Texas Instruments: 3% Dividend Yield With Strong Tailwind From Automotive Megatrends

Texas Instruments is well positioned to profit from an increasing semiconductor content per vehicle on the long run.

Automotive megatrends shaping the future of mobility

Megatrends are powerful, transformative forces that could have an impact on the global economy, business and society. They are structural shifts with long-term consequences on the world around us.

In our investment approach, we like to select blue chip dividend growth stocks that fit into some of the global megatrends, providing a tailwind to the company's long-term success and securing further dividend increases.

In the automotive industry, two such major themes emerged in the past few years: powertrain electrification and autonomous driving.

Source: Forbes

Electrification

The rollout of electrification is underway. Analysts at UBS expect the growth to to be exponential rather than linear from 2020 onwards. Based on their estimates, by 2025 around 25% of new cars could be electrified, of which at least 10% will be battery powered full-electric vehicles and the rest plug-in and full hybrids. They also expect a further 20–25% of mild hybrids based on 12 & 48 volt technology.

Source: UBS

Autonomous driving (ADAS)

Autonomous driving is tiered from levels 0 (zero automation) to 5 (full automation). Over the next 10 years, most new cars will reach level 2 to 3, with level 3 (“hands-off”) in particular (conditional automation) offering profitable opportunities for companies, based on UBS's estimates.

Source: UBS

Increasing semiconductor content per vehicle

We see the vehicle semiconductor industry — armed with significant intellectual property and better pricing power after recent consolidation — as a big beneficiary and attractive investment opportunity. ADAS and autonomous driving need powerful chips. The average semiconductor content in an EV doubles that of a combustion engine vehicle.

Source: BlackRock

Below graph illustrates the semiconductor content of a full-electric, level 2 autonomous car like Tesla (TSLA) Model 3, versus an average generic car, in USD. In this case, level 2 means advanced driver assistance system or ADAS, where the vehicle can control both steering and accelerating/decelerating, but a human sits in the driver’s seat and can take control of the car at any time. Based on the analysis of UBS, a Model 3 contains more than 200% more semiconductors in dollar cost value compared to a regular internal combustion engine car.

Source: UBS

During the Q3 2019 Earnings Call, Texas Instruments' (NASDAQ:TXN) management reiterated their strategy accordingly:

We remain focused on industrial and automotive, the best markets. They'll be the fastest-growing semiconductor markets as they have increasing semiconductor content and also provide diversity and longevity. All of this translates to a high terminal value of our portfolio.

In terms of R&D spending, the company is also focusing on its two core growth segments, Industrial and Automotive, together accounting for more than 56% of total revenue.

Source: TI

Besides increasing semiconductor content in its key applications, a further catalyst to TI's future earnings is the expansion of its 300 mm analog manufacturing, reducing chip costs by ~40%, as illustrated below. 300 mm analog is already ~45% of total analog revenue, with incremental growth in the segment coming mostly from this technology. TI expects a gross margin expansion from 60% to 68% for chips built on a 300mm wafer compared to the previous 200mm process.

Source: TI

Safe and growing 3% dividend yield, combined with robust share buybacks

Texas Instruments' overall goal is to return all of its free cash flow to owners in the form of dividends and stock repurchases. The company has reduced its shares outstanding by a staggering 45% since 2004, as illustrated below:

Source: TI

Texas has raised its dividend for the past 16 years, with a CAGR of a whopping 23.9% during this time frame. After its recent 16.9% dividend increase, the company currently offers an annualized dividend of $3.60 per share, bringing the forward yield above 3%. The payout ratio stands at 70%, based on analyst estimates for 2019. This metric has been below 50% in the past 5 years, and is now temporarily skewed by the cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry. As management pointed out during its Q3 2019 Earnings Call:

As we've said, when you look at 30 years of history, semiconductor cycles can vary widely but typically experience four to five quarters of year-on-year declines before returning to positive growth. With the end of this current quarter, we've now experienced our fourth consecutive quarter of negative year-on-year growth. There is an increasing number of reports of macroeconomic weakness with trade tensions as the primary contributor. Consistent with this, the weakness we've seen in the third quarter was broad-based across all markets and most sectors.

Despite short-term headwinds, we consider the current 3% yield as an attractive entry opportunity for long-term dividend growth investors looking for a high quality company profiting from the inevitable changes in the automotive sector. For the past 5 years, there were only 3 occasions when the stock traded at or above a 3% dividend yield, as illustrated below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Texas Instruments expects the double-digit growth in FCF/share to continue in the next decade as well. Applying the historic 12% annual growth rate from 2004 to 2017 as a forecast CAGR, we arrive at a double digit total annual ROR through 2024, even with a conservative valuation multiple of 15 P/FCF at the end of the period.

Source: FASTGraphs

Texas Instruments in the Danube Dividends Portfolio

As outlined in our latest portfolio update, we currently own 9 shares of TXN in our dividend growth portfolio, in a dollar cost value of $845, providing annual income of $32. We cautiously add at current levels, and would significantly increase our holdings towards the $3000 range, should the share price approach $100 levels translating to a 15 P/FCF valuation.

The only reason why we would sell our TXN shares, if management decided to cut its dividend, which we consider highly unlikely given the strong commitment, conservative payout ratio and future growth potential of the underlying business from the strong automotive megatrends.

If you like this article and want to follow our dividend growth portfolio building journey, please hit the "Follow" button and you will be notified of new releases.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TXN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.