Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: November 8, 2019

21 out of 31 CEF sectors positive on price and 24 out of 31 sectors positive on NAV this week.

The Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup will be put out at the start of each week to summarize recent price movements in closed-end fund [CEF] sectors in the last week, as well as to highlight recently concluded or upcoming corporate actions on CEFs, such as tender offers. Most of the information has been sourced from CEFInsight or the Closed-End Fund Center. I will also link to some articles from Seeking Alpha that I have found for useful reading over the past week. The searchable tag for this feature is "cildoc." Data is taken from the close of Friday, November 8th, 2019.

Weekly performance roundup

21 out of 31 sectors were positive on price (down from 27 last week) and the average price return was +0.02% (up from +0.82% % last week). The leading gainers were Emerging Market Equity (+1.69%), Asia Equity (+1.33%) and U.S. Tax-Advantaged Equity (+1.20%) while U.S. Real Estate (-3.22%) lagged.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

12 out of 31 sectors were positive on NAV (down from 24 last week), while the average NAV return was -0.36% (down from +0.51% last week). The top sectors by NAV were Latin American Equity (1.55%), Asia Equity (+1.30%) and Emerging Market Equity (+1.13%). The top 2 losing sectors by NAV were U.S. Real Estate (-2.98%) and MLPs (-2.55%).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The top 3 sectors by premium were Emerging Market Income (+4.23%), U.S. Utilities (+4.10%) and Multisector Income (+3.63%), while the sector with the highest discount is Asia Equity (-12.68%). The average sector discount is -4.80% (up from -5.16% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sector with the highest premium/discount increase was New Jersey Munis (+1.30%), while Latin American Equity (-0.89%) showed the largest premium/discount decline. The average change in premium/discount was +0.38% (up from +0.31% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sectors with the highest yields are MLPs (12.48%), Global Equity Dividend (9.62%), Global Growth & Income (9.39%), Emerging Market Income (8.93%) and Senior Loan (8.76%). Discounts for the sectors are included for comparison. The average sector yield is +6.96% (down from +6.97% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Individual CEFs that have undergone a significant decrease in premium/discount value over the past week, coupled optionally with an increasing NAV trend, a negative z-score, and/or are trading at a discount, are potential buy candidates.

Fund Ticker P/D decrease Yield P/D Z-Score Price change NAV change MFS Special Value Trust (MFV) -6.77% 9.04% 9.41% 1.5 -5.67% 0.18% Barings Participation Invs (MPV) -6.01% 6.65% 16.65% 0.0 -4.91% 0.00% Virtus Global Div & Inc Fund (ZTR) -5.71% 12.58% 4.86% 0.1 -7.07% -2.00% BlackRock Util, Infra & Power (BUI) -5.06% 6.75% 1.61% -1.4 -6.32% -1.63% Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV) -4.45% % -6.09% -2.5 -6.94% -2.52% Sprott Physical Platinum & Pal (SPPP) -4.40% % -6.86% -2.1 -4.87% -0.36% Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (ZF) -4.31% 13.20% 2.82% 1.1 -6.50% -2.56% Flah&Crum Tot Return (FLC) -3.91% 6.20% 2.44% 1.3 -4.09% -0.41% First Trust MLP and Energy Inc (FEI) -3.38% 10.95% -5.44% 1.4 -4.53% -1.11% Aberdeen Global Income (FCO) -3.31% 10.24% 4.19% 0.7 -2.96% 0.13%

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Conversely, individual CEFs that have undergone a significant increase in premium/discount value in the past week, coupled optionally with a decreasing NAV trend, a positive z-score, and/or are trading at a premium, are potential sell candidates.

Fund Ticker P/D increase Yield P/D z-score Price change NAV change AllianzGI Divers Inc & Convert (ACV) 6.78% 8.13% 5.44% 2.0 6.44% -0.38% Tortoise Essential Assets Inco (TEAF) 5.55% 7.66% -5.45% 0.0 5.39% -0.77% PIMCO Municipal Income (PMF) 4.94% 4.66% 16.63% -0.8 2.54% -1.79% Bancroft Fund (BCV) 4.84% 3.91% -1.98% 3.5 5.89% 0.69% Cohen & Steers MLP Inc&Energy (MIE) 3.98% 12.13% 1.20% 0.9 -1.30% -5.16% PIMCO Strategic Income Fund (RCS) 3.84% 7.81% 39.47% 0.2 2.06% -0.74% PIMCO NY Municipal Income (PNF) 3.78% 4.50% 18.21% 1.7 1.43% -1.80% Neuberger Berman Inter Muni (NBH) 3.70% 4.76% 3.35% 2.0 3.08% -0.59% Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT) 3.63% 7.87% 55.51% 2.8 -0.26% -2.58% Duff & Phelps Select Energy ML (DSE) 3.54% 15.92% -5.28% 1.1 -4.07% -7.66%

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Distribution changes announced this month

These are sorted in ascending order of distribution change percentage. Funds with distribution changes announced this month are included. Any distribution declarations made this week are in bold. I've also added monthly/quarterly information as well as yield, coverage (after the boost/cut), discount and 1-year z-score information. I've separated the funds into two sub-categories, cutters and boosters.

