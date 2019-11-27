Too Early To The Cannabis ETF Party? (Podcast)

We want to wish a Happy Thanksgiving to all of our listeners!

CNBS' manager, Tim Seymour, who also hosts CNBC Fast Money, lays out the long-term bullish case for this sector while trying to make sense of its terrible performance YTD.

On the latest episode of Let's Talk ETFs, we take a look at the Amplify Seymour Alternative Plant Economy ETF (CNBS).

By Jonathan Liss

2019 has been the year of the Cannabis ETF, with five Cannabis-focused ETFs launching: (CNBS), (THCX), (YOLO), (TOKE), and (POTX) (the previous fund covering the space, MJ, has been around since late 2015, though it's not a pure-play cannabis ETF in the same way the newer funds are). It has also been the year where the bubble burst, with the sector down more than 30% YTD - and many big names like Canopy Growth Corp. (CGC) and Aurora Cannabis (ACB) down significantly more than that.

Today's guest will be familiar to many investors both within and outside of the cannabis space. Tim Seymour of CNBC Fast Money fame is the Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Seymour Asset Management. He has over 20 years of general investment experience and was an early-stage investor and a recognized voice in the cannabis industry. He serves as a board member or in an advisory role for several private cannabis companies.

Most recently, he launched the Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (CNBS), an actively managed pure-play on the Cannabis industry. He serves as chief portfolio manager for the fund. In this wide-ranging interview, Tim lays out the long-term bullish case for this sector while trying to make sense of its terrible performance YTD.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACB, CNBS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Tim Seymour is long CNBS. To see a full list of CNBS’ holdings, updated daily, go to www.amplifyetfs,com/cnbs-holdings



Jonathan Liss is currently long ACB.