Hawaiian Holdings Has A Big Cost Reduction Opportunity For 2020

Unit cost reductions should be able to offset most (and possibly all) of the unit revenue pressure Hawaiian Airlines may experience next year.

However, Hawaiian Airlines' unit costs will likely decline in 2020, thanks to several recent cost-saving moves.

Hawaiian Holdings stock has been under pressure due to rising competition from Southwest Airlines and other competitors.

It's no secret why Hawaiian Holdings (HA) stock has lost nearly half of its value since peaking just above the $60 mark in late 2016. Over the past two years or so, airline industry capacity between the West Coast and Hawaii has increased rapidly. Most notably, Southwest Airlines (LUV) began flying to Hawaii in March, following years of speculation. Additionally, Southwest has begun flying between the major islands of Hawaii, breaking Hawaiian Airlines' near-monopoly on those routes.

These headwinds have hurt Hawaiian's unit revenue, and combined with steadily rising costs, they led to severe margin erosion. (While Hawaiian Airlines reported a solid 14.6% adjusted pre-tax margin last quarter, its adjusted pre-tax margin was 10 percentage points higher in Q3 2016.)

Southwest Airlines recently resumed its Hawaii expansion, adding to the potential unit revenue pressure on Hawaiian Airlines. However, investors may be overestimating the amount of incremental margin erosion to expect, largely because Hawaiian has a good chance to reduce its unit costs in 2020.

Faster growth will improve the cost structure

Through the first three quarters of 2019, Hawaiian Holdings' adjusted non-fuel unit costs increased 2.3% year over year. The company anticipates a similar increase in the fourth quarter. Hawaiian is experiencing this cost inflation despite significant savings from retiring the last of its aging Boeing 767s at the beginning of this year and replacing them with state-of-the-art Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) A321neos.

The main reason for this cost pressure is that Hawaiian increased its capacity just 1.6% in the first nine months of 2019. This slow growth was mainly driven by Airbus delivery delays, as several A321neos were delivered later than planned.

(Image source: Hawaiian Airlines)

By contrast, Hawaiian Airlines is planning for mid-to-high single-digit capacity growth in 2020. This acceleration in growth will be driven by the three A321neos it has received from Airbus in the past three months, plus two more expected by early next year. Two of these A321neos are replacing A330 widebodies on West Coast-Hawaii routes, freeing up the A330s for a reinstated route to Fukuoka, Japan that starts this week and an additional daily flight to Tokyo starting next March.

Faster growth should boost productivity and help Hawaiian Airlines better absorb its overhead costs. Additionally, since new hires earn less than long-tenured staff, growth inherently reduces unit costs for airlines.

Big savings from lease extensions and other cost cuts

Aside from an acceleration in growth, Hawaiian Airlines also has some discrete cost savings drivers that will help it next year. Last quarter, the airline executed short-term lease extensions for three A330s. These planes will be 10 years old next year and are no longer in high demand. Furthermore, Hawaiian has a much stronger balance sheet than it did a decade ago. As a result, the company achieved substantial savings when renewing the leases.

Indeed, Hawaiian has $96.1 million of committed aircraft operating lease payments for 2020, compared to $27.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2019: i.e. a $110 million annual run rate. Given that there aren't any planned changes to the number of leased aircraft, this implies year-over-year savings of about $14 million. That would represent a 0.5 percentage point margin tailwind.

The lease extensions are just one part of a multipronged cost reduction program that Hawaiian Airlines first revealed at its 2018 Investor Day (see slides 105-111). Management expects to execute actions that will reduce annual costs by at least $100 million by 2021. These include renegotiating contracts with vendors to capitalize on Hawaiian's growing scale and using technology to boost labor productivity. On the company's most recent earnings call, CFO Shannon Okinaka indicated that there may be opportunities to expand the target for annual cost savings to more than $150 million.

(Image source: Hawaiian Airlines.)

There will undoubtedly be offsetting cost increases in 2020, whether it's a new labor contract with Hawaiian's flight attendants, additional maintenance events, or increased airport costs. But between its faster growth and ongoing cost-cutting moves, Hawaiian Airlines is well positioned to fully offset any headwinds and meet its goal of reducing its non-fuel unit costs.

Fuel cost savings likely to continue

Hawaiian Airlines should also be able to improve its fuel efficiency again in 2020, thanks to the superior fuel efficiency of its new Airbus A321neos. It will have five additional A321neos in its fleet for most of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019. Shifting two A330s to somewhat-longer international routes should also improve fuel efficiency a bit.

Last quarter, Hawaiian's fuel efficiency improved nearly 3% year over year. For 2020, a 2% fuel efficiency gain seems quite realistic.

Of course, there's no telling where fuel prices will go over the next year. However, based on recent market prices, Hawaiian Airlines' 2020 fuel costs would be roughly in line with what it has been reporting in 2019. Moreover, Hawaiian Airlines still hedges a significant proportion of its fuel consumption, which would mitigate the impact of any potential increase in fuel prices over the next year.

Investors are overestimating the threats

Right now, analysts are estimating that Hawaiian Holdings' EPS will plunge from $4.55 in 2019 to $3.75 in 2020. In light of Hawaiian's active share repurchase program, that implies a 20% to 25% decline in net income.

That seems overly pessimistic (barring a big jump in fuel prices). It's true that Southwest Airlines' ongoing expansion will lead to some unit revenue pressure next year. However, other airlines are likely to start trimming West Coast-Hawaii capacity in response. For example, Hawaiian Airlines has already announced that it will shift its San Diego-Honolulu flights from an Airbus A330 to a smaller A321neo in January, several months before Southwest will enter the market. These capacity tweaks should mitigate the impact of Southwest's growth on average fares.

(Image source: Southwest Airlines)

Furthermore, Hawaiian recently rolled out Main Cabin Basic on West Coast-Hawaii routes: its version of basic economy pricing. This initiative is expected to boost revenue by $15 million-$25 million annually.

In the interisland market, Southwest Airlines' growth could be a bigger headwind. That said, the interisland market has accounted for only a quarter of Hawaiian Airlines' revenue in recent years, and that percentage continues to shrink as the airline has expanded on mainland and international routes.

Additionally, Hawaiian already absorbed a significant amount of the unit revenue hit from this competitive incursion during 2018, as Southwest has been serving two of the top three interisland markets since the spring: Honolulu-Kahului and Honolulu-Kona. By the second half of 2020, unit revenue trends could start to improve in those two markets as Southwest moves beyond its introductory pricing.

Hawaiian Airlines expects revenue per available seat mile to decline about 2% this quarter (give or take 1.5 percentage points). That seems like a good baseline for estimating its likely 2020 unit revenue trend, with potential upside if the supply-demand balance starts to normalize in the second half of the year. With unit costs likely to decline, Hawaiian should be able to weather this level of unit revenue pressure with little or no decline in EPS.

Today, Hawaiian Holdings stock trades for less than seven times its projected 2019 EPS. If the company can roughly maintain this level of earnings in 2020, with a potential return to EPS growth coming in 2021 as the market absorbs recent capacity increases, there could be plenty of upside for Hawaiian Holdings stock in the next 12-18 months.

