Stockton: Expect Bitcoin Turning Point In Coming Weeks

She says a breakout above 10,000 would be a nice long-term positive catalyst on the chart, however, we’re currently looking at a potential breakdown.

The next few weeks will mark a turning point for Bitcoin, Katie Stockton, founder and managing partner at Fairlead Strategies LLC, told Real Vision’s Trade Ideas.

Since the summer, Bitcoin has fallen about 50%. But if you look at it from a longer-term perspective over the past year, it's actually up.

Stockton expects the stock will either continue to plunge well below its 200-day moving average, or it will reach an oversold condition. Using a Japanese model called the Ichimoku, she sees a support ranging around 6100, which she said is a key level to preserve the uptrend that was established this year.

If the uptrend doesn’t hold, she said the next support for Bitcoin below the bottom boundary of that Ichimoku model is around 4200 based on the base breakout point.

“Therein lies the risk to investing in Bitcoin,” she said. “It's the distance to the support and resistance levels and the fact that volatility on the short-term basis can be expected.”

According to Stockton, the hurdle to get past is the 10,000 level.

“That would be a really impressive breakout, it would reverse that downtrend line, that intermediate term downtrend line, complete the triangle formation. It would be a nice positive catalyst from a technical perspective,” she said.

The Trade

Katie is bullish on Bitcoin and says investors should keep an eye on the price action in the next few weeks for clarity as to whether this is a real breakdown or if it's a shakeout.

Source: Bloomberg

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

