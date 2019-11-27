Triple Net Lease REITs: 2 Layers Of Recession Resistance

The best time to buy these REITs is later in the business cycle when interest rates are still rising and economic growth is still strong.

Using Dollar General as an example, I show how the net lease structure offers two layers of protection from recessions.

The Beauty Of The Net Lease Structure

In an article from April of this year, I explained why triple net lease REITs (ETF: NETL) are the closest thing to a "bond alternative" in the world of equities.

The initial lease terms are long (typically 10-20 years with multiple 5-year options), and the landlord bears no responsibilities for property maintenance, taxes, or insurance. The result is a portfolio of properties generating steady, ultra-reliable cash flows for the publicly traded landlord and its shareholders.

Triple net leases are mostly concentrated in the single-tenant space, since it is easier to determine responsibilities with fewer parties involved. While single-tenant net lease ("STNL") REITs have historically focused on retail, there has been increasing expansion into office, restaurant, and industrial as new retail development has slowed.

Since the strongest net lease REITs have a cost of capital advantage over their peers as well as most private equity real estate, they have been able to secure numerous off-market deals with investment grade tenants like Dollar General (DG), Dollar Tree (DLTR), Walmart (WMT), Walgreens (WBA), CVS (CVS), FedEx (FDX), Kroger (KR), Home Depot (HD), and various fast food chains. Even if the REIT does not focus on investment grade tenants, as is the case with National Retail Properties (NNN) and STORE Capital (STOR), the low cost of capital still enables a focus on the best located, highest quality real estate.

Notably, the relationships built between these publicly traded landlords and their investment grade tenants have led to many sale-leaseback deals in which the REITs will purchase corporate-owned real estate (often newly constructed). This frees up capital for the corporate tenants to use for their own core competencies, while it expands the investable universe for real estate investors.

It's a beautiful thing, as small-dollar investors like you and me can access triple net leased real estate via these financing vehicles, thus generating a steady and growing stream of income that's much higher than what we might get by buying the corporate equities themselves.

Though some net lease REITs have grown quite large in terms of total assets, the net lease real estate market is quite large ($68.3 billion transaction volume in 2018) and corporate-owned real estate still offers sale-leaseback opportunities, especially in Europe. Competition is fierce, though. Foreign buyers (mainly from Canada, Germany, and Singapore) have increased their acquisition volume 18.8% this year, while institutional buyers and REITs have pulled back somewhat, according to CBRE.

Image Source

Case In Point: Dollar General

As long as there is a healthy spread between cost of capital and the cap rate (the unlevered cash yield of a property), the triple net lease structure is very favorable for landlords. To illustrate this, let's look at some specifics for Dollar General, which is Realty Income's (NYSE:O) fourth largest tenant by revenue. It's an investment grade rated (BBB from S&P) tenant with around 16,000 stores nationwide. (See my recent article on DG here.)

DG stores are mostly located in small, rural towns with populations of less than 20,000 and low median incomes. The remainder of stores are clustered in lower-income urban areas. While the real estate is typically mediocre, at best, its locations seem to serve their surrounding communities well, as few stores close or relocate from year to year.

Buildings range from 7,000 square feet to the newer, 12,000 SF market-type models that offer more refrigerated space, with the average falling between 9,000 and 10,000. DG real estate sells for $135-150 per square foot, on average. The total value of DG real estate nationwide is around $21.5 billion.

DG's standard lease is absolute triple net (zero landlord responsibilities) and 15 years in length, plus option periods. According to Stan Johnson's cap rate trends surveys, DG store cap rates have remained roughly flat recently between 6.5% and 7%. Net Lease Advisor puts the 12-month average cap rate for stores with 10+ years remaining on the lease at 6.81%. This is roughly in line with Family Dollar stores of the same lease term, but Dollar Tree stores tend to trade at higher cap rates between 6.7% and 7.2% because of shorter initial lease terms (10 years), a few landlord responsibilities, and typically older buildings/shorter remaining lease terms.

Unsurprisingly, cap rates are lower in parts of the country where real estate tends to be more expensive and higher where real estate is more reasonable.

Source: Calkain

What's more, like net lease REIT dividend yields, the cap rates of DG stores tend to track closely with the 10-year Treasury rate.

Source: Calkain

Unlike most net leases, DG's leases offer flat rent, with escalations only in the option periods. DG is notorious, however, for renegotiating terms when the option periods come around in order to suppress rent growth. This makes DG store leases very akin to bond alternatives, typically with about a 3.5-point gap to compensate for the added risk.

Even with mediocre real estate in tertiary markets, the sheer number of stores owned by net lease REITs offsets the steep-but-unlikely downside risk of a store shutting its doors. Realty Income owns over 600 DG locations. These tend to be highly recession-resistant and e-commerce-resistant assets, as sales historically continue to grow during recessions and Amazon (AMZN) has not yet found a way to peel off market share from DG's lower-income clientele.

