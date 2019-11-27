W. P. Carey: Safe 5.0% Dividend Yield, 21 Consecutive Years Of Dividend Hikes, Market-Beating Shareholder Returns, Unattractive Valuation

The company seems like an outstanding investment opportunity, but is it a buy at these levels?

W. P. Carey (WPC) is a diversified international net lease REIT focusing on low-risk industrial properties from across the globe. The company boasts a comparatively strong 5.0% dividend yield, a decades-long track record of market-beating total shareholder returns and dividend growth, and is a relatively low-risk, low-volatility investment. On the other hand, the company's current valuation seems a bit rich, with WPC trading at moderately higher multiples compared to its peers and its historical average. WPC could be an outstanding investment opportunity, but it is simply not a buy at these levels.

Business Overview - Diversified Low-Risk REIT

WPC is a net lease REIT focusing on high-quality low-risk commercial properties. The company follows an in-depth multi-dimensional investment strategy with the aim of generating attractive, and market-beating, risk-adjusted returns. As we shall soon see, the strategy has been a resounding success.

(Source: WPC Corporate Presentation)

One of the hallmarks of WPC's approach is the company's focus on diversification. WPC's properties are diversified across countries, geographical regions, tenant, industry and property type, which ensures reliable revenues and cash-flows, and reduces investor risk and volatility.

WPC does somewhat focus on the United States market, compromising 65% of the fund's holdings, and in retail stores, 20%. WPC's overseas holdings are rare in the REIT industry, but undoubtedly a benefit for its shareholders. WPC's focus on retail stores might be construed as a negative, considering the ongoing retail apocalypse and rise of online shopping, but the company's retail holdings are focused in auto dealerships and do-it-yourself sectors, which are less exposed to these negative industry trends.

(Source: WPC Corporate Presentation)

WPC's holdings are also relatively diversified across tenants. The company's top ten tenants only compromise 22.6% of the company's total portfolio, and no single tenant is responsible for more than 4% of the company's total. These are relatively good numbers, and they ensure that the company's revenues and cash-flows are not entirely reliant on any one tenant. WPC is all but certain to avoid a Uniti (UNIT) / Windstream (OTCPK:WINMQ) situation.

WPC's tenants are mostly in long-term leases, with an average term of 12.6 years, which ensures a relatively high occupancy rate, and stable revenues and earnings. These same leases include contractual rate increases, so a modest amount of revenue growth is already baked-in for WPC.

(Source: WPC Corporate Presentation)

On a slightly more negative note, only 29.7% of the company's tenants are investment grade. Although this figure is roughly comparable to that of its peers, including Realty Income Corporation (O), it is not a particularly strong result, and does mean that the company should expect an increase in defaults if market or economic conditions deteriorate.

Notwithstanding the above, I would say that WPC is a high-quality low-risk diversified REIT, one whose overall business model and investment strategy minimize investor risk and volatility.

Lackluster Financial Track Record

WPC's overall business strategy has resulted in relatively stable, but stagnant revenues, earnings and cash-flows. As can be seen below, the company's EPS, CFO per share, and EBITDA per share have all barely grown in the past five years:

Data by YCharts

Adjusted funds from operations, the industry's preferred cash-flow metric, has also barely grown throughout the years, achieving a 0.4% CAGR for the past five years. These are very mediocre results, even for REITs, which tend to be relatively slow-growing.

Now, these results are at least partly due to the company's recent merger with CPA:17, one of its managed funds. Although management expects the merger to be accretive to shareholders and a net long-term benefit for the company, it was financed through quite a bit of dilutive share offerings, causing a moderate decrease in most per-share financial metrics for the company. Temporarily, at least.

Although it is very difficult to try and tease out the exact impact of this acquisition on the company's growth, it seems that without the acquisition the company would have achieved about 3% CAGR in most relevant financial metrics. At least these seem to be the figures just prior to the acquisition, plus analyst estimates. Significantly stronger results, although nothing too amazing.

Outstanding Shareholder Returns and Dividend Growth

Even though WPC's financial track record isn't all that good, the company's shareholder performance has been more than outstanding. WPC's annual total shareholder returns have averaged 16.8% since the company's listing, significantly greater than the broader market and that those of most of its peers.

