Invitae - Bringing Genetic Testing To Everyone

Genetic testing is the study of the cells and tissues contained in the gene to get a better understanding of genetic disorders such as like cancer etc. New genetic testing technologies, together with increasing efficiency and accuracy are providing lucrative growth opportunities for the genetic testing market. One such company that is hoping to capitalize on this growth is Invitae (NVTA).

Invitae provides genetic testing services for a wide variety of uses such as inherited disease diagnosis, family planning and proactive health screening (think blood test but genes or something similar to 23andme). The company isn't really develop anything unique, the company is being supplied by Illumina (ILMN), but rather it aims to develop a platform and a network of patients, generate a large amount of data and mines the patterns in the gene code. The main keys to success is the ability to provide customers with a broad menu of services, create a unique user experience via its platform and steadily increase brand equity and awareness.

By making genetic tests simple and accessible to a wide array of people, the company is acquiring vast amounts of data that it can use to expand the application of genetics and utilize affordable, high-quality genetic information to inform critical healthcare decisions. Invitae's thesis is that genetic testing is a potential data gold mine and that the thinking should move from reactionary testing (i.e. doctor recommended testing) to inter-connected information management. Looking at the company's business model, Invitae is more of a platform service provider whose costs go down as it acquires clients.

Source: 3Q 2019 Investor Presentation, Author adjusted for clarity

According to Researchandmarkets.com, the Global Genetic Testing Market size is expected to reach $16.9 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 11.2% CAGR during the forecast period. The report notes that an increase in awareness and acceptance of personalized drugs as one of the drivers for this market growth. This customer awareness and acceptance is something that Invitae focuses on as it pushes to make its user experience and platform simple and more accessible. By focusing on being a platform, having a wide variety of services available and being open to partnerships with other Biopharmas, Invitae can target a much wider TAM as opposed to specialized competitors that are focused on inherited clinical genetics and gene sequencing such as Myriad (MYGN). Only time will tell whether having a broader go to market approach would prove to be successful.

Source: 3Q 2019 Investor Presentation

There is a lot of competition in the genetic testing space. Principal competitors include Ambry Genetics, a subsidiary of Konica Minolta (TYO: 4902), Athena Diagnostics, Quest Diagnostics (DGX), Baylor Genetics, Blueprint Genetics, Centogene AG, Color Genomics, Connective Tissue GeneTest, Cooper Surgical (COO), Myriad Genetics, etc. Some of these companies may be incumbents with bigger pockets. Others may have better more specialized technology. However drawing on our experience with Apple (OTC:APPL) sometimes it's not always about the company with the superior technology or deeper pockets that wins but rather which company has the capability to bring that technology to customers, make it accessible and build that brand awareness.

Strategic Acquisitions

Taking the perspective of a platform service provider, we can see how Invitae's recent acquisitions make sense and further builds out its offering. In June, the company Singular Bio which was developing technologies for application in non-invasive prenatal screening ("NIPS"). Then in July, the company acquired Jungla which has a machine learning engine that is expected to further enhance Invitae's genetic variant interpretation and lowering costs of for mainstream medical care. The Singular Bio and Jungla acquisitions expand the company's offering and are gearing the platform for large scale operations by targeting costs.

Its latest acquisition is Clear Genetics a software developer of chatbots that provide genetic services. These chatbots, equip patients with actionable information throughout the genetic testing process and provides guidance for understanding test results. This acquisition perfectly aligns with Invitae's strategy to develop a simple and accessible platform to interpret genetic test results. The chatbots can help with user experience by providing 24/7 service on demand and lower over-all per user platform user costs as the company scales.

Financial Results and Valuation

In the nine months ended September 30, 2019 (Company 10Q), the company generated 322,000 billable tests compared to approximately 206,000 billable tests in the same period in 2018. This translated to revenue of $56.5 million in the third quarter of 2019, representing a 51% increase over the third quarter of 2018 revenue of $37.4 million. Gross profit was $24.4 million indicating a healthy 43% gross margin. Reported the average cost per sample at $249 in the third quarter of 2019, representing a 5% reduction from a $262 average cost per sample in the third quarter of 2018.

The company currently has $467 million in Cash and its 9 month 2019 negative cashflow from operations is $98 million. Annualizing this, we can assume the company has a yearly cash burn of $130 million. This implies a run rate of about 3.6 years. The company will need to be very aggressive with its Sales while keeping costs reasonable to avoid having to raise capital in the future. Over-all, I'd say that things are trending in the right direction for the company.

Source: 3Q 2019 Investor Presentation

In terms of valuation, I've forecasted revenue for 2019 to be about $212 million. I got this forecast by taking 2018 revenue of $144 million and multiplying it with the current 2019 9-month growth rate of 47%.

I've laid out 5 possible revenue scenarios for the company for the next 5 years and attached to it a probability based on my qualitative thoughts on the company's strategy, its cash position, and revenue trajectory. The baseline scenario 3 is based on the CEO's previous 2020 aspirational target of $500 million in revenue. I will update these scenarios once the company releases more guidance but this will do for now.

Scenario 1: Company goes bust in 5 years (5% chance)

Scenario 2: Current Revenue grows at 10% for the next 5 years (10% chance)

Scenario 3: Company hits $500 million in revenue (35% chance)

Scenario 4: Company hits $750 million in revenue (35% chance)

Scenario 5: Company hits $1 billion in revenue (15% chance)

I assumed a Net Income Margin of 25% to 30% and calculated the scenario-based weighted average EPS. Using a P/E ratio of 8 to 12, we can come up with a target 5-year price range for Invitae stock of about 14 to 26. Based on my calculations, the company is reasonably valued given its prospects. I would start with a starter position on the stock and build it along the way. Given that we are in the pharma industry we can expect a bumpy ride anyway. I like the prospects of the company, Invitae gets a buy from me.

Source: Author's calculations using company financials

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in NVTA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Caveat emptor! (Buyer beware.) Please do your own proper due diligence on any stock directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. You probably should seek advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. I don't know you or your specific circumstances, therefore, your tolerance and suitability to take risk may differ. This article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.