While DG's stock yields less than 1% and its real estate leases are flat, O yields above 3.5% and offers steady income growth, making it an attractive way to get the best of both worlds.

Update On The Three Tiers of Net Lease REITs

In that April article, I delineated what I view as the three tiers of net lease REITs. I made my case for W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC), O, and NNN making up the top tier, buy-and-hold-forever companies. While the business models of these three are essentially the same, each has a slightly different focus, with O concentrated in American retail but with some industrial and office exposure and the beginnings of an international presence; NNN concentrated on smaller retail spaces and non-investment grade tenants; and WPC split between Europe and the US with a concentration in industrial, office, and storage.

The second tier, I argued, consists of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) and STOR. The former has transformed itself since its 22% dividend cut during the Great Recession into a mini-Realty Income, with the lowest cost of capital and the highest percentage of investment grade tenants among its peers. I fully expect the company to maintain or grow its dividend through the next recession.

STOR has proven that its business model works well, at least during a strong economy. It boasts a fast average annual rent escalation of 1.8% as well as one of the longest weighted average remaining lease terms. Plus, most of its properties (90%+) are secured with master leases which prevent tenants from abandoning any one of their locations with STOR. I worry, however, that the market values STOR much more highly than it deserves, largely due to the wave of coattail-riding ever since Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) took a $10 million position in the company. The current stock price is almost double what Berkshire paid, and STOR's dividend yield is lower than those of its top-tier peers:

Data by YCharts

Now, part of this difference in dividend yields is a slightly lower payout ratio (73% of FFO vs. O's 83% and NNN's 75%). But, in my opinion, the quality of its properties and tenants - largely restaurants, private schools, and non-investment grade retail - does not merit a meaningfully lower yield.

Also, in the second-tier category, net lease REIT newcomer Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT), which has a similar business model to STOR and NNN, is likewise richly valued. Like STOR, its price to 2019e FFO is higher than that of the tried-and-true NNN. The market seems convinced that FFO growth will prove sustainably faster for EPRT and STOR than most of their peers, but I believe both are exposed to greater downside risk in the case of a recession. If one of EPRT's car washes or one of STOR's Bass Pro Shops stores went under, how easy would it be to backfill those spaces?

Back in April, I described the lower tier as the two net lease REITs that are struggling, each with their own unique issues. Back then, Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) still had the overhang of the spun-out master trust, which held the troubled ShopKo properties and other lower quality or higher risk tenants. It has since disposed of the majority of these assets to Hospitality Properties Trust and raised its guidance for FY 2019 capital deployment by 44%.

Meanwhile, VEREIT (NYSE:VER) recently reached a settlement agreement with the SEC to pay an $8 million civil penalty for the prior accounting scandal of American Realty Capital Properties. This is yet another step toward diminishing the legal overhang that has plagued this company for years now. What's more, VER is taking steps to lower its cost of capital by exchanging expensive preferred stock and maturing debt with newly issued senior notes.

While I would still consider VER as lower-tier until the legal overhang is completely gone, SRC has definitively moved into the second-tier category. With a property portfolio somewhere between that of O and NNN, I consider SRC with its ~4.9% yield the sole reasonable buy in the single-tenant net lease REIT space.

Conclusion

Net lease REITs offer two layers of recession resistance. How? Let's return to Dollar General real estate for a moment. We've already covered how the business of DG itself is resistant to weak economies, as store sales continue climbing even during these hard times. Customers need to buy their necessity items somewhere, and that is all the more true for small towns with limited retail options.

But there is a second way that net lease REITs are recession-resistant, and that is through the lease structure. Even for tenants that, unlike DG, may suffer some operational weakness during economic downturns, none of that operational weakness is reflected in the fundamental performance of net lease REITs unless the tenants are forced to break their leases and shut their doors. Even in the case of a location "going dark," the tenant is still contractually obliged to pay rent if they are able to.

The combination of long lease terms and strong, mostly recession- and e-commerce-resistant tenants who pay their own property expenses is the magic formula for net lease REITs. And, it is the second layer of protection from recessions.

Most of the above names are stocks that I already own but would look to add if long-term Treasury rates rise again. For now, unfortunately, it appears that the market has become well-aware of their defensive qualities and have piled into them accordingly. The best time to buy these REITs is toward the end of a business cycle, but when expectations are still for interest rates to keep rising and for economic growth to remain strong (thus putting recession fears far into the back of investors' minds). That time is not now.

All net lease REITs mentioned above, except perhaps SRC, are thus a HOLD.

Disclosure: I am/we are long O, NNN, WPC, SRC, VER. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.