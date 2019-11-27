iRobot: Undervalued, But With An Unclear Growth Story

Current product lines are facing high competition and the company is seeing reduced market share.

Lack of a clear strategy behind the education robot startup “Root Robotics” acquisition gives an indication of "diworsification".

The trade war is not the only issue affecting iRobot.

Introduction

iRobot Corporation (IRBT) stock has had a disappointing year with the stock almost 41% down YTD. In my opinion, the increased tariffs due to the US-China trade war are not the only factor that is affecting the stock. Through this article, I aim to explain the lack of clarity in Robot’s long term growth story.

Diworsification?

Earlier this year, iRobot completed the acquisition of Root Robotics, the creator of an educational robot that uniquely teaches coding and 21st century problem-solving skills to children as young as four years old. The acquisition is to initiate the company’s educational series business and to broaden its impact on the STEM efforts.

The Root Robot is now for sale on iRobot’s website. Management has revealed that the acquisition may not contribute to the company’s financials this year.

While this is a great way for the company to diversify its business from household robotics, the idea of using robots for educational purposes is not unique. It is a crowded space with several established players. In my opinion, iRobot may be investing outside its circle of competence and the approach appears to be a form of “diworsification”.

Declining Market Share

The Roomba was introduced in 2002. Since then, the product has gone through several iterations of improvement. With significant improvements to the technology, the Roomba surely has high quality products in the space. However, with increased competition, there are now several cheaper alternatives to the product. Below is a list of select competitors in the robotic vacuum cleaning space.

With rising competition, iRobot has seen declining market share in the robot vacuum space.

Source: Investor Presentation

iRobot has announced its new Terra t7 Robot Mower and it is expected to be available for sale in 2020. While the concept has been in research for several years, the technology is not unique. The robotic lawn mower concept is in its established phases in Europe and the players are slowly moving into the North American market. Below is a list of select competitors in the robot lawn mower industry.

iRobot’s terra lawn mower is going to see heavy competition from established players upon arrival. Moreover, I anticipate high marketing and advertising expenses for the company to acquire a small market share (<10%) to begin with.

Where is the growth?

Source: Statista Research and author’s calculations

Based on the research data from Statista on Robotic vacuum cleaner market revenue worldwide from 2015 to 2025, when we project the market share for iRobot, it is likely that the company’s robot vacuum sales (including the Roomba and Braava series) will be approximately $1.5 Billion. This amounts to a CAGR of 6.85% which is quite small for a growth stock.

In my opinion, expansion into a commercial cleaning space would fuel iRobot’s rapid growth story. There are several reasons for a much-needed automation in this space:

Tough job that requires physical labor that’s above most people

Job with high number of occupational injuries

Job that requires odd working hours

Fragmented industry ripe for technological disruption

Total Addressable Market exceeding $50 billion

With several small startups in this space, there is no mature contender yet and the market is large for multiple players.

iRobot has not showed indications to expand into this space yet and that unfortunately forms a ceiling on the growth potential for its residential robot vacuum cleaners.

The two other divisions, namely, the educational series and the lawn mower will cost the company some heavy marketing expenses to establish a customer base, prior to contributing to the bottom line.

Valuation

I decided to compare iRobot’s valuation with a few other companies in the robotics space - Stryker Corp (SYK), AeroVironment (AVAV) and Raytheon Corp (RTN).

Source: Seeking Alpha

I believe that IRBT’s valuation is low today. However, due to its hazy growth story ahead, I hesitate to provide a valuation higher than 14x EBITDA.

If iRobot trades at an EV/EBITDA of 14x, then the target stock price is ~$69 indicating a 48% upside from current levels.

Potential acquisition target

This part is a personal speculation and does not have any sources.

There is a lot of residential and commercial potential for the technology currently being developed by iRobot. However, iRobot is a small company which lacks the ability to move into new areas and scale up quickly. The new robotic lawn mower which is being released early 2020 has been in talks since 2010.

With increasing competition in the residential space from larger companies like Samsung and Dyson, time is running out for iRobot to expand into new spaces.

With its current enterprise value at $1.29 Billion, iRobot maybe an excellent acquisition target for a larger corporation like Alphabet Corp (GOOGL). This move may fuel the expansion of iRobot’s technology into multiple use-cases.

With ongoing collaborations between the two companies to improve in-home technology offerings, iRobot’s strength in the space would directly feed into Google’s smart home series of offerings.

Conclusion

I am uncertain about the growth path for iRobot. The company’s growth potential in the residential cleaning bot space is limited. With rising competition from startups as well as large corporations, the company is on the path for reduced market share on its existing product lines.

There is a long and expensive path ahead for the new lawnmower to capture significant market share and begin contributing to the bottom line. The same applies for the educational robot series, though, I am uncertain about management’s expertise in this area.

The stock is undervalued, but an unclear growth story is the reason for my hesitation to recommend this to investors. However, I will keep an eye out for a catalyst .

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.