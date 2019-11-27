Asset Class Rotation Sending A Risk-On Signal For Stocks

A short-term pullback in stocks would be no surprise at these levels, but the quantitative indicators in terms of momentum and relative strength are clearly bullish for stocks over the middle term.

Performance can vary depending on the market context, but the strategy produces solid numbers in terms of risk and returns over the long term.

The Asset Class Rotation strategy rotates among different kinds of stocks, bonds, and commodities based on trend-following and relative strength.

When analyzing the market environment, we need to consider not only the main stock indexes but also different asset classes and their interactions.

Picking the best individual names in an asset class is obviously very important, but investing in the right asset classes at the right time can have an even larger impact on returns. When stocks in a particular sector are booming, even a mediocre company in such a sector can deliver big gains. As Warren Buffett said, a rising tide lifts all boats.

Even more important from a risk management perspective, during a serious bear market for stocks, almost all stocks will be under pressure. Some stocks will be more resilient than others, but bonds will provide a much safer alternative to stocks during times of declining risk appetite in global markets.

We can never know for sure which asset classes are going to deliver strong returns in the future. However, quantitative research provides the tools to make solid investment decisions supported by hard data as opposed to opinions and emotions.

By analyzing returns and volatility indicators, we can put the probabilities on our side in terms of asset class selection over the long term. Even for investors who don't replicate these kinds of strategies, the information that the strategy provides can be remarkably valuable for decision-making.

The data is currently pointing towards stocks of different kinds above bonds and commodities. While a short-term pullback in stocks is to be expected in the short term, the trend indicators are favoring stocks above bonds in the coming months.

Trend Following And Relative Strength

Momentum is a pervasive force in financial markets, this means that winners tend to keep on winning, and investments that are delivering superior returns tend to continue delivering superior returns more often than not.

We tend to think that prices rise when there are solid reasons for this to happen. However, it works the other way around most of the time. When prices are rising, this creates optimism about a particular investment, with the media coverage and Wall Street research reinforcing the gains. This attracts, even more buying pressure over time, creating a self-sustaining cycle of rising prices and a positive narrative about an investment.

Trees don't grow to the sky, of course, and all trends come to an end eventually. However, investors who know how to ride the main trends in different asset classes can be benefitted from attractive returns over the long term. Academic research has proven that some quantitative indicators do a solid job in terms of capitalizing on market trends.

Trend following basically means that you only invest in a particular asset class when such an asset class is in an uptrend. A typical long-term trend measure is the 200-day moving average, so an asset class is considered in an uptrend when prices are above the 200-day moving average.

Data by YCharts

Relative strength is based on comparing different asset classes. Even if both stocks and commodities are in uptrends, we can compare stocks versus bonds in order to evaluate which one is producing superior risk-adjusted returns.

It's one thing to say that stocks are rising, and a very different thing to say that stocks are rising while also outperforming bonds and commodities. Relative strength is a clear indication of healthy supply and demand dynamics for a particular asset class.

Importantly, investor money has an opportunity cost. When you invest in an asset class that is underperforming, even when it's rising in price, then you are missing the chance to invest that money in other opportunities with higher returns. For this reason, we don't just want to buy investments that are rising in price, we also want to buy the ones that are doing better than others.

In simple words, the strategy is based on combining trend following and relative strength in order to invest only in asset classes that are rising in price over the long term and also outperforming other asset classes.

Strategy Design And Performance

The Asset Class Rotation System rotates between 9 ETFs that represent some key asset classes.

SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) for big stocks in the U.S.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) for small U.S. stocks

iShares MSCI EAFE (EFA) for international stocks in developed markets

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets (EEM) for international stocks in emerging markets.

Invesco DB Commodity (DBC) for a basket of commodities

SPDR Gold Trust (GLD) for gold

Vanguard Real Estate (VNQ) for REITs

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) for long-term Treasury bonds

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) for short-term Treasury bonds

In order to be eligible, an ETF has to be in an uptrend, meaning that the current market price is above the 10-month moving average, which is roughly equivalent to 200 trading days. If no ETF is in an uptrend, the system goes for the safest asset in the group, which is iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF.

Among the ETFs that are in an uptrend, the system buys the top 3 with the highest relative strength. Relative strength is measured by a ranking system that considers volatility adjusted returns over 3 and 6 months.

The ETF portfolio is rebalanced monthly, and the benchmark is a globally diversified portfolio that is allocated 60% to stocks and 40% to fixed income.

Since January of 2007, the Asset Class Rotation strategy has produced a cumulative return of 342% versus 107.8% for the benchmark in the same period. In annual terms, the strategy gained 12.2% per year, more than double the 5.8% produced by the benchmark.

The maximum drawdown, meaning maximum capital loss from the peak, is less than half, at -14.4% for strategy versus -35.4% for the benchmark.

Source: ETFreplay

Source: ETFreplay

We can gain a deeper understanding of how the strategy works by looking at the annual return numbers for different periods. Its worst year was 2015, and the annual loss in that year was a very manageable -4.7%.

The fact that the strategy tends to produce positive returns most of the time and losses are relatively small when they happen is its main strength. Offense sells tickets, but defense wins championships.

In comparison, the worst year for the benchmark was 2018, with a return of -19.5%. During that year, the strategy gained a healthy 15.4% by investing in safe-heaven assets such as Treasuries and gold.

Source: ETFReplay.

On the other hand, in years such as 2015 and 2018, when the main trends in different asset classes were weak and short-lived, the strategy produced mediocre returns in comparison to the benchmark.

The strategy buys strong assets and sells weak assets. When market trends are strong, either up or down for risky assets, the strategy does a solid job in terms of capturing those trends. Conversely, when trends are weak, the strategy will tend to get hurt by false signals.

A quantitative strategy such as this one will hardly spend a lot of time in an underperforming position. However, when a particular asset is showing signs of strength, the strategy tends to buy it. If such an asset then reverses down, the strategy will ultimately buy at high prices and sell at low prices.

The strategy is based on price trends and relative strength, so it can be expected to outperform during big bear and bull markets such as 2008 and 2017. On the other hand, it will probably generate disappointing returns in sideways years such as 2015 and 2018.

Importantly, these kinds of strategies are not only useful for investors who trade ETFs based on quantitative indicators. The strategy can provide actionable information in terms of evaluating the overall market environment and positioning your portfolio in the right sectors at the right time.

Reading The Data

The strategy is officially updated at month-end, so we need to wait until the last trading day of November to get the official signals that will determine the portfolio allocation for December. However, based on current prices, the strategy is recommending SPY, IWM, and EFA, while EEM comes in the fourth position among the 9 ETFs in terms of relative strength.

In other words, when considering the main relative strength indicators among a wide variety of asset classes, we can clearly observe that US stocks, both big and small, and also international stocks, both in developed and emerging markets, are leading the pack.

It can be interesting to watch how trends are evolving by observing the trend quadrants for the different asset classes. This tool compares returns over the past three months and the previous three months period to analyze the main dynamics among the 9 ETFs considered.

We can clearly observe how stocks of different sizes and regions are gaining strength, while safe havens such as Treasuries and gold are reversing down in recent months.

Source: ETFReplay.

Considering that stocks have produced big returns over recent months, nobody should be surprised to see a pullback in the short term, since prices don't move up in a straight line over time. But the price action still looks quite bullish for stocks in the medium term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.