Beware The Breadth Divergence

In November 2019, we have reached a once every 5- to 10-year divergence in stock market trading activity. Basically, the mega-cap Dow Jones Industrials, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 have reached new all-time highs, while thousands of smaller stocks in the market are already falling in price. Further, I am concerned the lack of upside by overseas bourses indicates economic growth in 2020 will be a problem, as equity wealth stagnates globally. What is this technical action telling investors?

After a record 10-year run higher in the U.S. stock market, we may now witness a period of many years outlining flat to lower stock pricing. I don’t say this with any type of joy. I would prefer we all get rich simply by putting money into stocks, ETFs and mutual funds to earn a “risk-free,” no work required, return of 10-15% annually into infinity. We all know (or should), that’s not how life works. Since the Great Recession bottom, the world’s stock markets have risen as a function of economic growth, on top of incredibly high rates of debt creation and money printing by the banking system, governments, consumers and businesses.

However, all good things must come to an end. If the current economic expansion ends and new money printing cannot paper over high debt payments and rising default rates, tightened liquidity will force a sharply lower repricing of falling business income. The best-of-all-worlds market backdrop of high business profitability and ample banking liquidity since 2013 could reverse into something far worse with little warning. Is the stock market bull about to die of old age?

Technical data is mounting that future large gains in stocks over the long term may be mathematically impossible absent wild money creation by central banks. The strongest and most worrisome evidence that investors should slash their net long holdings in U.S. equities comes from the lack of upside since 2018 in the vast majority of stocks. Outside the headline grabbing blue-chips, numbering fewer and fewer gainers, the average U.S. business is not doing as well in the second half of 2019. The daily business news reporting of Walt Disney (DIS) or Apple (AAPL) pulling the market higher by themselves is very reminiscent of the important market peaks in 1929, 1973 or 2000. How important is the late 2019 divergence in Wall Street blue-chips vs. the rest of the market and world at large? Similar setups existed at the critical top periods of late 2007 and early 2000. So yes, investors should pay attention.

Longer-Term Divergences

Below are some charts picturing the troubling developments in weak breadth participation. First, and perhaps most importantly, review U.S. large company gains against declining foreign stock quotes since early 2018 – using the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) to approximate the American blue-chip market and the Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) for overseas performance. In addition, I am drawing the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) of small caps, the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), the Dow Transportation Average [DJTA], and the Dow Utility Average [DJUA]. Each represents important bellwether sectors regarding future economic growth prospects for American business.

I have drawn one- and two-year chart periods, and a one-month comparison. Major foreign stock markets are lagging the U.S. badly in late 2019, with only a small list trading within 5% of their all-time highs reached during 2017-18. The average foreign stock has declined almost -5% in price the last 24 months vs. the +20% S&P 500 equivalent gain. This situation is partly a function of a stronger U.S. Dollar value. I argue slackening global growth from tighter U.S. Federal Reserve liquidity policies and the Trump trade war effects on business spending and confidence are more primary reasons for weak overseas stock performance.

The Russell small caps and important transportation sector peaked in price during September 2018, fourteen months ago. Amazingly, in November, only a select few big banks and insurance corporations are near "all-time" highs from the financial sector. Plus the high-flying, safe haven 2019 utility play looks to have ended its streak in September.

Short-Term Warning

A shorter-term, final technical warning comes from the comparison in performance of the Dow Industrials to the Dow Transports and Utilities, in combination, called the Dow Jones Composite. Below is a chart of the difference between the Industrials and Composite. When the industrial stocks are performing much better than the transports and utilities, investors typically need to be on the lookout for some type of sell-off in all stocks. I have circled in red below the short-term +2% industrial outperformance signals of trouble the last few years. Only the January-February occurrence, out of six previous signals, the last 24 months proved a false alarm.

Final Thoughts

Today’s fall-off in breadth participation is often a clue you see at major stock market tops. I have been trading the stock market for 30+ years, and seen weak breadth ignored by the masses time and again. This situation is probably my biggest technical concern for the market late in 2019. If history repeats, 2020 could turn into an ugly year for investors, as an exhausted market declines in price.

S&P 500 earnings are projected by Wall Street analyst consensus to drop in 2019, even before an official recession begins. We stand at record lengths of time without a stock market drop of greater than 20% and/or an economic recession. The U.S. is approaching an 11-year boom in financial assets that is way past overdue for a breather. Are U.S. investors properly preparing for a 5-10 year period of weak to negative Wall Street performance?

The CNN Business Greed/Fear Index of seven sentiment indicators is highlighting an above average level of investor confidence in November. Few may be ready for a big downdraft in stocks right now, as extreme bullish sentiment telegraphs a fully-invested position from those willing to play. Is the tackling fuel for higher stock quotes exhausted going into December?

Source: CNN Business

Can the market move higher for another week, or another month or two? Sure. But my point in writing this article is someday soon the music will end. Stocks will have a big down year, or many years of flat trading. A big up year in 2020 would represent something of a miracle for gains historically, from my vantage perch. Don’t take my word for it.

The largest and perhaps most successful investor of all time, Warren Buffett, has accumulated a record $128 billion in cash, patiently waiting for the next significant breakdown in stocks. Ray Dalio, who runs one of the biggest macro hedge funds in history, is projecting subpar returns from stocks as a starter. He is also predicting/preparing for a whole new investment paradigm, about to begin from today’s inflated and near record business valuations using CAPE, total capitalization to GDP, price to sales, price to normalized profit margins, price to net tangible assets, etc. A host of other respected, successful and “experienced” traders, investors and business leaders are concerned the U.S. equity market is now set up for a meaningful decline.

Raising cash, employing hedges, leaving the stock market game, and buying gold/silver to protect your wealth are ideas to seriously contemplate at this stage in the boom/bust economic cycle. I am personally doing a little bit of each of the above to prepare my family’s future for subpar stock returns in coming years. Patience is a virtue, and prudence pays. Food for thought anyway. Happy hunting in your trading and research efforts.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only. All opinions expressed herein are not investment recommendations, and are not meant to be relied upon in investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment advisor capacity and is not a registered investment advisor. The author recommends investors consult a qualified investment advisor before making any trade. This article is not an investment research report, but an opinion written at a point in time. The author's opinions expressed herein address only a small cross-section of data related to an investment in securities mentioned. Any analysis presented is based on incomplete information, and is limited in scope and accuracy. The information and data in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but their accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. Any and all opinions, estimates, and conclusions are based on the author's best judgment at the time of publication, and are subject to change without notice. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns.