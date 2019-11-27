Assessing If Copa Holdings Can Break Above Long-Term Resistance

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) announced its third quarter numbers a few weeks back. The airline announced $2.45 per share which was a convincing beat by $0.21. With respect to top-line sales, the airline reported $708 million, which was a slight beat by just under $10 million. The firm's current p/e ratio comes in at 51.8, whereas its forward earnings multiple comes in at 13.93.

The long-term chart really gives an insight into the potential this stock has. As the chart shows below, shares stooped to multi-year lows back in 2015 before rebounding aggressively to print new highs in early 2018. What was interesting though was that shares did not manage to break above the 2014 highs. This means we have a potential long-term double top reversal pattern in play. Furthermore, we also could make the case for an ascending triangle formation (bullish) out of those 2015 lows.

The key word in this stock at present is opportunity. When we are unsure of long-term direction, we like to turn to the dividend to see how it has been trending. Copa Holdings currently pays $2.60 per year which equates to a yield of around 2.42%. Let's see how its key metrics has been trending as many times, the strength and viability of the company's dividend is a good read on how healthy the stock is at this moment in time.

Firstly, dividend growth in Copa Holdings has definitely been on the wane. Although the 5-year dividend growth rate will look attractive at just under 19%, the recent dividend cut means that the 12-month dividend growth rate is actually negative 25%.

Dividend growth is important for a number of reasons. First, it protects the purchasing power of the investor plus also it projects confidence with respect to future earnings growth from management.

We then go to the cash flow statement to see if slower dividend growth has been a result of waning cash flows. Free cash flow over the past four quarters came in at $454 million, and $147 million was paid in dividends out of this kitty. This gives us a pay-out ratio of 32%. Nothing much to worry much about here.

The balance sheet reported just under $2 billion of assets in the latest quarter. This number has been pretty uniform over the past 10 quarters. Long-term debt in the September quarter came in at $965 million. Copa owns almost twice as much as it owes, so we do not see an issue with its balance sheet at present. In fact, liability growth over the past 10 quarters has not outpaced asset growth, which is encouraging as these trends are keeping shareholder equity pretty elevated at just under the $2 billion mark.

Although Copa has been able to generate strong cash flows in recent years, it is the income statement which has struggled of late. Although earnings per share are expected to grow to $7.66 this year, net profit has actually shrunk by about 2% on average per year over the past decade. The cause of this has definitely not been shrinking revenues but more how both gross and operating margins have decreased significantly over the past decade.

Therefore, from our standpoint, when we view the present valuation, it looks like there is plenty of future growth already priced into the shares. Operating profit, for example, is up just under 1% on average per year over the past decade whereas sales are up over 7.5%. Although Copa generates plenty of cash to pay its dividend at present, the firm's interest coverage ratio has dropped meaningfully as a result of lower-than-expected operating profit in recent years. Copa at present is a play on the firm hitting expectations over the next few years. Not sure if we would be stacking the odds highly in our favor with a long play in here at present. Let's see what the next few quarters bring.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.