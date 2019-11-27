Shake Shack Is Still A 'Buy' Even After 3rd Quarter Cratering

New York (November 26) - Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) took a veritable beating after 2019Q3 earnings were reported after the market close on November 4th.

Investors are clearly concerned about forward guidance, market saturation, what SHAK describes as “volatility” arising from the temporary shutdown of existing restaurants for upgrades, and for the exclusive delivery deal that SHAK has arranged with Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB).

Background

We first recommended Shake Shack in March of 2016, when it was at $32. We reiterated the buy in August 2017 when earnings fell short and the stock returned to $32 which was our original “buy” sign when we first recommended it. In November of that year, though, we moved from buy to hold on risk. It was then that we started seeing execution risk on SHAK – or a “crack in the shack” - at what was reported to be its model location for new restaurants, the then-new Astor Place location in Manhattan.

By Memorial Day weekend of 2018, we were seeing decided problems with SHAK’s expansion. We warned that, while we were still at “hold,”

“we have deep and growing concerns if the burger slinger is unable to grow and maintain a consistent, high-quality, customer experience. If management can't deliver on that most fundamental element of any quick-serve restaurant, and signal very soon that it will, shareholders should hedge against losses or even sell shares.”

Since then, shares climbed, then dropped, then climbed, and are now dropping again in a veritable roller-coaster ride of share volatility. We were happy to learn in the earnings call that SHAK had gone to a single delivery platfrom, Grubhub, a suggestion that we made, but it's not clear from the call that SHAK did so to realize the efficiencies of an integrated app, delivery, and restaurant order system to create a manageable pull-system to prevent SHAK kitchens from being overwhelmed.

But how do we feel about SHAK now...?

We’re at “hold” and accumulate using dollar-cost averaging. As we said when we first suggested the stock, this is a stock for your grandchildren. But management still has major shortcomings in restaurant operations that must be addressed. If there is no effort to do that, shareholders should turn off the spigot. Here are just a few of SHAK's shortcomings (and you may wish to see our prior articles):

Inconsistent dining experiences. SHAK has not been able to standardize the fare it serves. Diners have only about a 33% chance of getting a true “Shakburger”. Election night, for example, as is my habit, a guest and I dined at the Astor Place location after voting in anticipation of this article. I ordered using the mobile app. The burger was supposed to be ready at 7:00 PM, after we voted. When it got to 7:05 PM, I tried to get attention at the counter. Two minutes later, I got attention and the person found our order after a bit of searching, but after 10 minutes or more, our food was now pretty close to room temperature. When I asked why I wasn’t texted that the order was ready (as the app is supposed to do), I was told simply, “It doesn’t work.” (No apology; no apparent concern.)

A “new” strategy, guaranteed to fail

In the earnings call, SHAK’s CEO said:

“As the business has gained a strong foothold in major cities around U.S. over the last few years, our forward focus is shifting to greater existing market penetration. We will continue to enter new markets and see much opportunities to do so. But, we're also excited to build deeper brand awareness and filling around those already established Shacks. As we do this, we have the opportunity further support and gradually leverage our existing infrastructure, including operations, training, marketing, and our supply chain network. We have a number of exciting new markets on the list for next year, but in total, they will likely represent a lesser percentage of the overall development plan to date at approximately 10% of our new unit openings in 2020. Average revenue per location will most likely fail “(Emphasis is ours)

In other words, SHAK’s new strategy is to concentrate on the “tent stakes”; not so much on the heavily hyped “tent pole” that realize extraordinary revenue at their opening. Consequently, average unit revenues will decline even further than they have already. Source:Shake Shack Earnings Call presentation. (Highlighting is ours.)

This further obviates the need for SHAK to go to a standard comps computation.

But beyond that, it should trouble investors that management simply concedes average unit revenue will decline without offering a strategy to counteract it, or at least to counteract the effect of lower average revenue on the bottom line. Is there a promise to develop a breakfast market? Are there efficiencies to be realized in the make lines that will increase revenues? Some affinity program?

Management offered nothing.

Summary

Investors can expect SHAK to move along at fairly stable earnings prospectively with no earnings surprise and a stable share price. We hope very much that company management will use the respite in new market expansion to fix the problems with excessive costs, inconsistent customer experiences, to improve margins and improve customer traffic. We’d also like to see menu innovation, particularly in the breakfast space, before SHAK moves into significantly more new markets.

We hope, very much, that SHAK will offer a glidepath to adopting a standard comps computation in 2019Q4 to remove analysts' skepticism about the 24-month method currently used.

Note: Our commentaries most often tend to be event-driven. They are mostly written from a public policy, economic, or political/geopolitical perspective. Some are written from a management consulting perspective for companies that we believe to be under-performing and include strategies that we would recommend were the companies our clients. Others discuss new management strategies we believe will fail. This approach lends special value to contrarian investors to uncover potential opportunities in companies that are otherwise in a downturn. (Opinions with respect to such companies here, however, assume the company will not change). If you like our perspective, please consider following us by clicking the "Follow" link above.

