VIIX: It's Just Going To Keep Falling

Over the last year, shares of the VelocityShares VIX Short-Term ETN (VIIX) have been quite disappointing for volatility investors by delivering a -58% return. In this piece, I will argue that the reason why this instrument continues to drop has to do with the underlying methodology and that even if investors are right about volatility, buying VIIX makes for a poor trade.

Understanding the Instrument

Before trading an instrument, it makes a lot of sense to understand exactly what it is you are buying or selling. In the case of VIIX, it follows a dubious methodology provided by S&P Global which has an astounding track record of effectively falling by half every single year for the last decade. When you buy VIIX, you are gaining direct exposure to a roll yield relationship which is one of the most negative in the world which results in long-run returns of the instrument which simply annihilated wealth.

VIIX is an ETN which follows the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. This index is provided by S&P Global and gives a weighted-average exposure of 30 days into the future of VIX futures contracts. How this practically works is that when a month starts, most of the exposure of the index will be in the front month VIX futures contract but as the month proceeds, a greater share of exposure will be in the second month futures contract to keep that average holding period 30 days away. To graphically see where we are in this cycle, here's the latest chart directly from VelocityShares which shows current exposure.

VelocityShares has an error in their charting code in that it has 2020 exposure being reported as 2010, so the chart should read that 24% of exposure in the January contract. As an interesting aside, the reason why VelocityShares is making this error in their graphic is that futures quotes normally only have a single digit for year and the last year with a "0" in the code was 2010 - so someone on the back end hasn't updated the code for "0" to be 2020. If we see the chart correct over the next few days, then maybe that means they're reading Seeking Alpha. But I digress.

To understand the source of near-constant losses in VIIX, let's take a look at the current VIX forward curve.

At present, the January position is about 25% higher than the December position. If the forward curve was static and didn't change much, this wouldn't be an issue. But forward curves are quite fluid and dynamic.

A general market tendency exists in which prices in the back of the curve tends to move towards the front of the curve as time progresses. This means that as we continue through the month, assuming the outright level of volatility doesn't change that much (a safe assumption in almost all months), then we should see the January contract fall by 24% to converge with the (at that time) prompt VIX level. In other words, if nothing much changes in the market, be default the contract which VIIX holds is going to fall by 24%.

This problem is greatly expounded by the specific methodology which VIIX tracks. I'm personally a bit worked up over this and I can't think of a single justification for the strategy - but the constant 30-day exposure thing is a real drag on returns. I've called it "comic" before because it truly is a bad index design. The reason why this is so bad is that as time progresses, VIIX's methodology has it putting a greater share of holdings into the back month. This means that roll losses accelerate as the month progresses because a greater percentage of assets are shifted to a higher-priced instrument which is falling towards the front of the curve.

To understand why this is such a big deal (and why I'm scratching my head that S&P Global actually constructed the index in this manner), here's a look at the long-run level of contango in VIX futures from the excellent VIX Central.

Over the last decade, there have only been a few periods in which the VIX moves into backwardation - and these periods almost always are brief. For the most part, the differential between the front two contracts averages at about 10-15% (one of the largest levels of contango in financial markets FYI). What this tangibly means is that almost all of the time VIIX is constantly moving more and more exposure into a contract which is priced about 10-15% above the front month contract - and these higher priced contracts will tend to be falling towards the front. In other words, VIIX is basically jumping off a cliff in slow perpetual motion and just before hitting the ground, they go up and do it all over again.

For this reason, the index which VIIX directly tracks has been absolutely smoked over its history.

Over the last decade, the index which VIIX directly tracks has fallen by an annualized rate of 53.6% per year. In other words, if you could have put $100,000 into VIIX a decade ago, you'd have $46 left in your trading account. Nice.

So in a nutshell, here's the problem: VIIX gives long rolling exposure in a market with one of the strongest levels of contango in the world. The reason why this level is so high is that the VIX itself is quoted as a percentage (annualized implied volatility in the S&P 500) and how it's structured means you're really trading a percent of a percent. In other words, if the VIX increases from 12 to 18, numerically annualized volatility has gone up by 6%, but from a trading standpoint, your return would have been 50%. Since VIX futures directly trade the outright level of VIX, your return is tied to the percent changes of percentages - which can be astronomical.

Conclusion

VIIX is an instrument which offers long exposure in a market which has one of the strongest levels of contango in the world. Roll yield is the tendency for futures prices to converge with the spot and given that VIX futures are almost always in contango, losses abound for VIIX. The long-run return for VIIX is likely to continue into the negative simply due to how VIX futures trade.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.