Cutters

Name Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Coverage Announced Ex-date Cornerstone Strategic Value (CLM) -9.7% 0.2053 0.1853 19.59% 5.68% -0.4 12% 11/1/2019 1/14/2020 Cornerstone Total Return (CRF) -9.5% 0.1985 0.17960 19.50% 6.25% -0.5 12% 11/1/2019 1/14/2020 Templeton Emerging Mkts Income (TEI) -6.4% 0.0579 0.0542 7.12% -7.40% 0.5 115% 11/1/2019 11/14/2019 Templeton Global Income (GIM) -5.8% 0.026 0.0245 6.65% -9.63% 0.8 143% 11/1/2019 11/14/2019 MFS Special Value Trust (MFV) -0.8% 0.04677 0.04639 9.04% 9.41% 1.5 29% 11/1/2019 11/12/2019 MFS Charter Income (MCR) -0.6% 0.06038 0.0600 8.65% -7.14% 1.5 49% 11/1/2019 11/12/2019 MFS Government Markets Income (MGF) -0.6% 0.02912 0.02895 7.59% -3.38% 1.6 34% 11/1/2019 11/12/2019 MFS Multi-Market Income (MMT) -0.5% 0.04265 0.04244 8.40% -4.72% 2.4 54% 11/1/2019 11/12/2019 MFS Intermediate High Income (CIF) -0.5% 0.02038 0.02028 8.79% 7.78% 2.1 57% 11/1/2019 11/12/2019 MFS Intermediate Income (MIN) -0.4% 0.02876 0.02864 9.09% -5.74% 1.3 30% 11/1/2019 11/12/2019 Angel Oak Financial Strats Inc (FINS) -0.1% 0.1178 0.1170 % 2.48% 0 17% 11/1/2019 11/14/2019

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Boosters

Name Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Coverage Announced Ex-date EV Muni Income 2028 Term Trust (ETX) 0.1% 0.0709 0.0710 3.97% 0.67% 1.7 87% 11/1/2019 11/20/2019 Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR) 2.0% 0.0245 0.0250 6.19% -8.66% 3.9 100% 11/1/2019 11/8/2019 BlackRock Corp High Yield (HYT) 2.6% 0.0779 0.0799 8.61% -5.75% 2.7 80% 11/1/2019 11/14/2019 MFS Investment Grade Muni (CXH) 2.9% 0.0345 0.0355 4.35% -8.15% 1.2 107% 11/1/2019 11/12/2019

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

CEF analysis from around Seeking Alpha...

Alpha Gen Capital presents RiverNorth Opportunities' 12.4% Yield Comes With Caveats (Nov. 8), Best Tax-Efficient CEFs - Q4 Update (Nov. 8)

Arbitrage Trader presents Weekly Review: High-Yield CEFs - The Price Of The Benchmark Left In Red Territory (Nov. 6), Weekly Review: Municipal Bond CEFs - Positive Impulse For The Sector After The Rate Cut (Nov. 6)

BOOX Research presents Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund: Sell At Extreme Premium To NAV (Nov. 6)

Closed End Fund Tracker presents IFN: Finding A Way To Navigate India's Perfect Storm (Nov. 4), Central Securities: A Strong Equity Allocation For Uncertain Times (Nov. 5)

Dividend Seeker presents PCQ: Reiterating Neutral Position Ahead Of 2020 (Nov. 4), PDI: Sometimes Great Funds Cost Too Much (Nov. 7)

David Van Knapp presents Let's Learn About CEFs: Discounts And Valuation (Nov. 6)

Juan de la Hoz presents Distribution Coverage Analysis For MLP CEFs (Nov. 7)

*Nick Ackerman presents EXD: 8.9% Distribution Yield And An Undeserved Discount (Nov. 4), HTD: Don't Expect A Distribution Cut Like The Other John Hancock Preferred Funds (Nov. 7)

Retired Investor presents Emerging Market Investing With EMF Provides Exposure At A Discount (Nov. 4)

*Stanford Chemist presents The Chemist's 'High-High-Low' Closed-End Fund Report: September 2019 (Nov. 2), Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: October 18, 2019 (Nov. 7)

Tom Roseen presents The Month In Closed-End Funds: October 2019 (Nov. 5)

*To subscribers: These link to the public version of the article, which you will already have seen in the members' section.

Macro/market section

Fear & Greed Trader presents S&P 500 Weekly Update: The 'Melt Up' Continues As The Dow 30 Joins The 'New High' Party (Nov. 8)

Lance Roberts presents The QE Rally Is On - How To Play It And What Happens Next (Nov. 10)

