Weekly Review: High-Yield CEFs - Lack Of Appetite For High-Yield Opportunities

Introduction

The closed-end funds from the high-yield sector significantly increased their prices over the past months. Currently, most of them are traded at positive Z-scores, which is an indication that they have lost most of their statistical edge. Still, they are traded at high discounts, but we are cautious when we select our positions, due to the lack of statistical edge. For me, personally, I am in a waiting mode to see a statistical opportunity to review some of the funds.

The Benchmark

Usually, we do observe a strong correlation between the high-yield bonds and the stock market. Over, the past several weeks, we observed a little bit different behavior from them. While the stock market reached a new all-time high, the high-yield bonds were forgotten by the investors. Also, we can take into consideration the fact that the high-yield bonds continue to increase their spread compared to the Treasury yields. So, we can conclude that the market participants are cautious about their choices and are not willing to take a big risk. Over the past week, the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) fell by $0.25 per share and finished Friday's session at $86.69 per share.

Source: Barchart, iBoxx $ High Yield Corp Bond iShares

Statistical Comparison And Spread Review Of The Sector

High-yield bonds are typically evaluated on the difference between their yield and the yield on the U.S. Treasury bond. High-yield spreads are used by investors and market analysts to evaluate the overall credit markets. Higher spreads indicate a higher default risk in junk bonds and can be a reflection of the overall corporate economy and/or a broader weakening of macroeconomic conditions. On a weekly basis, we notice an increase of 0.09 bps.

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts, US High Yield Master II Option-Adjusted Spread and US High Yield Master II Effective Yield

Below, you can find a statistical comparison between HYG and the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT). We observe a correlation of 0.83 points between the two sectors for the last 200-day period:

Source: Author's software

On the other hand, we have a statistical comparison between HYG and the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY). There is definitely a stronger relationship between them for the last 200 days. As you can see, it is 0.87 points.

Source: Author's software

The News

Source: Yahoo News, High Yield Closed-End Funds News

Several funds from the sector announced their regular dividends:

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (DHF) $0.0215 per share.

Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) 0.0592 per share.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (AWF) $0.0655 per share.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund (EHI) $0.0660 per share.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (HIO) $0.0320 per share

Western Asset High Income Fund II (HIX) $0.0485 per share.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (FSD) $0.1100 per share.

Review Of High-Yield CEFs

Weekly % Changes In The Sector

Source: CEFConnect.com

1. Lowest Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Another slight decrease for the high-yield closed-end funds. Over, the past week, almost all of them reported a decline in their prices and net asset values. The appetite for high-yield opportunities seems balanced and the investors are not willing to pay any price in order to increase the return of their portfolio. This is one of the main reasons why we do not see a positive impulse in the high-yield sector recently.

When I prepare my weekly analysis for the closed-end funds, I аlways include the Z-score as a statistical criterion which helps me to acquire a better grasp of the situation in the sector. If the funds are traded at very low Z-scores, it usually means I will be a more aggressive buyer and will try to take advantage of the statistical edge. This was the case in December 2018 when the panic decreased the prices of the high-yield closed-end funds and we saw many funds to be traded at Z-score of around -4.00 points and discount of around 17.00%. This was the time when we had to be brave and include these funds in our portfolio. Now, the situation is different and I am more cautious because of the lack of statistical edge.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (BGH) was the worst price performer of the week after its 3.04% decline. This fund may be a good option for those of you who are seeking investment opportunities with short duration and yet high yield. As I mentioned, we are talking about a relatively short duration of only 2.34 years. The current yield which is offered is 10.71% and it is one of the highest ones in the area. Also, take into consideration the improving UNII/share balance of $0.150 and the earning/coverage ratio of 105.06%.

Source: CEFData

2. Highest Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

When I see statistically overpriced assets without any significant fundamental reason, I prefer to re-allocate my money in some similar investment with a lower Z-score. The closed-end funds with Z-score above 2.00 points may be considered as statistically overpriced from my perspective.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (CIF) had one of the highest Z-scores in the sector and I recommended to our readers to avoid this fund because it has a relatively high statistical metric accompanied by relatively high premium. On top of that, the dividend of CIF is not enough to cover the monthly distribution. Logically, the price of this fund fell by 2.92%.

The average Z-score of the high-yield CEFs is 1.16 points. On a weekly basis, we find a decrease of 0.16 bps of the average value. It is pretty interesting to notice the drastic change. At the end of December, we had -3.43 points average Z-score and, now, it is slightly above 1.00 point.

Source: CEFConnect

3. Biggest Discount:

Source: CEFConnect.com

The discount or the premium of the closed-end funds may be a result of many factors such as historical performance, management fees, liquidity, the complexity of the portfolio and so on and so on. If the fund is traded at a high discount, it is not always a good sign and good investment. However, if you manage to find a quality closed-end fund that is undervalued from the market and it is traded at a discount, it will not be a bad idea to include it to your portfolio.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund, Inc. (AIF) is one of the interesting options which I see in the above table. Its attractive discount of 10.50%, which is accompanied by an average Z-score of 0.81 points, is a strong foundation to review the fund as a potential "Buy" candidate. The current yield is 8.14%.

Another important fact is the positive earnings/coverage ratio of the fund which signals that the management team can fully cover the dividend with the earnings from the investments. In other words, based on this ratio, the fund is able to keep the current dividend unchanged.

The positive UNII/Share balance is another fact which should be taken into consideration when we are talking about the protection of the dividend. In combination with the earning/coverage ratio, it is an important factor for the distributions.

Source: CEFData

The average discount/premium of the high-yield CEFs is -4.36%. Last week, the average spread between prices and net asset values was -3.95%.

Source: CEFConnect.com

4. Highest Premium:

Source: CEFConnect.com

As we have discussed, there was a weekly decrease in the price of CIF, but the fund continues to be traded at a premium and I cannot find a justifiable reason for this. So, from my perspective, it continues to be overpriced compared to its peers.

Source: CEFData

The situation with Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (GGM) is almost the same. I am saying almost because the fund has positive UNII/balance per share and it can use it. However, I will avoid long positions in this fund. The quality of the portfolio is not so impressive for this sector to close my eyes and to try to forget the fact that it cannot cover its dividend with the latest earnings.

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

Source: CEFData

Here is the full picture of the funds from the sector. Below, we have depicted their discount/premium and their Z-score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

5. Highest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Above are the funds that outperformed their peers by return on net asset value for the past five years. The average return on NAV for that period is 5.42% for the sector. As you can see, most of the current yields on price and net asset values are higher than the historical ones.

6. Highest Distribution Rate:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Seven funds offer yield on price above 9.00%. The average yield on the price for the sector is 8.47%, and the average yield on net asset value is 8.10%. We have already seen that most of the funds are trading at a discount, so this difference should not surprise us.

Source: CEFConnect.com

7. Lowest Effective Leverage:

Source: CEFConnect.com

We have only one fund which is not leveraged and three which use leverage below 10%. The average leverage for the sector is 26.87%. Below, you can see the relationship between the effective leverage of the funds and their yield on net asset value.

Source: CEFConnect.com

Conclusion

The high-yield sector does not provide us with significant arbitrage opportunities at present. Most of the CEFs are trading at discounts, and it is difficult to find so many potential "Short" candidates. On the other hand, there are still interesting funds which provide us with an attractive valuation based on the discount, and we can review them as potential "Buy" candidates if their Z-scores are not too high. However, we should be careful when the situation in the market seems unstable and the riskier assets such as high-yield bonds and CEFs may be affected by the volatility.

Note: This article was originally published on November 24, 2019, and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