Data by YCharts

Performance is, if anything, accelerating, with the company achieving 28% in total shareholder returns for the past year, quite a bit higher than the market and industry average:

Data by YCharts

WPC has also achieved relatively good results concerning its dividend. Dividend growth has averaged 4.5% since inception, although it has slowed down to 3% for the past five years or so. The company has also achieved nineteen consecutive years of dividend growth, and has never cut its dividend. Outstanding results, and just what any dividend investor is looking for in a stock.

(Source: WPC Corporate Presentation)

WPC's dividend yield of 5.0% is also relatively attractive when compared to the industry average of 3.2%. WPC also sports a higher dividend yield than other blue-chip net lease REITs out there, including Realty Income and National Retail Properties (NNN), with yields of 3.6% and 3.7%, respectively.

Data by YCharts

WPC has achieved outstanding shareholder returns and dividend growth for decades, even though its financial performance itself has been middling at best. Moving forward, I expect the company's shareholder performance to more closely track its underlying financial performance, which brings me to my next point.

Expected Returns and Valuation Analysis

WPC's past shareholder returns have been outstanding, but the company's future shareholder returns look decisively less rosy.

Now, there are many ways to calculate expected total shareholder returns for equity investments. In the case of mature blue-chip dividend stocks with moderate growth profiles, you can approximate long-term total shareholder returns by simply adding up the company's dividend yield and dividend growth rate. This approximation assumes that the company's valuation, as exemplified by its dividend yield, will remain about the same, which means its share price will move in tandem with the stock's dividend.

WPC's dividend equals 5.0%, dividend growth has averaged 3.0% for the past five, so, following the above, investors should expect about 8.0% annual total shareholder returns in the future. This is a reasonably good amount, but relatively lower than the market's long-term average of 9-10%, let alone the returns for the past decade or so.

Although this calculation makes some amount of sense for WPC, I believe that the stock's total returns could be substantially lower than expected for two key reasons.

First is the fact that WPC's dividend growth has outpaced the company's underlying revenue, earnings and cash-flow growth for the past few years, an unsustainable trend. Now, this is at least partly due to the company's recent acquisition of CPA:14, so you can probably argue that WPC's results will improve by quite a bit in the coming quarters. Still, results are what they are, and WPC's financial performance for the past few years has been mediocre. Results have to significantly improve, or shareholder returns are likely to suffer.

Second is the fact that WPC's current valuation is relatively rich. As mentioned previously, the company is up by about 28% this past year, significantly more than the broader equities market and than most of its peers. Although this has been obviously beneficial for WPC's current and previous shareholders, it does complicate matters for prospective investors. WPC is currently looking moderately overvalued in several key valuation metrics. The company's P/E and P/CFO ratios are both significantly higher than average, while its dividend yield is the lowest it has been in years:

Data by YCharts

I decided to take a closer look at WPC's valuation, and measure how the company compares relative to its peers and historical average in several key valuation metrics. I then calculated an average, which I called value score, which more or less tells us by how much is the stock overvalued. Results are as follows:

(Source: Gurufocus - Chart by Author)

As can be seen above, the company is currently overvalued by about 23%. This is a moderately large amount, and means that the company's shareholders could face substantial capital losses if WPC were to start trading at a more normal, reasonable valuation.

Assuming that the company is indeed overvalued by about 23%, that would mean that WPC's fair value is equivalent to about $68. In my opinion, considering the company's outstanding long-term shareholder returns and relatively low level of risk, investors should be willing to pay a small premium for the company, to about $70-$75.

Most writers here at Seeking Alpha were quite bullish about WPC earlier in the year, but the overall sentiment turned neutral by March, when the company started trading at upwards of $70 a share. It seems to me that many analysts here more or less agree with my general assessment of the company. Make of that as you will.

Conclusion - Outstanding Fund but Overvalued

Taking into consideration WPC's lackluster long-term return potential, and the large possibility of substantial capital losses, I believe that WPC is not an attractive investment at its current price. Investors should consider initiating a position if the stock reaches $70, perhaps a bit higher if they are willing to pay a premium for the company's reasonably low level of risk.

Thanks for reading! If you liked this article, please scroll up and click "Follow" next to my name to receive future updates.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.