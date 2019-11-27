Using FM Or FRN To Invest In Frontier Markets

Since FM was launched, it has outperformed both FRN and the EEM Emerging Markets ETF. That said, it worth taking a look at both to see why.

As Frontier Markets get upgraded to Emerging, there is potential for a upward bump since EM funds are larger in size.

There are not many ways to invest in Frontier Markets. Direct investment is almost impossible.

Frontier Markets are the ones below Emerging and cover many Middle East, Far East and African nations.

Introduction

In two prior articles, I discussed investing options for Emerging Markets; those classified just below Developed Markets (EMF, EMXC). This article covers choices you have in the Frontier Markets, the least developed markets readily available to US investors. I will focus on the two ETFs I found in this space: iShares MSCI Frontier 100 (FM) and the Invesco Frontier Markets (FRN). There are other ETFs that focus on particular regions or even single countries. This link lists some of those available: Other FM Funds

FM and FRN performance has differed because they follow different investment criteria. FM tracks a market-cap weight index of the 100 largest companies in the 20 countries defined as Frontier by MSCI. FRN tracks both ADRs and domiciled securities based on the S&P/BNY Mellon New Frontier Index. After explaining Frontier Markets, we will go into depth for both ETFs.

Frontier Markets Defined

Source: Frontier Country map

Frontier Market are ones whose economies are less developed even than those classified as Emerging. Many, like those in the Middle East are dependent on one industry or sector for a majority of their economy. Some Frontier countries are very closed to outside investors; others are highly developed but small, as is the case for several located in Eastern Europe.

Those in the know, point to several good reason to invest in Frontier countries. In these days when other world equity markets are increasingly correlated, Frontier Markets are less so. Whereas EEM (an Emerging Markets ETF) 76% correlated to US markets, FM is only 54%.

Along with the lower correlation, Frontier Markets have shown less volatility since 2003.

Like EM countries, projected growth in Frontier countries is higher than the US and the Developed countries. The strong growth of Frontier countries is supported by their combined (12% of the world's) population and relatively young demographics. Unlike Developed economies, they have favorable working/retired population ratios as well.

This is how FTSE/Russell, a major ETF/Investment manager, views Frontier Markets in a recent document:

Attractive economic fundamentals

• Higher historic GDP growth rates than their Developed and Emerging counterparts.

• Favorable demographics underpinned by a relatively large and young population.

• Relatively strong fiscal position.

• Rapid urbanization and technological advances, coupled with low labor costs make Frontier Markets attractive destinations for manufacturing hubs.

Lower volatility than perceived

• Many investors ignore Frontier equities as they are perceived to be too risky and volatile. However, Frontier Markets have historically been less volatile than both Developed and Emerging Markets.

Diversification

• A significant challenge for investors in recent years has been the increasing correlations between asset classes. As traditional Emerging Markets have developed, the correlation between Emerging and Developed Market securities has converged.

• Frontier economies remain more local in character, illustrated by the low correlation with Developed and Emerging Markets. Additionally, Frontier Markets have low correlations with each other, providing further opportunities for diversification.

Valuations remain relatively low

• Frontier Markets trade at a discount to both Emerging and Developed Markets.

• Despite relative higher performance over the past three years, Frontier Markets still trade at a lower PE than their Emerging Market counterparts.

Source: FTSE/Russell PDF

Before we look at each ETF, here is a list of countries the major index providers classify as Frontier:

Source: Index Listing

FM uses the MSCI index and FRN now uses the S&P index. There are eight country differences between those two indices. The yellow checkmarks under MSCI means there is an ETF based solely on that country available.

Exploring FRN

The Invesco Frontier Markets ETF (the "Fund") is based on the S&P/BNY Mellon New Frontier Index (the "Index"). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in American depositary receipts (OTC:ADRS), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and local securities that comprise the Index or in the securities underlying such ADRs and GDRs. The Index is composed of all liquid American depositary receipts (OTC:ADRS), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and equity securities of issuers in Frontier Market countries. The index is computed using the net return, which withholds applicable taxes for non-resident investors. The Fund and the Index are rebalanced quarterly. As of April 2019, the underlying index for this ETF changed. Fees are 70bps. Source for Quote and following graphs: Invesco

Financials, mostly banks, and Materials represent over 50% of the market cap for companies owned. Oil (Middle East & Nigeria) is the major material/commodity. Unrest in both places adds risks to those holdings. Nearly 60% of the holdings are in the Top 10 so exploring these stocks would be essential in gauging future performance.

Source: FRN | Key Statistics - Fidelity

Source: Invesco

FRN's performance against the benchmark is somewhat meaningless since they changed benchmarks earlier this year. Since one reason to invest in Frontier versus Emerging markets is to outperform, FRN falls short on that scale.

Exploring FM

This ETF seeks to track the investment results of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index. The index is designed to measure equity market performance of frontier markets while putting stronger emphasis on tradability compared to the MSCI Frontier Markets IMI (the parent index).

Source: iShares

FM has almost 50% of its assets in three countries. Kuwait, its top country, doesn't appear on the list of top countries for FRN. Argentina, a top in country in FRN, is not a top country in FM. It is also more heavily weighted towards financials while having very little weight in materials than FRN. Its Top 10 are 42% so some time spent reviewing these companies will help an investor understand what performance might be going forward.

Source: FM | Key Statistics - Fidelity

Portfolio Strategy

Since one reason to invest in FM countries versus EM countries is better performance, let's compare these two ETFs against EEM, the one of the oldest EM ETFs. Portfolio #1 is FM, #2 is FRN, and #3 is EEM.

Source: Backtest Portfolio Asset Allocation

While not as good as the US markets have done, FM did outperform EEM and with a lower Standard Deviation. FRN underperformed with almost the same level of risk. One thing this shows is the index chosen will greatly affect the performance of the ETF. FM is highly dependent on Kuwait and FRN has a large exposure to Argentina, which just elected another Peron style president-not a comforting thought based on their history of nationalizing companies. That plus it 60% concentration in just ten stocks, even without knowing the underperformance, would have me looking elsewhere.

PortfolioVisualizer data did confirm that FM had only 46% correlation to SPY since it started in 2012; though its SD was 20% higher. As expected, going overseas during that time period was a big drawback; 4.65% vs 13.32%.

Since late 2012, the best international performance of the three country classifications was Developed markets (EFA) and that is a reflection of their correlation being the closest to the US market (79%).

Since I want my international exposure to be the least correlated to the US markets, I am looking at adding FM to my list of holdings. Since this will be funded from my cash holdings, it doesn't necessarily have to match my US equity results. Right now, I am not into researching if one of the country-level ETFs would be a better choice (but someday I will).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.