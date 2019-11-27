BAR Weekly: Mind The Transition From Risk-On To Risk-Off

Our year-end target for BAR is set at $16.00 per share, marking a 9% upside from its current level.

Introduction

Welcome to Orchid's Gold Weekly report. We discuss gold prices through the lenses of the GraniteShares Gold Trust ETF (BAR).

That said, we continue to treat the surge in global equities as an anomaly, considering the weak macro (disappointing macro data, heightened uncertainty) and fundamental (corporate earnings being revised continually lower) backdrop.

As a result, we expect an abrupt transition from risk-on to risk-off sooner rather than later, which would consequently drive the monetary demand for gold higher.

Our year-end target for BAR is set at $16.00 per share, marking a 9% upside from its current level.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About BAR

BAR is directly impacted by the vagaries of gold spot prices because the Funds physically holds gold bars in a London vault and custodied by ICBC Standard Bank. The investment objective of the Fund is to replicate the performance of the price of gold, less trust expenses (0.1749%), according to BAR's prospectus.

The physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting hurt by the contango structure of the gold market, contrary to ETFs using futures contracts.

Also, the structure of a grantor trust protects investors since trustees cannot lend the gold bars.

BAR provides exposure which is identical to established competitors like GLD and IAU, which are nevertheless much more costly to hold over a long period of time. Indeed, BAR offers an expense ratio of just 0.1749% while IAU and GLD have an expense ratio of 0.25% and 0.40%, respectively.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

Speculators lifted strongly their net long position in CME gold over November 12-19, at the largest pace since September. The CME gold spot price rebounded by 1.1% over the same period.

The net spec length has increased substantially by 504 tons so far this year, representing about 23% of OI and 13% of annual physical consumption. This has largely contributed to the rally of ~14% in gold spot prices so far in 2019.

But the net spec length is now stretched on the long side, in our opinion.

As the chart below shows, the normalized net spec length in CME gold is at 82% of its max position over the past 5 years, after reaching a high of 98% late in September.

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

There is therefore not a lot of "dry powder" among the spec community to deploy on the long side. In addition, there is an elevated risk of de-grossing of this heavy net long position, which could push gold spot prices under pressure.

Implications for BAR: While we contend that spec positioning is stretched on the long side, we believe that the macro environment will remain friendly for the yellow metal, which should therefore keep gold's spec positioning bullish for some time. This positioning is therefore not necessarily bearish for BAR.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors sold 5 tons of gold last week, marking a third straight week of outflows.

With global equities continuing to move sharply higher and the dollar getting stronger, ETF investors have continued to liquidate their risk-unfriendly positions like gold.

But looking at the macro and fundamental backdrop for equities, we argue that the recent rally is an anomaly.

On the macro front, policy and trade uncertainty remains extremely high compared to a year ago, while economic data continue to worsen, albeit probably no longer at an accelerating pace. Overall, the macro picture is weak.

Source: Citi

On the fundamental front, corporate earnings have been revised steadily lower since the start of the year, which should be negative for equity prices.

Source: Citi

Since we treat the current risk-on phase as an anomaly, we expect investor complacency to come to an end and equity volatility to spike higher sooner rather than later. A renewed risk-off mood would beget renewed flows into gold ETFs.

Implications for BAR: As we believe that gold ETF flows will turn positive sooner rather than later, we are constructive on gold spot prices and thus BAR in the months ahead.

Closing thoughts

The presently deep investor complacency, which has led to a steady surge in global risk asset prices, is unlikely to prevail for too long, due to the negative macro and fundamental environment for global equities. In fact, we expect an abrupt transition from risk-on to risk-off over the next month or so.

As a result, we believe that gold's spec positioning will remain stretched on the long side in the months ahead and ETF investors will resume their gold buying.

Against this backdrop, we maintain our positive outlook for BAR, with a year-end target for BAR at $16.00 per share.

