balance sheet.

Not only does BHP Group possess reasonably strong fundamentals and a firmly investment grade balance sheet, but the company's management team is among the most experienced in the industry.

Leading BHP Group is CEO, Andrew Mackenzie. Mr. Mackenzie has served in his current role of CEO since 2013. Prior to his current role, Mr. Mackenzie served as Chief Executive of Non-Ferrous at BHP Group.

Mr. Mackenzie's industry experience preceding BHP Group includes Chief Executive of Diamonds and Minerals at Rio Tinto, and both Group VP of Technology and Engineering and Group VP of Chemicals at British Petroleum (BP), where he worked for 22 years.

Simply put, Mr. Mackenzie possesses over 3 decades of industry experience to draw upon for the benefit of BHP Group.

CFO Peter Beaven was appointed to his current role with BHP Group in 2014. Prior to his current role, Mr. Beaven also held roles as President of Copper, President of Base Metals, President of Manganese, and VP and Chief Development Officer for Carbon Steel Materials.

Mr. Beaven possesses experience in not only the mining industry, but in accounting, having worked for PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Mr. Mackenzie and Mr. Beaven, as well as other key management personnel at BHP Group possess plenty of industry experience, which I believe will continue to guide BHP Group in the right direction going forward.

When we take into consideration BHP Group's operating fundamentals, conservative balance sheet, and experienced management team, it's clear that an investment in BHP Group is capable of delivering alpha at the right price.

Risks To Consider:

Although BHP Group is a wonderful company in its industry, that doesn't mean the company is free of risk.

The first risk to BHP Group is outlined on page 37 of its most recent 20-F, which include the risks associated with operational integrity and the performance of BHP Group's assets.

It's worth noting that any operational incident, such as a dam failure or underground explosion could result in extensive fatalities, environmental damage, the loss of licenses, permits, or approvals to operate assets, significant repair costs, as well as litigation by affected parties, and fines or investigations from authorities.

While BHP Group takes measures to prevent the occurrence of these events, there is no guarantee that these measures won't fail or that operations won't be disrupted by natural disasters.

If any of these types of events were to occur, BHP Group's operating results could be adversely impacted, leading to actual financial results in stark contrast to expected financial results.

This could potentially result in a suspension of BHP Group's dividend as was the case with Vale earlier this year.

Vale's dividend was reasonably safe and its balance sheet was investment grade before the Brumadinho dam disaster, which resulted in the deaths of at least 250 people and devastated the surrounding area.

This underscores the uncertainty that is associated with the industry that BHP Group operates in, which investors must be aware of and comfortable with before placing an investment in a company such as BHP Group.

The next risk to BHP Group is the potential inability on the company's part to efficiently allocate capital (page 39 of BHP Group's most recent 20-F).

The possibility exists that BHP Group overestimates reserves or incorrectly factors in assumptions regarding the price that the raw materials from those reserves will receive once they are extracted.

BHP Group also faces the risk that it could fail to achieve its commercial objectives, including cost savings, sales revenue, or operational performance.

In the event any of these scenarios were to occur, this could result in BHP Group's financial results being materially impacted in a negative manner.

Yet another important risk to consider that is associated with BHP Group is that as a company with operations throughout the world, BHP Group is exposed to geopolitical and economic risk (page 40 of BHP Group's most recent 20-F).

A continued slowing in China's economic growth could result in lower demand for BHP Group's products, which would negatively affect BHP's cash flow considering that China accounted for over half of the company's revenue in its previous fiscal year. Adding to this particular risk is that notable economic contraction in China would have a pronounced impact throughout the globe, likely resulting in a global recession, which would impact all of BHP Group's revenues.

Any disruptions to shipping lanes, ports, or other facilities as a result of conflicts or embargoes also pose the risk of negatively impacting BHP Group.

As a result of BHP Group's international exposure, the company is also subject to a variety of differing regulatory standards throughout the world.

Any changes in existing regulations governing BHP Group's operations or the introduction of new regulations in any key markets could materially weigh on the company's financial results through increased compliance spending.

While we have discussed a few of the key risks associated with an investment in BHP Group, we certainly haven't discussed all of the risks facing BHP Group. For a more comprehensive discussion of the risks associated with an investment in BHP Group, I would refer interested readers to pages 36-46 and of BHP Group's most recent 20-F.

BHP Group Is A Best Of Breed Trading At A Slight Discount

Now that we have established that BHP Group is among the best in its industry, we'll be discussing the extent to which BHP Group is undervalued.

The first valuation metric that we'll use to determine BHP Group's fair value is the 5 year average dividend yield.

Rather than examining the 13 year median TTM yield of BHP Group via Gurufocus, I decided to examine the 5 year average yield because it is unlikely BHP Group's yield will revert to its 13 year median TTM yield of 3.49%.

According to Simply Safe Dividends, BHP Group's current yield of 6.05% is well above its 5 year average of 5.13%.

Even if we ignore that BHP Group's fundamentals are reasonably strong (i.e. ROE, ROIC, and net debt to capital are the strongest they've been in the past 5 years) and assume a reversion to a fair value yield of 5.25% and $50.67 a share, BHP Group is trading at a 13.3% discount to fair value and offers 15.3% upside from the current price of $43.95 a share (as of November 23, 2019).

The next valuation metric we'll utilize to assign a fair value to BHP Group is the 13 year median TTM EV to EBITDA ratio.

As indicated by Gurufocus, BHP Group's TTM EV to EBITDA ratio of 6.47 is well below is 13 year median TTM EV to EBITDA ratio of 7.10.

Figuring in a reversion to a TTM EV to EBITDA ratio of 7.00 and a fair value of $47.55 a share, BHP Group is trading at a 7.6% discount to fair value and offers 8.2% upside from the current price.

The third valuation metric that we'll apply to arrive at BHP Group's fair value is the 13 year median TTM PE ratio.

As stated by Gurufocus, BHP Group's TTM PE ratio of 15.90 is only slightly above its 13 year median TTM PE ratio of 15.85.

Factoring in a reversion to its 13 year median TTM PE ratio of 15.85 and a fair value of $43.81 a share, BHP Group is trading at a 0.3% premium to fair value and poses 0.3% downside from the current price.

When we average the three fair values above, we are left with a fair value of $47.34 a share.

This implies that shares of BHP Group are trading at a 7.2% discount to fair value and offer 7.7% upside from the current price.

Summary: BHP Group Is An Attractive Cyclical Play

While BHP Group's recent dividend history is left with an imperfection because of the dividend cut in 2016, I believe a dividend cut in the near future is very unlikely.

When we consider that BHP Group has drastically improved its debt metrics in the past few years and that the risk of a recession in the next 12 months has improved from 50% last December to just 26% as of this month according to Bloomberg's recession tracker, BHP Group appears poised to deliver strong operating results.

Adding to the case for an investment in BHP Group is the fact that the company appears to be trading at a 7% discount to fair value.

Between the 6.1% yield, 3-4% earnings growth, and 0.7% annual valuation multiple expansion, BHP Group has the potential to deliver 9.8-10.8% annual total returns over the next decade.

For investors that are able to tolerate BHP Group's cyclical nature, it appears likely that the company will be able to deliver alpha over the course of a full business cycle primarily as a result of its high yield.

