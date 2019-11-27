O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. Is A Top Notch Automotive Option For Investors

While the stock is a little expensive right now, the long-term fundamentals are there for long-term performance.

The automotive industry is one of the largest areas of spending for the US consumer. Nationwide, more than 17 million vehicles on average are purchased each and every year. This is billions per year in total dollars. However, capturing this as an investor hasn't been quite as simple. Domestic manufacturers such as Ford Motor Company (F) and General Motors (GM) have drastically underperformed the market over the past 10 years. We have found that the best automotive niche to be in as investors is the parts market, rather than the actual vehicle manufacturers. One of our favorite names in this space is O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY). The company boasts superior fundamentals to the manufacturers, and there are some macro-industry trends that are poised to benefit O'Reilly in the years ahead - as well as some things for long-term investors to keep an eye on.

Strong Fundamentals

Why has O'Reilly Automotive been such a high performer over the past decade? The answer begins with a strong business model that oozes strong fundamental performance. O'Reilly Automotive sells automotive supplies and parts to both "DIY" as well as professional mechanics across the US. The company has a store network of more than 5,300 stores in 47 states. The company's strong logistical network is able to offer immediate access to most parts. The typical "I need it yesterday" mantra of fixing broken down vehicles has helped keep external threats such as Amazon (AMZN) at bay. Even Amazon's next day delivery typically isn't enough to counter the effectiveness of being able to drive down the road and take home immediate product. A strong logistical network and immediate delivery have powered strong margin performance as well. Just look at how much higher a margin that O'Reilly is able to operate at.

In addition, the company's business model is much less capital intensive, and management has been able to efficiently deploy capital to generate strong cash rates of return. Both FCF conversion and CROCI (cash return on capital invested) meet our overall screening benchmarks used to identify robust cash flow generating companies.

O'Reilly Automotive has also kept its balance sheet in strong order. The company has borrowed in recent years to help fund increased share buybacks, but the debt load remains quite manageable at just 1.6X EBITDA.

Because the company spends only about 5% its revenues on CAPEX and doesn't pay a dividend at the moment, it could easily divert its FCF (about $1.2 billion TTM) to quickly bring its balance sheet back in order.

Strong Growth With Driving Factors Ahead

When a company has strong fundamentals, it enables the business to do a lot with what it generates. Those prospects only get better when the business is also growing organically at a healthy rate. Over the past decade, top line growth has been very solid at an average of 7.62% per year. EBITDA has also grown, increasing at a 11.71% rate thanks in part to margin expansion.

While we love dividends, management has opted to plow cash back into the business to aggressively retire shares. The share count has dropped from 138 million to just under 76 million (a 45% reduction in shares). This has super-charged EPS growth to the tune of 23.99% CAGR over the past decade.

As we noted above, management is partially borrowing to fund buybacks. This means that eventually, buybacks will likely slow down to keep the balance sheet healthy. Even still, double digit EPS growth should be maintainable so long as organic growth remains close to its long-term trends.

There are some factors that exist in the automotive industry that should impact O'Reilly Automotive both positively and (potentially) negatively moving forward. The first being that vehicles are staying on the road longer than ever before. The average light vehicle age is currently almost 12 years. With cars staying in service longer, it only results in more maintenance and repairs.

We expect this figure to maintain because of a couple of variables including improved vehicle quality, as well as increasingly longer vehicle loan terms that tie consumers to vehicles for longer periods of time. The average loan term is now 68 months.

Additionally, the total industry wide amount of miles driven in the US has historically grown over a long time period. Management has identified this stat as the company's number one indicator of demand for parts. Between 1998 to 2018, the total amount of annual miles driven has grown 23%. As more vehicles enter service due to population and economic growth, this figure should increase over a long time frame.

Potential Risk Factors

However, there are some factors that influence this figure. Both fuel prices and economic conditions can have a short-term impact on how much consumers and businesses drive. It is obviously more practical to drive when fuel prices are low. We can also see how total miles driven flattened out for a number of years following the recession in 2008-2009. Should fuel prices drastically increase or a recession take place, it could have a negative impact on O'Reilly Automotive.

Over the long term we are also interested to see the potential impact that vehicle electrification could have on O'Reilly Automotive. There are two points of concern with how electric vehicles can disrupt the automotive parts industry. The first being the massive difference in how each type of vehicle operates will create a huge learning curve for the maintenance field. Traditional mechanics will need to be educated on EV, a process that will take many years. The other is the difference in the amount of moving parts between an ICE and EV. Traditional vehicles have engines, transmissions, and a variety of exhaust and emissions systems that require maintenance and repairs over time. An electric vehicle has far fewer moving parts due to the lack of a traditional engine, transmission, and no exhaust system. The less maintenance and repairs needed, the less business for companies that sell parts.

Currently, electric vehicles remain too small to be a major factor. However, electric vehicles are quickly being adopted throughout the automotive industry. By 2026, the electric vehicle market could represent a high single digit market share. Over the next few years, America's truck and SUV segment (the bread and butter of US automotive) will see numerous EV alternatives enter the market.

Valuation

Shares of O'Reilly Automotive have had a strong 2019 to date. The stock currently trades at $440 per share, which is near the top end of its 52 week range ($326-$454).

Based on analyst estimates, the company is currently expected to earn approximately $17.92 for the full fiscal year. This places the stock at an earnings multiple of 24.55X, a modest 12% premium to the stock's 10 year median P/E of 21.86X.

To gain an additional vantage point on valuation, we will look at the stock from a FCF basis. The stock's current FCF yield of 3.57% is well off of its decade highs, and just below the midpoint of its five year range.

While O'Reilly Automotive doesn't appear to be egregiously expensive, the stock's position as a growth name in a bull market has resulted in shares becoming a touch overvalued. With buybacks bound to slow down eventually and standing in the face of an aging economic uptrend, we want to see shares retreat some. At a multiple of 20X earnings, the resulting share price of $360 per share would make for a solid entry point for long-term investors.

Wrapping Up

We conclude that investors looking for exposure in the automotive industry should give some consideration to O'Reilly Automotive. The company boasts strong fundamentals, and has combined strong organic growth with aggressive stock buybacks. Although the stock is slightly overpriced, a market correction could quickly turn shares into a potentially strong capital gains opportunity for long-term investors.

