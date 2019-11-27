Offshore Drilling: Floater Fundamentals - November 2019

It is obvious that more contracts are required to improve the situation but latest fleet status reports show that any material upside is postponed into 2020.

The end of the month is near, and it’s high time for the traditional “supply fundamentals” series. As usual, we’ll start with floaters, and the next article will be about jack-ups. Bassoe Offshore database and the data compiled for my past work were used to prepare this article. Fundamentals of the floater segment are relevant for investors and traders in companies that have drillships and semi-subs in their fleet: Transocean (RIG), Valaris (VAL), Diamond Offshore (DO), Noble Corp. (NE), Seadrill (SDRL), Seadrill Partners (SDLPF), Pacific Drilling (PACD) and Awilco Drilling (OTCPK:AWLCF).

Drillships

Source: Bassoe Offshore database, author’s work

Drillship utilization has finally made a step up in November. However, drillship utilization is still materially below the high point reached back in May. One drillship has left the fleet, reducing the total number of drillships in existence from 126 to 125. Note that drillship Vitoria 10000, which has recently been sold for $15 million and is sure to head to the scrapyard, is still indicated as “cold stacked” in the Bassoe database.

All fleet status reports that we have seen during the latest earnings season indicate that the drillship market remains the realm of spot work. This is a serious obstacle for future dayrate upside. As a result, top dayrates for drillships are fluctuating around $200,000. This number is exceeded in cases when the driller also provides services but the “clean” dayrate is still failing to go materially past the $200,000 mark. Further upside for top rigs should happen in 2020 but the size of such an upside move in dayrates remains a big question.

Semi-subs

Source: Bassoe Offshore database, author’s work

While floaters experienced increased utilization, semi-subs suffered a setback. The number of drilling rigs is down to the level last seen in June. Two rigs have left the fleet, and it is highly likely that a similar fate awaits many cold stacked rigs. The contract activity for semi-subs remains muted at best so it’s hard to expect material improvements in utilization and, therefore, dayrates in the coming months.

Benign environment

Source: Bassoe Offshore database, author’s work

The number of drilling benign semi-subs decreased by 2 compared to October levels. Effectively, market utilization is in a stagnation mode since May which marked a high point following the material increase in utilization that happened in the first months of this year. Unfortunately for market participants, this stagnation is taking place at low levels that leave no chance for meaningful dayrate upside outside of specialized segments like moored rigs.

Harsh environment

Source: Bassoe Offshore database, author’s work

The number of drilling harsh-environment rigs is also experiencing a step back. It’s winter in the North Sea so seasonality may be a factor. The supply of modern rigs remains very limited, so I continue to expect another leg in dayrate upside for harsh-environment floaters sometime in 2020.

Floaters combined

Source: Bassoe Offshore database, author’s work

The combined numbers are taking another step back. This is a negative development as many drillers need a timely recovery in the floater segment – and their depressed share prices reflect this sense of urgency. At this point, it looks that meaningful utilization upside in the floater segment is postponed into 2020. As usual, I’d reiterate that offshore drilling companies operate in a challenging market environment and carry material debt loads so their shares are better suited for trading rather than buy-and-hold investing.

