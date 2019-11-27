Tupperware: An Informed Speculation

The stock of Tupperware (NYSE:TUP) has been in a steep decline, but with the right actions by management, it can easily rebound to over $20 per share. At the current price the downside appears limited, even under drastic assumptions, while the potential upside is significant. A mere stabilization of sales at an EPS of $2.80 results in a DCF share value of $28-41 at a 10% discount rate.

Tupperware and Apparent Desperation

If you superficially look at Tupperware, the company, you will likely cringe. Food containers, multiple-level marketing, CEOs that keep changing while the business seemingly keeps faltering with the last CEO getting a huge golden parachute for overseeing shareholder value destruction... The stock reflects these characteristics as well, with the share price dropping from $72 slightly over two years ago to $8.55 today and with a recent dividend elimination to ad insult to the injury. It all appears very wretched, hopeless.

Cash Flows

If we look at financial statements, things don’t seem to look great either. From the latest Form 10-K there appears to be a clear trend of cash flow declines:

2016, $M 2017, $M 2018, $M Cash from Operations 237 217.4 132 CapEx (61.6) (72.3) (75.4) Disposals 35.9 14.7 40.7 Free Cash Flow 211.3 159.8 97.3

Source: TUP Form 10-K, author’s calculations

In 2019, cash flows so far look similar to 2018, as seen in the latest Form 10-Q (I am adjusting cash flows for equity compensation since it really is a financial, rather than operational, activity)

2018 39 weeks, $M 2019 39 weeks, $M Cash from Operations 13.6 19.5 CapEx (55.2) (44) Disposals 36.5 20.4 Free Cash Flow (5.1) (4.1) Adjustment for EC/SBC (10.7) (7.5) EC/SBC-Adjusted FCF (15.8) (11.6)

Source: TUP Form 10-Q, author’s calculations

In 2016-2018, the company distributed about $138M per year in dividends. That kind of dividend was already unsustainable in 2018, therefore they had to reduce it in 2019, which they did. A couple of weeks ago they eliminated it altogether.

Sales and Earnings

On one hand, the gross margin is high, which is bad when sales decline and fixed costs don’t. In case of Tupperware, not only the sales decline, but the gross margin as well. On the other hand, Tupperware reduced Delivery, Sales and Administrative Expenses over the years as well as the interest expenses. Selected items from the Form 10-K:

2016, $M 2017, $M 2018, $M Change 2016-2018 Net Sales 2,213.1 2,255.8 2,069.7 (6.5%) Gross Margin 1,498.4 (67.7%) 1,511.5 (67%) 1,377.5 (66.6%) (8.1%) Delivery, Sales and Administrative 1,163.9 (52.6%) 1,159.2 (51.4%) 1,060.5 (51.2%) (8.8%) Interest Expense 48.8 (2.2%) 46.1 (2.0%) 46.5 (2.2%) (4.7%) Operating Income 354.2 232.5 319.8 (9.7%)

Source: TUP Form 10-K, author’s calculations

As can be seen from the above, Tupperware successfully offset the 1.1% decline in gross profit margin between 2016 and 2018 in both DS&A (1.4% reduction) but no change in interest expense as percentage of sales. But the decline in sales of 6.5% still translates to reduction in operating income (exacerbated by other items). It is worth noting that 46% of sales decline above is attributable to the impact of foreign exchange ($65.5M). Approximately 70% of the company’s sales are in emerging markets and currency effects therefore had a significant effect.

If we look at 2019, the picture looks like the following:

2018 39 weeks, $M 2019 39 weeks, $M Change, $M Net Sales 1,563.8 1,380.7 183.1 (11.7%) Gross Margin 1,047.2 (67%) 923.4 (66.9%) (11.8%) Delivery, Sales and Administrative 815 (52.1%) 752 (54.5%) (7.7%) Interest Expense 34.3 (2.2%) 31.4 (2.3%) (8.5%) Operating Income 235.6 146.9 (37.7%)

Source: TUP Form 10-Q, author’s calculations

It appears that 2019 is shaping up to be worse than 2018. While the gross margin barely moved, declines in Delivery, Sales and Administrative expense as well as interest expense did not keep pace with declines in sales. Let’s again note the effect of currency conversion that was a negative impact of $84.4M on sales, or 46% of the sales decline.

Balance Sheet

I will not spill too much ink on this. The book value per share is negative. While the company owns land and buildings that are likely worth much more than what is accounted for on the balance sheet, it still won’t provide a margin of safety I am usually looking for in an investment.

Informed Speculation

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham, investment is an activity that guarantees return of principal and an acceptable level of income. Sadly, Tupperware doesn’t have enough of a margin of safety to guarantee a return of the principal. In fact, with dividend elimination, the company could potentially continue its decline with shareholders not being rewarded for holding the shares. As such, I don’t deem Tupperware as a conservative investment. Especially with its recent tradition of CEO replacements, golden parachutes and equity-based compensation.

On the other hand, the company appears to be making an effort to decrease expenses to compensate for the sales declines. The gross margins are still high and some of the sales declines are due to currency effects, that can reverse in time. With dividend elimination, the company will have cash to reduce debt to attack the area of its financial leverage. Finally, with the EPS of $2-2.80 (depending on whether you use TTM GAAP or analysts’ estimates for 2019), if we run a “bear case” DCF model assuming 15% annual decline in profits at a 10% discount rate, we end up with a net present value of $6.80-$9.52. However, if sales stabilize and currency impacts abate, we are likely looking at the share prices in excess of $20.

While a lot depends on future sales trends, currency effects and how management uses the cash freed up by dividend suspension, Tupperware stock represents an informed speculation with a probability-weighted average value of over $15 and a significant upside if business stabilizes. As such, it fits as a small position in a diversified portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TUP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.