Earthstone Energy Continues To Scale Up

Debt is expected to remain at reasonable levels, and Earthstone has pushed its credit facility maturity out until November 2024.

This brings it closer to the 20,000 BOEPD level that its fixed cost structure is designed to support.

Earthstone Energy (ESTE) is on track to continue scaling up production without increasing its debt to excessive levels. Its production has held up well despite not putting any operated wells online for six months, and with a large number of wells coming online in late September and Q4 2019, it is poised to exit 2019 with close to 15,000 BOEPD, around 40+% higher than its Q4 2018 production levels.

Earthstone also entered into a new credit agreement that pushes its credit facility maturity back by 2.5 years until November 2024, giving it added security as it attempts to scale up.

Q3 2019 Production

Earthstone Energy reported decent production results in Q3 2019, with daily production averaging 12,181 BOEPD. While this was a 4% decrease from Q2 2019 production levels, Earthstone noted that it hadn't brought any operated wells online between March to late September. Thus, its five operated Mid-States wells that came online in late September would have only contributed a modest amount to Q3 2019 production. Earthstone indicated that reduced production downtime and shallower production declines contributed to production holding up pretty well during the quarter, as well as higher than expected production impact from new non-operated wells.

In particular, there was one non-operated Wolfcamp A well that had outstanding production (2,159 BOEPD, 87% oil) over a 90-day period, although the Wolfcamp D wells were less impressive (but still viable).

Source: Earthstone Energy

Q4 2019 Outlook

The five Mid-States wells (67% working interest) are 10,000' laterals and have average peak 30-day production of 1,290 BOEPD (88% oil). These are solid results that are tracking better than its 2019 Upton County wells so far, although behind its 2017 and 2018 Midland/Upton County well averages.

Source: Earthstone Energy

Earthstone is planning on bringing 6.35 net operated Midland Basin wells and 5.1 net operated Eagle Ford wells in Q4 2019, contributing to a production surge that will result in Earthstone exiting 2019 with near 15,000 BOEPD in production, at the high end of its earlier expectations.

Earthstone's oil percentage dropped to 58% in Q3 2019 due to the lack of production from new wells. However, this percentage should increase significantly by year-end (probably into the mid-60s) due to the contributions from new wells with initial 30-day production with high-80s oil percentages.

Debt Situation

Earthstone announced that it entered into a new credit agreement for its credit facility. The borrowing base remains unchanged at $325 million for now, but the maturity is now November 2024 instead of May 2022. This gives Earthstone added security as it works out longer-term plans.

Earthstone had $125 million borrowed under its credit facility at the end of Q3 2019. It did also have a $60 million working capital deficit at the end of Q3 2019 and is targeting positive cash flow by 2H 2020, so its credit facility debt could reach $200 million next year depending on working capital changes.

Earthstone would still have a fair amount of liquidity and a reasonable leverage level in that case though, as $200 million in debt would probably be around 1.4x EBITDAX. Earthstone will need to be careful not to overreach with any potential acquisitions though.

Cost Structure

Earthstone expects to continue to make strides in terms of costs. It noted that its 2020 plans involve three or more wells per pad (while some of its 2019 pads had less than three wells), which helps improve cost efficiency. Higher production levels should also contribute to reduced lease operating costs per BOE and lower G&A per BOE as well. Earthstone noted that its corporate and field structure was designed to support 20,000 BOEPD in production, so getting closer to that level will allow Earthstone to be more efficient.

Conclusion

Earthstone Energy expects to end 2019 with close to 15,000 BOEPD in production now as it brings a large number of wells online in Q4 2019. It is built to support 20,000 BOEPD in production with its current fixed cost structure, so growing production will help bring its per BOE costs down a fair amount.

Earthstone's debt is expected to continue increasing until 2H 2020 as it grows production, but its leverage should remain at reasonable levels. It also has pushed its credit facility out until late 2024, giving it added stability on that front.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.